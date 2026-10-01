Delhi-NCR Tightens Winter Pollution Rules From October 1: No Fuel Without Valid PUCC
Authorities are preparing for winter pollution through coordinated measures covering vehicle emissions, agricultural practices, industrial activity, road dust and construction sites.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 12:41 PM IST
New Delhi: With winter approaching and the risk of deteriorating air quality increasing across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), authorities have stepped up preparations to control pollution from vehicles, industries, agricultural activities, road dust and construction.
From October 1 (today), the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' system is being strictly implemented, under which vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not be provided fuel. At the same time, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has reviewed a wider set of enforcement measures for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.
The CAQM's Sub-Committee on Safeguarding and Enforcement took several decisions during its 26th meeting, chaired by CAQM Chairman Rajesh Verma. The CAQM directed implementing agencies to ensure strict, time-bound compliance with statutory directions on pollution control.
The CAQM reviewed the implementation of the order requiring fuel stations across the NCR to deny petrol, diesel and CNG to vehicles without valid PUCCs from October 1.
- Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems are being installed at fuel and CNG stations across the NCR.
- As a vehicle enters a station, the ANPR camera will scan its registration number and automatically check the validity of its PUCC.
- Vehicles without a valid PUCC will be denied fuel.
- In Delhi, ANPR cameras have been installed at around 500 petrol pumps to identify vehicles and check their pollution certificates.
Fine Of Up To Rs 10,000 For Driving Without PUCC
The first copy states that driving a vehicle without a valid PUCC can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, with the possibility of suspension of the driving licence.
There is also a provision to restrict the entry of petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI standards from November 1. CNG and electric vehicles are exempted from this provision.
The measures were introduced ahead of the winter season, when pollution levels are expected to rise.
Ram Bachan, manager of an Indian Oil petrol pump on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, welcomed the system. He said pollution levels tend to rise in Delhi during winter, and the sensors and cameras installed at the station are helping determine whether vehicles have valid PUCCs.
He said the system is not providing fuel to vehicles without valid certificates and could help control pollution.
Customers at the fuel station also supported the measure.
Sushant Kumar said steps to control pollution should be taken before winter pollution increases and described the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' system as a positive measure.
Goli Thakur said vehicles without pollution certificates should not be provided fuel and added that government vehicles should also be checked.
Another customer, Yudhvir, said vehicular pollution was a major problem in Delhi. He said fuel should be provided only after checking both the PUCC and the vehicle's fitness.
Petrol Pump Operators Raise Concerns
Petrol pump operators have also raised concerns about implementing the system.
- Operators said sudden denial of fuel without clear written instructions could lead to disputes between pump employees and vehicle owners.
- They said adequate security arrangements would be necessary while enforcing the rule.
- Operators also expressed concern about possible misbehaviour and law-and-order situations if vehicles without valid PUCCs are stopped from purchasing fuel.
The CAQM has also directed enforcement agencies to tighten action against older and highly polluting vehicles operating on NCR roads.
- BS-IV And Below Goods Vehicles: The status of restrictions on the entry of BS-IV and below commercial goods vehicles into Delhi was reviewed.
- Cleaner Interstate Buses: Progress in shifting interstate buses entering Delhi under All India Tourist Permit (AITP) and other arrangements towards cleaner modes such as electric, CNG and BS-VI was reviewed.
- End-Of-Life Vehicles: Authorities have been directed to accelerate action to seize and send for scrapping 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles that have reached the end of their permitted life, in compliance with Supreme Court directions.
- Diesel Auto-Rickshaws: Progress towards phasing out all diesel auto-rickshaws from NCR districts by December 31, 2026, was reviewed.
- Aggregators and Delivery Fleets: Surprise inspections have been directed to check the progress of Ola, Uber and other motor vehicle aggregators, delivery service providers and e-commerce companies in shifting their fleets towards greener vehicles.
The CAQM also reviewed the 2026 action plans prepared by Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to address paddy stubble burning.
- The commission has set a target of eliminating stubble-burning incidents during the year.
- Crop diversification will be promoted.
- The commission will encourage direct-seeded rice and other direct-seeding techniques.
- Greater use of crop-residue management machinery has been emphasised.
- Awareness and IEC activities among farmers will be strengthened.
Authorities also reviewed industrial emissions and pollution from stone-crushing units.
Stone Crushers: Authorities have been directed to immediately implement prescribed standards to control dust and pollution from stone-crushing units operating in the NCR.
Industrial Emissions: Industrial units violating prescribed emission standards across Delhi-NCR could face strict legal and financial action.
The CAQM has also stressed measures to control PM2.5 and PM10 generated from road dust and construction activities during winter.
Mechanical Sweeping: Additional mechanical road-sweeping machines will be procured and deployed on priority at identified dust hotspots before winter begins.
Traffic Hotspots: Traffic congestion hotspots in Delhi and other NCR cities are being identified for implementation of ANPR-based Integrated Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) and automated challaning. The aim is to reduce fuel wastage and emissions caused by traffic congestion.
Surprise Inspections: Action-taken reports from surprise inspections at construction and demolition sites, industrial units and diesel generator sites have been reviewed.
Social Media Complaints: Complaints received by the Central Pollution Control Board through social media platforms and referred to the concerned state agencies must be resolved within prescribed timelines, in accordance with Supreme Court directions.
The measures bring together vehicle checks, cleaner transport, agricultural interventions, industrial enforcement and dust-control measures as Delhi-NCR prepares for the winter pollution season. The CAQM has emphasised timely implementation by the concerned agencies to strengthen pollution-control efforts across the region.
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