Delhi-NCR Remains Shrouded In Dense Fog; Rail, Air Traffic Hit
The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog in Delhi on Sunday.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
New Delhi: The consistent thick blanket of fog in Delhi-NCR has severely disrupted daily life across North India, including Delhi-NCR. Extremely low visibility has brought road, rail, and air traffic to a standstill. Train movements at major railway stations in the capital are severely affected, while many flights have been cancelled or delayed with passengers having to face hours of waiting at stations and airports.
Due to the dense fog, visibility in many areas dropped to near zero, affecting road traffic. In Delhi, people are feeling the chill due to the cold winds in the mornings and evenings. However, the sunshine during the day is providing some relief from the cold.
Trains Delayed At Delhi Railway Station
At New Delhi Railway Station, several trains are running late. Train number 12559 Shivganga Superfast Express is delayed by 1 hour and 20 minutes, 14727 Shri Ganganagar–Tilak Bridge Express by 50 minutes, 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express by 1 hour and 23 minutes, and 11841 Gita Jayanti Express by 1 hour and 58 minutes.
Additionally, 14315 Intercity Express is delayed by 1 hour and 1 minute, 14211 Intercity Express by 1 hour and 22 minutes, 20817 Bhubaneswar–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express by 2 hours and 1 minute, and 12313 Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express by 1 hour and 11 minutes.
Likewise, train number 22462 Shri Shakti AC Superfast Express is delayed by 2 hours and 15 minutes, 14086 Sirsa Express by 2 hours and 26 minutes, 20839 Ranchi–New Delhi Rajdhani Express by 2 hours, 11078 Jhelum Express by 2 hours and 32 minutes, and 20801 Magadh Express by 2 hours and 40 minutes. The 22478 Vande Bharat Express is also running 1 hour and 5 minutes late.
The situation is no better at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. Here, 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express is running 1 hour and 23 minutes late, 19326 Amritsar–Indore Superfast Express is 2 hours and 6 minutes late, 12189 Mahakaushal Express is 2 hours and 32 minutes late, and 18477 Kalinga Utkal Express is 1 hour and 15 minutes late.
At Anand Vihar Terminal, 22405 Bhagalpur–Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express was 3 hours late, 15273 Satyagrah Express was 3 hours and 16 minutes late, 20507 Sealdah–Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express was 1 hour and 37 minutes late, and 13257 Jansadharan Express was 2 hours and 11 minutes late.
Fog Affects Air Traffic
On January 18, Indigo Airlines flight number 6E-6741 from Delhi to Chandigarh was canceled. United Airlines flight UA-3977 from New Delhi to New York will operate on January 19. According to airport officials, further delays and cancellations of flights cannot be ruled out if low visibility conditions persist. Passengers are advised to check the status of their train and flight before traveling.
Weather Forecast For Today
The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog in Delhi on Sunday morning. The department predicts that light cloud cover may prevail on Sunday. The wind direction will remain easterly and south-easterly, which will reduce the chill in the air. Moderate to dense fog is expected in the morning.
The maximum temperature is expected to be between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is expected in Delhi between January 23rd and 26th, when temperatures are likely to drop again.
Temperature Drops Below 5 Degrees Celsius In Delhi
On Saturday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 4.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.2 degrees below the average. The maximum temperature also increased due to the sunshine during the day, reaching 24.6 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees above normal.
According to the Meteorological Department, cloud movement is expected in the capital in the coming days. Partly cloudy conditions may prevail in Delhi until January 21st. Fog is also likely in the mornings. During this period, the maximum temperature is expected to be between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius.
Worsening Pollution In National Capital
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi remained at 349 points as of 7:15 AM on Sunday. While in the Delhi-NCR cities, Faridabad recorded an AQI of 345, Gurugram 333, Ghaziabad 342, Greater Noida 325, and Noida 328. In most areas of Delhi, the AQI remains above 400 and between 400 and 500, falling into the severe category.
GRAP 4 Restrictions
Considering the deteriorating pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management has implemented the fourth stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). With the implementation of GRAP 4, several restrictions will now be in effect in Delhi-NCR.
The order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management regarding GRAP 4 states that the restrictions of the first, second, and third stages of GRAP will also remain in force. Overall, the air in Delhi-NCR is no longer breathable. The toxic pollution in the air has become a major concern for the people of Delhi-NCR.
