ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Five Monitoring Stations Record Very Poor Air Quality, AQI Stands At 248

High-rise buildings blanketed by a thick layer of smog, reducing visibility amid worsening air pollution in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, November 22. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Air pollution continued to trouble residents of the national capital and its neighbouring areas on Monday morning, with Delhi recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 248 in the 'Poor' category.

Sirifort recorded the highest AQI at 331 among the capital's monitoring stations. Five stations reported 'Very Poor' air quality, indicating higher pollution levels in several parts of the city.

Delhi's AQI improved slightly compared to the previous few days, when the capital recorded readings of 270 on November 20 and 265 on November 21. The reading declined to 239 on November 22 before rising again to 248 on Monday. CPCB data showed PM2.5 remained the dominant pollutant.

A view of the smog-engulfed India Gate, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Five Stations Record 'Very Poor' Air Quality

Apart from Sirifort, which recorded an AQI of 331, NSUT Jaffarpur registered 323, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, 320, Talkatora Garden 315 and Pusa 312. All five stations fell in the 'Very Poor' category, which covers readings between 301 and 400.

Several other locations recorded readings close to the 300-mark. ITO reported an AQI of 297, followed by CRRI Mathura Road (296), Aya Nagar (295), Burari Crossing (293) and Commonwealth Sports Complex (291).

DTU recorded 288, Shadipur 286, JNU 285, IIT Delhi 284 and Punjabi Bagh 282. Mundka and North Campus, Delhi University, both registered 279, while Uttam Nagar recorded 278, Chhawla 274 and Bawana 273.

Among the stations reporting relatively better air quality, Ghoga recorded the lowest AQI at 130. Lodhi Road IITM registered 149, IMD Lodhi Road 161, Jharoda Kalan 162 and Vasundhara Enclave 170. NSIT Dwarka and Pusa DPCC recorded 192 and 195, respectively, placing them in the 'Moderate' category.

NCR And Other Cities Continue To Report Poor Air Quality

Pollution levels remained in the 'Poor' category across major National Capital Region (NCR) cities. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 228, up from 179 on November 21 and 190 on November 22. Gurugram registered 215, down from 315 on November 20, while Noida recorded 212, down from Sunday's 214.

The wider national picture also showed elevated pollution levels, particularly across northern and western India.

Rajasthan's Hanumangarh recorded an AQI of 276, followed by Haryana's Dharuhera (264) and Bhiwani (261). Other Rajasthan cities in the 'Poor' category included Bikaner (256), Khairthal (248), Bhiwadi (229), Chittorgarh (218) and Churu (212).

In Haryana, Kaithal recorded an AQI of 215, while Ballabgarh registered 202. Uttar Pradesh cities reporting poor air quality included Gajraula (241), Ghaziabad (233), Hapur (216) and Khora (215). Punjab's Khanna and Ludhiana recorded 225 and 211, respectively.