ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Remains Shrouded In Dense Fog; Rail, Air Traffic Hit

New Delhi: The consistent thick blanket of fog in Delhi-NCR has severely disrupted daily life across North India, including Delhi-NCR. Extremely low visibility has brought road, rail, and air traffic to a standstill. Train movements at major railway stations in the capital are severely affected, while many flights have been cancelled or delayed with passengers having to face hours of waiting at stations and airports.

Due to the dense fog, visibility in many areas dropped to near zero, affecting road traffic. In Delhi, people are feeling the chill due to the cold winds in the mornings and evenings. However, the sunshine during the day is providing some relief from the cold.

Trains Delayed At Delhi Railway Station

At New Delhi Railway Station, several trains are running late. Train number 12559 Shivganga Superfast Express is delayed by 1 hour and 20 minutes, 14727 Shri Ganganagar–Tilak Bridge Express by 50 minutes, 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express by 1 hour and 23 minutes, and 11841 Gita Jayanti Express by 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Additionally, 14315 Intercity Express is delayed by 1 hour and 1 minute, 14211 Intercity Express by 1 hour and 22 minutes, 20817 Bhubaneswar–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express by 2 hours and 1 minute, and 12313 Sealdah–New Delhi Rajdhani Express by 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Likewise, train number 22462 Shri Shakti AC Superfast Express is delayed by 2 hours and 15 minutes, 14086 Sirsa Express by 2 hours and 26 minutes, 20839 Ranchi–New Delhi Rajdhani Express by 2 hours, 11078 Jhelum Express by 2 hours and 32 minutes, and 20801 Magadh Express by 2 hours and 40 minutes. The 22478 Vande Bharat Express is also running 1 hour and 5 minutes late.

The situation is no better at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station. Here, 12627 Karnataka Superfast Express is running 1 hour and 23 minutes late, 19326 Amritsar–Indore Superfast Express is 2 hours and 6 minutes late, 12189 Mahakaushal Express is 2 hours and 32 minutes late, and 18477 Kalinga Utkal Express is 1 hour and 15 minutes late.

At Anand Vihar Terminal, 22405 Bhagalpur–Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express was 3 hours late, 15273 Satyagrah Express was 3 hours and 16 minutes late, 20507 Sealdah–Anand Vihar Rajdhani Express was 1 hour and 37 minutes late, and 13257 Jansadharan Express was 2 hours and 11 minutes late.

Fog Affects Air Traffic

On January 18, Indigo Airlines flight number 6E-6741 from Delhi to Chandigarh was canceled. United Airlines flight UA-3977 from New Delhi to New York will operate on January 19. According to airport officials, further delays and cancellations of flights cannot be ruled out if low visibility conditions persist. Passengers are advised to check the status of their train and flight before traveling.

Weather Forecast For Today