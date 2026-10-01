ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Tightens Winter Pollution Rules From October 1: No Fuel Without Valid PUCC

Vehicles arrive at a fuel station in Delhi as the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule takes effect from October 1. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: With winter approaching and the risk of deteriorating air quality increasing across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), authorities have stepped up preparations to control pollution from vehicles, industries, agricultural activities, road dust and construction.

From October 1 (today), the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' system is being strictly implemented, under which vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be provided fuel. At the same time, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reviewed a wider set of enforcement measures for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

The CAQM's Sub-Committee on Safeguarding and Enforcement took several decisions during its 26th meeting, chaired by CAQM Chairman Rajesh Verma. The CAQM directed implementing agencies to ensure strict, time-bound compliance with statutory directions on pollution control.

The CAQM reviewed the implementation of the order requiring fuel stations across the NCR to deny petrol, diesel and CNG to vehicles without valid PUCCs from October 1.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems are being installed at fuel and CNG stations across the NCR.

As a vehicle enters a station, the ANPR camera will scan its registration number and automatically check the validity of its PUCC.

Vehicles without a valid PUCC will be denied fuel.

In Delhi, ANPR cameras have been installed at around 500 petrol pumps to identify vehicles and check their pollution certificates.

Fine Of Up To Rs 10,000 For Driving Without PUCC

The first copy states that driving a vehicle without a valid PUCC can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, with the possibility of suspension of the driving licence.

There is also a provision to restrict the entry of petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards from November 1. CNG and electric vehicles are exempted from this provision.

The measures were introduced ahead of the winter season, when pollution levels are expected to rise.

Ram Bachan, manager of an Indian Oil petrol pump on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, welcomed the system. He said pollution levels tend to rise in Delhi during winter, and the sensors and cameras installed at the station are helping determine whether vehicles have valid PUCCs.

He said the system is not providing fuel to vehicles without valid certificates and could help control pollution.

Customers at the fuel station also supported the measure.

Sushant Kumar said steps to control pollution should be taken before winter pollution increases and described the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' system as a positive measure.

Goli Thakur said vehicles without pollution certificates should not be provided fuel and added that government vehicles should also be checked.