Delhi-NCR Pollution: Five Monitoring Stations Record Very Poor Air Quality, AQI Stands At 248
Weather conditions, pollution trends and uneven progress in controlling agricultural fires continue to complicate efforts to improve air quality across northern India, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Air pollution continued to trouble residents of the national capital and its neighbouring areas on Monday morning, with Delhi recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 248 in the 'Poor' category.
Sirifort recorded the highest AQI at 331 among the capital's monitoring stations. Five stations reported 'Very Poor' air quality, indicating higher pollution levels in several parts of the city.
Delhi's AQI improved slightly compared to the previous few days, when the capital recorded readings of 270 on November 20 and 265 on November 21. The reading declined to 239 on November 22 before rising again to 248 on Monday. CPCB data showed PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant.
Five Stations Record 'Very Poor' Air Quality
Apart from Sirifort, which recorded an AQI of 331, NSUT Jaffarpur registered 323, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, 320, Talkatora Garden 315 and Pusa 312. All five stations fell in the 'Very Poor' category, which covers readings between 301 and 400.
Several other locations recorded readings close to the 300-mark. ITO reported an AQI of 297, followed by CRRI Mathura Road (296), Aya Nagar (295), Burari Crossing (293) and Commonwealth Sports Complex (291).
DTU recorded 288, Shadipur 286, JNU 285, IIT Delhi 284 and Punjabi Bagh 282. Mundka and North Campus, Delhi University, both registered 279, while Uttam Nagar recorded 278, Chhawla 274 and Bawana 273.
Among the stations reporting relatively better air quality, Ghoga recorded the lowest AQI at 130. Lodhi Road IITM registered 149, IMD Lodhi Road 161, Jharoda Kalan 162 and Vasundhara Enclave 170. NSIT Dwarka and Pusa DPCC recorded 192 and 195, respectively, placing them in the 'Moderate' category.
NCR And Other Cities Continue To Report Poor Air Quality
Pollution levels remained in the 'Poor' category across major National Capital Region (NCR) cities. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 228, up from 179 on November 21 and 190 on November 22. Gurugram registered 215, down from 315 on November 20, while Noida recorded 212, down from Sunday's 214.
The wider national picture also showed elevated pollution levels, particularly across northern and western India.
Rajasthan's Hanumangarh recorded an AQI of 276, followed by Haryana's Dharuhera (264) and Bhiwani (261). Other Rajasthan cities in the 'Poor' category included Bikaner (256), Khairthal (248), Bhiwadi (229), Chittorgarh (218) and Churu (212).
In Haryana, Kaithal recorded an AQI of 215, while Ballabgarh registered 202. Uttar Pradesh cities reporting poor air quality included Gajraula (241), Ghaziabad (233), Hapur (216) and Khora (215). Punjab's Khanna and Ludhiana recorded 225 and 211, respectively.
Another set of morning readings showed Maharashtra's Malegaon at 276, Haryana's Panchgaon at 265 and Rajasthan's Udaipur at 260. Other cities included Rohtak (248), Pithampur (232), Sirsa and Sikar (226 each), Tonk (220), Manesar and Mandi Gobindgarh (217 each) and Nashik (207).
Slower Winds May Hamper Pollution Dispersion
Delhi's air quality is likely to remain in the 'Poor' category over the next three days. Skies are expected to remain clear, with daytime temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and night temperatures between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius.
On Monday, northwesterly winds reaching speeds of up to 20 kmph and a ventilation index of 6,700 square metres per second are expected to help disperse pollutants.
However, wind speeds are likely to slow to 10-15 kmph on Tuesday and Wednesday. The ventilation index is also projected to decline to 3,700 and 3,500 square metres per second, respectively.
A ventilation index above 6,000 square metres per second is considered favourable for pollution dispersion. The expected decline could leave pollutants concentrated closer to the ground.
Prolonged exposure to poor air quality can cause breathing discomfort. Children, elderly residents and people with respiratory or heart conditions are particularly vulnerable and are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor physical activity.
Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in force across Delhi-NCR. Measures include mechanised road sweeping, dust suppression, water sprinkling, stricter enforcement of dust-control norms at construction sites and restrictions on the use of personal vehicles.
Farm Fires Decline, But UP Sees A Rise
Satellite data from the ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute's CREAMS Lab showed that farm fire incidents across seven states and Delhi declined from 772 on November 18 to 420 on November 22, a reduction of nearly 46 per cent.
However, Uttar Pradesh recorded an increase from 109 to 237 incidents during the period. Punjab reported a decline from 202 to 43, while Madhya Pradesh's count fell from 370 to 123. Rajasthan recorded a drop from 59 to eight and Haryana from 30 to five. Uttarakhand reported four incidents, while Delhi recorded none on November 22.
CREAMS Lab noted that light cloud cover and moisture over eastern Uttar Pradesh and southeastern Madhya Pradesh partially obstructed satellite monitoring. Consequently, the actual number of farm fires in these areas could be higher than the recorded figures.
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