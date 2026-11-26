Delhi-NCR Pollution: Weak Winds May Push AQI Into 'Very Poor' Category Over Next 48 Hours
Delhi's air quality remained in the poor category, and Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI among active monitoring stations at 332, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday. As per the Sameer App, Delhi's overall AQI stood at 224. The reading was slightly higher than Wednesday's AQI of 220.
However, three monitoring stations across the national capital recorded 'very poor' air quality. Of the 56 active monitoring stations across Delhi, Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 332, followed by Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 309 and North Campus (Delhi University) at 302.
Other locations in the 'poor' category included Pusa (IITM) at 295, ITO at 294, Burari Crossing at 290, Sirifort at 282, Chandni Chowk at 276 and Punjabi Bagh at 270.
Air quality across the NCR also remained in the 'poor' category. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 264, while Greater Noida's reading was 263. Noida recorded an AQI of 226, compared with 211 a day earlier. Gurugram, however, witnessed some improvement, with its AQI declining from 257 to 233.
Beyond the NCR, Sirsa in Haryana recorded an AQI of 368, placing it in the 'very poor' category, while Anpara in Uttar Pradesh recorded 307. Ballabgarh in Haryana recorded 292, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan 247, Churu in Rajasthan 207 and Ludhiana in Punjab 223.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Air Quality Early Warning System, shallow to moderate fog is expected across Delhi-NCR. Low wind speeds and a reduced ventilation index over the next 48 hours could limit pollutant dispersion, increasing the chance of Delhi's AQI entering the 'very poor' category.
Delhi's Geography Makes It Vulnerable To Pollution
Sachin Panwar, founder and CEO of YOGa Air, said Delhi's geographical location in the Indo-Gangetic Plain, combined with winter weather conditions, makes the national capital particularly vulnerable to pollution accumulation.
He explained that the surrounding terrain, especially the Himalayas to the north, along with certain weather conditions, can restrict air movement. During winter, low wind speeds and temperature inversions make it difficult for pollutants to disperse. Consequently, emissions from vehicles, construction, industries and other sources accumulate close to the ground, increasing people's exposure to pollution.
Panwar said Delhi's pollution problem is not limited to the amount of pollutants being generated but also involves the atmosphere's inability to disperse them effectively.
Comparing monsoon and post-monsoon conditions, Panwar said stronger winds, rainfall and better atmospheric mixing during the monsoon help disperse pollutants and wash particulate matter out of the air. This is one reason air quality generally improves during this period.
However, conditions begin to change after the monsoon. Wind patterns shift, rainfall decreases and atmospheric conditions become less favourable for pollution dispersion. Winds can also carry smoke from agricultural burning in neighbouring regions towards Delhi.
When these factors combine with low wind speeds and a shallow mixing layer, pollutants begin to accumulate again, he said.
Technology Can Help Reduce Open Burning
On controlling waste burning, Panwar said dry leaves and organic waste should be managed rather than burned. He suggested using leaf shredders, decentralised composting and biomass collection systems to convert waste into compost and other useful products.
He also stressed the need for better waste collection, segregation and monitoring to prevent open burning.
Technology can also help identify areas with high dust levels through monitoring and mapping, allowing authorities to focus their efforts on locations where intervention is most needed, he said.
Panwar said road dust is a major contributor to particulate pollution, as vehicles lift accumulated dust back into the air.
He said sprinkling water is not a long-term solution and recommended mechanised vacuum sweeping, proper road maintenance, paved shoulders and dust control measures at identified hotspots.
He stressed the need to prevent dust from accumulating and becoming airborne. According to him, pollution control efforts are more effective when they address the source of the problem rather than repeatedly treating its symptoms.
December May Bring Another Spell Of Smog
With winter progressing, pollution concerns are likely to continue. Panwar has also warned that falling temperatures, weak winds and temperature inversions could contribute to another spell of smog in December.
He estimated that pollution could worsen around the middle of the month, while possible light showers around December 20 could bring temporary relief, depending on weather conditions.
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