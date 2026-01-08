ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Shivers Under Cold Wave, AQI Remains Poor; Dense Fog Affects Trains And Flights In North India

New Delhi: Severe cold wave conditions and dense fog continue to grip North India, disrupting normal life across the region. The intense chill and poor visibility have had a direct impact on rail and air traffic.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to experience ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ air quality, even though conditions improved marginally on Thursday.

Cold Wave And Fog Tighten Grip

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold wave conditions are likely to persist over the next few days. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 16.7°C, about 2.3°C below normal, while the minimum temperature was 8.6°C, slightly above average. Humidity levels ranged between 78 per cent and 100 per cent, worsening fog conditions.

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thursday. It forecasts moderate to dense fog in the morning. Skies are expected to clear later in the day.

IMD has warned that cold wave conditions may intensify across northern India until January 15, with moderate to dense fog likely in the morning. While a slight rise in maximum temperatures is expected, there is no immediate relief from the prevailing cold and fog.

Train Services Hit Due To Low Visibility

Dense fog severely affected railway operations, leading to hours-long delays for several trains arriving in Delhi on January 8.

At New Delhi Railway Station, Delayed Trains Included: