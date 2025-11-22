ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis: CAQM Tightens GRAP Rules As Several Places Hit 'Severe' AQI Levels

New Delhi: Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to grapple with severe levels of toxic air pollution, with no immediate relief in sight. Pollution levels persist above safe limits in many parts of the region.

To address this worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has advanced and intensified the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), implementing stricter measures at earlier stages.

What Are The Key Changes?

Key changes approved on November 21 trigger restrictions sooner as pollution rises, shifting multiple mitigating actions to lower alert stages to improve response effectiveness.

Under the new framework, several curbs that previously fell under Stage II (poor AQI 201-300) will now be enforced at Stage I.

These measures include

Ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of diesel generator sets.

Deploying additional personnel to manage traffic at congestion-prone points.

Issuing pollution alerts through newspapers, TV and radio.

Augmenting CNG and electric public transport fleets with higher service frequency and differential fares to promote off-peak travel.

Additionally, measures that were previously under Stage III (very poor AQI 301-400) will now be implemented at Stage II.

These include

Staggering working hours for government offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Centre may also decide on staggered timings for its offices in the region.

In a similar shift, restrictions that previously applied only under Stage IV (severe+) will now be enacted at Stage III (severe AQI 401-450).

These include

Allowing public, municipal and private offices to operate with 50 percent staff while the remainder work from home.

The Centre may also implement work-from-home provisions for its employees.

The CAQM said the changes were based on scientific assessments, expert recommendations and past experience. All implementing agencies across NCR have been directed to enforce the revised schedule immediately.

What Is GRAP?

GRAP is NCR’s emergency response plan, activated by average AQI and forecast weather conditions. It brings authorities together for coordinated action during air quality crises. The plan is based on scientific assessment, stakeholder input, and previous operational learnings.

AQI In Delhi-NCR

On Saturday (November 22), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 447 at 7 AM, categorising the air as 'Severe.' By 10 AM, the AQI decreased to 361, which is considered 'Very Poor'.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several stations continued to report ‘Severe’ pollution levels. These included Anand Vihar (416), Wazirpur (427), Jahangirpuri (417), Rohini (410), Mundka (407) and Bawana (414). Most other AQI monitoring stations remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

Neighbouring NCR cities also recorded continuously poor air quality. At 10 AM, Greater Noida registered an AQI of 346 (Very Poor), inching close to the ‘Severe’ category. Noida followed with 388 and Meerut with 368, both in the ‘Very Poor’ range, while Faridabad (239) and Gurugram (280) fell under the ‘Poor’ category.