Delhi-NCR Pollution Curbs Eased As CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage III, Stages I And II Restrictions To Continue
Civic agencies have also been asked to regulate parking, enforce pollution certificate checks, and ensure early-morning cleaning across busy markets.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST|
Updated : November 17, 2026 at 6:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been revoked in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) trended downward, dropping to 204 on Tuesday.
However, measures under GRAP Stages I and II, along with the restrictions issued under the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) order dated October 30, will continue to remain in force.
The CAQM sub-committee on GRAP made its decision after reviewing the prevailing air quality situation. While withdrawing Stage III brings some relief, the Commission stressed the need to continue preventive measures to keep pollution levels under control.
In its order, the Commission said high levels of air pollution in the NCR, particularly sudden increases during unfavourable weather conditions, have remained a serious concern.
It noted that Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, empowers it to take necessary measures and issue directions to protect and improve air quality across the region.
The Commission had issued a revised schedule of the Graded Response Action Plan on September 29, 2026. The plan lays down a series of preventive, restrictive and other measures to be implemented at different levels of air pollution to prevent further deterioration, particularly during periods of adverse meteorological conditions.
Referring to an assessment of daily AQI data from November between 2018 and 2025, the Commission said Delhi-NCR has repeatedly witnessed high pollution levels during the early and middle parts of the month. On some days, the AQI has even reached the 'Severe' and 'Severe+' categories.
In addition to local emission sources, seasonal agricultural residue and biomass burning, along with emissions from other episodic events, add to the pollution load during this period. Weather conditions such as low wind speeds, a shallow atmospheric boundary layer, and reduced vertical mixing further restrict pollutant dispersal, worsening the situation.
The Commission said this recurring pattern makes preventive steps necessary before and during the peak pollution period. It stressed that timely interventions are needed to reduce emissions at the source and prevent pollutants from accumulating in the region.
As part of these measures, CAQM had directed all concerned departments and agencies of the NCR state governments and the Delhi government to implement additional restrictions from November 5 to November 20, 2026.
Under these directions, the NCR restricted dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the region. However, projects related to Railways, Metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence, and other projects of national importance were exempted.
The restrictions also cover linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, pipelines and telecommunication works.
The Commission also directed state governments and private offices in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar to operate with up to 50 per cent of their staff attending offices physically. The arrangement does not apply to industrial establishments and essential services where such a system is not feasible.
#CAQM Sub-Committee on #GRAP decides to revoke GRAP Stage III as daily #AQI shows a downward trend, reaching 204 today. All actions under GRAP Stages I & II and restrictions as per the order dt. 30.10.2026, shall remain in force: https://t.co/RGrh57xFQz— Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) November 17, 2026
Traffic Management And Pollution Control Measures
Alongside these restrictions, CAQM has raised concerns over heavy traffic congestion at several locations in Delhi, including Sarojini Nagar Market, Sadar Bazar and Lala Lajpat Rai Market, as well as other traffic hotspots. The Commission said traffic congestion at these locations also contributes to deteriorating air quality.
CAQM Chairperson Rajesh Verma met with senior officials from various Delhi agencies, including the Delhi government, Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), to discuss corrective steps.
The Commission directed the departments to ensure smooth traffic movement, particularly at locations that experience heavy congestion. It also called for expanding and properly regulating parking facilities, especially in high-density markets.
Officials were asked to ensure optimum use of existing multi-level parking facilities. The Commission also asked the authorities to consider rationalising surface parking charges to improve parking management.
#AQI of #Delhi on 17.11.2026 at 4:00 PM (पिछले 24 घंटों का औसत) | https://t.co/VRPIm3tAYW #GoGreenBreatheClean https://t.co/i0kTKGZzgj— Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) November 17, 2026
To ensure compliance with the 'No PUCC, No Fuel' order, officials were directed to carry out checks at petrol pumps. The Commission also asked the NDMC, Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) and MCD to ensure that markets and streets are cleaned every day in the early morning hours.
It further directed the authorities to bring biomass burning and waste burning to a complete halt.
Stressing the need for immediate action, CAQM asked the concerned departments to step up their efforts on a war footing and ensure that the measures result in visible improvements on the ground.
1/6 #CAQM has taken a serious view of heavy traffic congestions at several places in Delhi like Sarojini Nagar Market, Sadar Bazar, Lala Lajpat Rai Market, and at traffic Hotspots, etc, which contribute to deterioration in air quality. https://t.co/vnfUawGP0Q— Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) November 17, 2026
The Commission also said it would deploy flying squads to inspect how these measures are being implemented and how effective they are. It warned that it would take action against officials concerned if it found any laxity or non-compliance.
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