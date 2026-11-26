ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Weak Winds May Push AQI Into 'Very Poor' Category Over Next 48 Hours

Security personnel walk near India Gate amid smog and fog during the morning hours in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday. As per the Sameer App, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 224. The reading was slightly higher than Wednesday's AQI of 220.

However, three monitoring stations across the national capital recorded 'very poor' air quality. Of the 56 active monitoring stations across Delhi, Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 332, followed by Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 309 and North Campus (Delhi University) at 302.

Other locations in the 'poor' category included Pusa (IITM) at 295, ITO at 294, Burari Crossing at 290, Sirifort at 282, Chandni Chowk at 276 and Punjabi Bagh at 270.

Air quality across the NCR also remained in the 'poor' category. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 264, while Greater Noida's reading was 263. Noida recorded an AQI of 226, compared with 211 a day earlier. Gurugram, however, witnessed some improvement, with its AQI declining from 257 to 233.

Beyond the NCR, Sirsa in Haryana recorded an AQI of 368, placing it in the 'very poor' category, while Anpara in Uttar Pradesh recorded 307. Ballabgarh in Haryana recorded 292, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan 247, Churu in Rajasthan 207 and Ludhiana in Punjab 223.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Air Quality Early Warning System, shallow to moderate fog is expected across Delhi-NCR. Low wind speeds and a reduced ventilation index over the next 48 hours could limit pollutant dispersion, increasing the chance of Delhi's AQI entering the 'very poor' category.

Delhi's Geography Makes It Vulnerable To Pollution

Sachin Panwar, founder and CEO of YOGa Air, said Delhi's geographical location in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, combined with winter weather conditions, makes the national capital particularly vulnerable to pollution accumulation.

He explained that the surrounding terrain, especially the Himalayas to the north, along with certain weather conditions, can restrict air movement. During winter, low wind speeds and temperature inversions make it difficult for pollutants to disperse. Consequently, emissions from vehicles, construction, industries and other sources accumulate close to the ground, increasing people's exposure to pollution.

Panwar said Delhi's pollution problem is not limited to the amount of pollutants being generated but also involves the atmosphere's inability to disperse them effectively.

Comparing monsoon and post-monsoon conditions, Panwar said stronger winds, rainfall and better atmospheric mixing during the monsoon help disperse pollutants and wash particulate matter out of the air. This is one reason air quality generally improves during this period.

However, conditions begin to change after the monsoon. Wind patterns shift, rainfall decreases and atmospheric conditions become less favourable for pollution dispersion. Winds can also carry smoke from agricultural burning in neighbouring regions towards Delhi.