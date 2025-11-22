Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis: CAQM Tightens GRAP Rules As Several Places Hit 'Severe' AQI Levels
Delhi-NCR grapples with hazardous air quality with 'severe' AQI readings, dense morning smog and rising PM2.5 levels affecting daily life and health of residents.
New Delhi: Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) continue to grapple with severe levels of toxic air pollution, with no immediate relief in sight. Pollution levels persist above safe limits in many parts of the region.
To address this worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has advanced and intensified the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), implementing stricter measures at earlier stages.
What Are The Key Changes?
Key changes approved on November 21 trigger restrictions sooner as pollution rises, shifting multiple mitigating actions to lower alert stages to improve response effectiveness.
Under the new framework, several curbs that previously fell under Stage II (poor AQI 201-300) will now be enforced at Stage I.
These measures include
- Ensuring an uninterrupted power supply to discourage the use of diesel generator sets.
- Deploying additional personnel to manage traffic at congestion-prone points.
- Issuing pollution alerts through newspapers, TV and radio.
- Augmenting CNG and electric public transport fleets with higher service frequency and differential fares to promote off-peak travel.
- Additionally, measures that were previously under Stage III (very poor AQI 301-400) will now be implemented at Stage II.
These include
- Staggering working hours for government offices in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar. The Centre may also decide on staggered timings for its offices in the region.
In a similar shift, restrictions that previously applied only under Stage IV (severe+) will now be enacted at Stage III (severe AQI 401-450).
These include
- Allowing public, municipal and private offices to operate with 50 percent staff while the remainder work from home.
- The Centre may also implement work-from-home provisions for its employees.
- The CAQM said the changes were based on scientific assessments, expert recommendations and past experience. All implementing agencies across NCR have been directed to enforce the revised schedule immediately.
What Is GRAP?
GRAP is NCR’s emergency response plan, activated by average AQI and forecast weather conditions. It brings authorities together for coordinated action during air quality crises. The plan is based on scientific assessment, stakeholder input, and previous operational learnings.
AQI In Delhi-NCR
On Saturday (November 22), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 447 at 7 AM, categorising the air as 'Severe.' By 10 AM, the AQI decreased to 361, which is considered 'Very Poor'.
As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several stations continued to report ‘Severe’ pollution levels. These included Anand Vihar (416), Wazirpur (427), Jahangirpuri (417), Rohini (410), Mundka (407) and Bawana (414). Most other AQI monitoring stations remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category.
Neighbouring NCR cities also recorded continuously poor air quality. At 10 AM, Greater Noida registered an AQI of 346 (Very Poor), inching close to the ‘Severe’ category. Noida followed with 388 and Meerut with 368, both in the ‘Very Poor’ range, while Faridabad (239) and Gurugram (280) fell under the ‘Poor’ category.
According to the Air Quality Early Warning System of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, air quality is likely to deteriorate further, slipping into the ‘Severe’ category and remaining in the ‘Very Poor’ to ‘Severe’ range over the next few days.
PM2.5 And PM10 Levels
The concentration of PM2.5, which is the most harmful fine particulate pollutant, rose to 312 micrograms per cubic metre at 7 AM, while PM10 levels reached 422 micrograms per cubic metre.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the current levels of PM2.5 and PM10 far exceed the 24-hour safe limits. WHO guidelines recommend PM2.5 below 15 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 below 45 micrograms per cubic metre. The current figures are more than 20 times above these safe thresholds.
As per CPCB, an AQI between 0-50 is 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
What Is Making Delhi-NCR So Polluted?
Multiple factors contribute to Delhi-NCR's hazardous air pollution levels. Stubble burning is one contributor, accounting for 2.8 percent, according to the Decision Support System of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune. Vehicular emissions accounted for 17.3 per cent of Delhi’s pollution on Thursday (November 20), the data said.
For Friday (November 21), these parameters were projected to comprise 16.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent of the capital's pollutants, respectively.
According to satellite imagery, 16 farm fires were detected in Punjab, 11 in Haryana, and 115 in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday (November 19).
What The Supreme Court Said
According to Justice Sachin Datta, who was hearing a plea filed by students, the authorities were failing to protect children's health and must change the annual sports calendar so that no outdoor events are held during these toxic months. Additionally, the Supreme Court has directed that construction workers in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan who have been out of work since the implementation of GRAP III must be provided a subsistence allowance.
No Outdoor Activities For Students
The CAQM had earlier urged the concerned state governments and the Delhi government to postpone physical sports competitions scheduled for November and December, citing prevailing air quality trends.
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "The Supreme Court expressed concerns and issued an order saying, for the next one to two months, as a precautionary measure, outdoor activities for small children should not be conducted."
"Following this, the Delhi government has issued a notice. We were going to organise a huge sports mahakumbh in Delhi. Due to these guidelines, it has been postponed. Such activities will not be conducted in Delhi until new instructions are issued," the minister added.
Weather In Delhi
Throughout the week, residents in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram reported persistent, thick smog each morning. This ongoing low visibility has disrupted daily life and increased health concerns, especially for vulnerable populations.
Weather patterns have further worsened the situation. Morning fog is expected to continue in most of Delhi-NCR, and daytime temperatures should remain cool, with highs near 24 degrees Celsius.
Early Saturday, many parts of the national capital were engulfed in dense smog, offering little relief throughout the day. Night-time temperatures have also dipped noticeably. At the Safdarjung weather station, the minimum temperature fell to 11.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, 1.1 degrees below normal and slightly lower than Thursday’s reading.
Forecasts indicate that minimum temperatures may fluctuate between 9 and 11 degrees Celsius over the next few days.
