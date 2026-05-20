ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Transport Sector Faces Uncertainty Amid EV Push And BS-4 Restrictions

New Delhi: The transport sector, especially in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), is currently going through a major phase of transition and uncertainty. Amid the ongoing agitation and protest calls by transporters in Delhi-NCR, discussions around converting commercial vehicles, particularly heavy trucks, into Electric Vehicles (EVs) have intensified.

Meetings between the Ministry of Heavy Industries and transporters are reportedly taking place regularly, with the primary objective of persuading transport operators to shift their fleets to electric vehicles. However, experts say the ground reality is far more complex than it appears.

Former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Transport Department and transport expert Anil Chhikara spoke to ETV Bharat and highlighted several technical and practical concerns regarding the issue.

According to Chhikara, transporters across the country are already struggling with constant policy transitions, first BS-3, then BS-4, followed by BS-6, and now increasing pressure to move towards electric vehicles.

Chhikara said the biggest issue is the apparent lack of policy coordination between the Ministry of Road Transport and the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

According to him, the Heavy Industries Ministry is facing global pressure over why India's truck sector has not yet adopted electric vehicles on a large scale. However, he argued that India’s geographical and economic conditions cannot be compared directly with those of developed countries.

Can Electric Commercial Vehicles Succeed?

On whether electric commercial vehicles can succeed in India, Chhikara said they certainly can, but only if the government first develops strong infrastructure.

He cited the example of Delhi's CNG transition. When diesel buses were initially ordered to switch to CNG, people faced severe difficulties because there were few CNG stations. However, once the CNG infrastructure improved around 2005-06, vehicle owners voluntarily converted their vehicles without depending on government subsidies.

According to him, businesses should run on convenience and infrastructure rather than rely solely on subsidies.

"If world-class EV charging stations are developed along national highways and major transport routes, there may not even be a need for subsidies," he said.

BS-4 Restrictions 'Unfair And Unscientific'

Commenting on restrictions imposed on transporters entering Delhi and the Environmental Compensation Charge (ECC), Chhikara described the government’s approach as "impractical and unprofessional".