Delhi-NCR Transport Sector Faces Uncertainty Amid EV Push And BS-4 Restrictions
Amid transport protests, experts questioned Delhi's BS-4 restrictions and warned against forcing EV adoption without nationwide charging infrastructure.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The transport sector, especially in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), is currently going through a major phase of transition and uncertainty. Amid the ongoing agitation and protest calls by transporters in Delhi-NCR, discussions around converting commercial vehicles, particularly heavy trucks, into Electric Vehicles (EVs) have intensified.
Meetings between the Ministry of Heavy Industries and transporters are reportedly taking place regularly, with the primary objective of persuading transport operators to shift their fleets to electric vehicles. However, experts say the ground reality is far more complex than it appears.
Former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and transport expert Anil Chhikara spoke to ETV Bharat and highlighted several technical and practical concerns regarding the issue.
According to Chhikara, transporters across the country are already struggling with constant policy transitions, first BS-3, then BS-4, followed by BS-6, and now increasing pressure to move towards electric vehicles.
Chhikara said the biggest issue is the apparent lack of policy coordination between the Ministry of Road Transport and the Ministry of Heavy Industries.
According to him, the Heavy Industries Ministry is facing global pressure over why India's truck sector has not yet adopted electric vehicles on a large scale. However, he argued that India’s geographical and economic conditions cannot be compared directly with those of developed countries.
Can Electric Commercial Vehicles Succeed?
On whether electric commercial vehicles can succeed in India, Chhikara said they certainly can, but only if the government first develops strong infrastructure.
He cited the example of Delhi's CNG transition. When diesel buses were initially ordered to switch to CNG, people faced severe difficulties because there were few CNG stations. However, once the CNG infrastructure improved around 2005-06, vehicle owners voluntarily converted their vehicles without depending on government subsidies.
According to him, businesses should run on convenience and infrastructure rather than rely solely on subsidies.
"If world-class EV charging stations are developed along national highways and major transport routes, there may not even be a need for subsidies," he said.
BS-4 Restrictions 'Unfair And Unscientific'
Commenting on restrictions imposed on transporters entering Delhi and the Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC), Chhikara described the government’s approach as "impractical and unprofessional".
He explained that the government is restricting BS-4 vehicles based on "mass emission" laboratory tests conducted before vehicles are allowed on roads. However, actual pollution, he argued, depends on "tailpipe emissions", the smoke released from a vehicle while it is running on roads.
According to Chhikara, pollution levels depend heavily on the condition and maintenance of a vehicle, the load it carries and the ecosystem in which it operates. He said, "If a BS-4 vehicle is properly maintained, it can sometimes perform better than a BS-6 vehicle in terms of pollution."
He further claimed that even government pollution data shows similar performance levels between BS-4 and BS-6 vehicles. He pointed out that under tailpipe emission norms, both BS-4 and BS-6 vehicles are allowed a limit of 50 Hartidge Smoke Units (HSU).
"When both categories follow the same tailpipe emission standards, preventing BS-4 vehicles from entering Delhi becomes irrational and unfortunate," he said.
It is worth noting that Delhi has imposed a ban on the entry of BS-4 category goods vehicles from November 1, 2026. Nearly 17 lakh vehicles in Delhi-NCR fall under this category.
What Could Be The Solution?
According to Chhikara, banning vehicles solely on the basis of their model year or BS category is unfair to vehicle owners who may not even know what fault their vehicles have committed.
He suggested that authorities should instead carry out physical and technical inspections of vehicles at border checkpoints.
Vehicles found violating pollution norms should be fined and sent back, while repeat offenders operating in poor condition should be blacklisted.
Chhikara also noted that modern technologies are now available to directly monitor pollution levels of moving vehicles on roads. He urged the government to adopt technological interventions rather than blanket restrictions.
He further said transporters were earlier encouraged to purchase BS-6 vehicles with the assurance that they were environmentally compliant, leading many operators to spend nearly Rs 11 lakh extra per vehicle.
"Now, even those vehicles are facing increased Environmental Compensation Charges (ECC). The government’s double standards and pressure to adopt EVs without adequate infrastructure have pushed transporters to the verge of shutting down their businesses," he said.
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