Delhi-NCR Shivers Under Cold Wave, AQI Remains Poor; Dense Fog Affects Trains And Flights In North India
IMD has warned the cold wave may intensify across northern India until January 15, with dense morning fog. No immediate relief expected.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Severe cold wave conditions and dense fog continue to grip North India, disrupting normal life across the region. The intense chill and poor visibility have had a direct impact on rail and air traffic.
Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to experience ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ air quality, even though conditions improved marginally on Thursday.
Cold Wave And Fog Tighten Grip
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said cold wave conditions are likely to persist over the next few days. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 16.7°C, about 2.3°C below normal, while the minimum temperature was 8.6°C, slightly above average. Humidity levels ranged between 78 per cent and 100 per cent, worsening fog conditions.
IMD has issued a yellow alert for Thursday. It forecasts moderate to dense fog in the morning. Skies are expected to clear later in the day.
IMD has warned that cold wave conditions may intensify across northern India until January 15, with moderate to dense fog likely in the morning. While a slight rise in maximum temperatures is expected, there is no immediate relief from the prevailing cold and fog.
Train Services Hit Due To Low Visibility
Dense fog severely affected railway operations, leading to hours-long delays for several trains arriving in Delhi on January 8.
At New Delhi Railway Station, Delayed Trains Included:
- Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani (22811): 1 hr 40 min
- Gita Jayanti Express (11841): 2 hr 56 min
- Intercity Express (14315): 1 hr 40 min
- Ballia-New Delhi Superfast (22581): 2 hr 19 min
- Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani (12301): 2 hr 3 min
- Huzur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar SF (12421): 2 hr 1 min
- Sealdah-Bikaner Duronto (12259): 2 hr 46 min
- Magadh Express (20801): 2 hr 7 min
- Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani (20839): 3 hrs
- Sachkhand Superfast (12715): 1 hr 11 min
- Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani (12423): 4 hr 36 min
- Poorvottar Sampark Kranti (22449): 3 hrs
At Hazrat Nizamuddin Station, Delays Included:
- Bandra Terminus-Haridwar SF (22917): 1 hr 2 min
- Intercity Express (14211): 1 hr 20 min
- Ujjaini Express (14309): 1 hr 27 min
- Mahakaushal Express (12189): 3 hr 24 min
- Shridham Superfast (12192): 2 hr 29 min
- Vande Bharat Express (20171): 3 hrs
Arunachal AC SF (22411) and Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express (12817) arrived 1-1.5 hours late at Anand Vihar station.
The Godda-Delhi Express (12049) and the Runicha Express (14088) experienced delays at Old Delhi station. Several other trains experienced delays of under an hour.
Flights Cancelled Amid Fog
Fog also disrupted air services.
- IndiGo’s Delhi-Amritsar (6E-5103) was cancelled.
- SpiceJet’s Delhi-Varanasi (SG-8718) and Delhi-Srinagar (SG-661) flights did not operate.
- Air India Express Delhi-Amritsar (IX-1683) and Air India Delhi-Guwahati (IX-1030) were also cancelled.
Several other flights operated with delays.
Railways and airlines have advised passengers to check the latest travel status before starting their journey.
AQI Remains ‘Poor’, Despite Marginal Improvement
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) slightly improved on Thursday morning, settling around 276-279 compared to over 300 on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, most parts of the city continued to experience 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' air quality.
Several areas recorded 'Very Poor' AQI, including Anand Vihar, Nehru Nagar, Jahangirpuri, Chandni Chowk, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and RK Puram. IGI Airport, ITO, Burari, and Ashok Nagar stayed in the ‘Poor’ category. Bawana was the only area with ‘Moderate’ air quality.
NCR cities also recorded AQI in the ‘Poor’ to 'Very Poor' category.
Also Read: