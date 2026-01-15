ETV Bharat / bharat

Season’s Harshest Cold: Delhi-NCR Shivers Below 3 Degrees, AQI Worsens; Dense Fog Disrupts Train and Flight Operations

Rail movement was also severely affected, as poor visibility forced trains to slow for safety, causing cascading delays across major stations in the capital.

IndiGo also issued an advisory saying, “Low visibility and dense fog over Delhi and Hindon airports may continue to impact flight schedules. Passengers are advised to regularly check their flight status on the airline's official websites and mobile applications.”

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued an advisory stating that flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III low-visibility procedures due to persistent fog. Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport, as delays and diversions remain likely throughout the morning.

The capital and the National Capital Region (NCR) are reeling under one of their harshest winter spells, with temperatures plunging sharply and air quality remaining in the “Very Poor” category, raising serious public health concerns. Palam recorded this season’s lowest temperature (2.3°C).

New Delhi: A severe cold wave, coupled with dense fog, continued to grip large parts of North India on Thursday, January 15, 2026, disrupting daily life and travel across the region. Visibility remained extremely poor in Delhi and neighbouring areas during the early morning hours, leading to widespread delays and cancellations in rail and air services.

New Delhi Railway Station:

Train No. 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express: delayed by around 1 hour

Train No. 12559 Shiv Ganga Superfast Express: delayed by nearly 1 hour 40 minutes

Train No. 64567 Bulandshahr-Tilak Bridge MEMU: delayed by about 2 hours 25 minutes

Train No. 11078 Jhelum Express: delayed by nearly 2 hours 57 minutes

Train No. 20503 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: delayed by around 1 hour 10 minutes

Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station:

Train No. 12189 Mahakaushal Express: delayed by approximately 1 hour 57 minutes

Train No. 12192 Shridham Superfast Express: delayed by around 1 hour 13 minutes

Anand Vihar Terminal:

Train No. 13257 Jansadharan Express: delayed by about 1 hour 32 minutes

Satyagrah Express: delayed by nearly 3 hours and 45 minutes

Several other long-distance and passenger trains were also running up to an hour or more behind schedule, causing major inconvenience to commuters.

Delhi Records Season’s Lowest Temperature

North and Northwest India remain under the grip of an intense cold wave, with temperatures in several hilly regions dipping below freezing. In Delhi-NCR, icy winds, dense fog and biting cold have combined to create extreme winter conditions.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season. Safdarjung, the city’s primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 2.9°C, the lowest January reading since 2023. Other parts of the capital also witnessed sharp dips, with Palam recording 2.3°C, Lodhi Road 3.4°C, Ayanagar 2.7°C, and the Ridge 4.5°C.

The minimum recorded at Palam was its lowest since 2010, highlighting the intensity of the current cold wave. All weather stations across the city reported temperatures significantly below normal, indicating the persistence of extreme winter conditions. Delhi has been under cold wave conditions for the past four days, and similar conditions are likely to continue.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert, warning of light to dense fog during morning hours and cold wave conditions in isolated areas. The sky is expected to remain partly cloudy during the day.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 21°C, while the minimum may stay near 4°C.

According to IMD forecasts, temperatures may gradually rise from January 16 to January 20, with daytime highs possibly reaching 25°C and nighttime lows near 10°C. However, another western disturbance is expected between January 20 and January 25, which could bring rain and hail, potentially intensifying cold conditions once again.

AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’

Delhi’s air quality remained a major concern on Thursday morning. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 352 at 8 am, placing it firmly in the “Very Poor” category.

Several areas of the national capital recorded dangerously high AQI levels, including Anand Vihar (345), Ashok Vihar (376), ITO (380), RK Puram (383), Patparganj (381), Wazirpur (385), Chandni Chowk (384) and Dwarka Sector 8 (389).

In NCR, air quality also remained alarming, with Faridabad recording 312, Gurugram 318, Ghaziabad 325, Noida 312 and Greater Noida 308.

Meanwhile, other cities across the country reported comparatively better air quality, with Ahmedabad at 115, Bengaluru at 95, Chennai at 120, Hyderabad at 85, Jaipur at 176, Lucknow at 194, Mumbai at 108, Patna at 148 and Pune at 132.

Pollution levels have worsened due to calm winds, high humidity, and dense fog, which prevent pollutants from dispersing. Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to such air can aggravate respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, particularly among children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing conditions.

The combined impact of the cold wave, dense fog and toxic air has created a triple challenge for residents, disrupting travel, reducing visibility and increasing health risks. Authorities have advised people to limit outdoor activities during early morning hours and to check travel advisories before stepping out.