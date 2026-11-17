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Delhi-NCR Pollution Curbs Eased As CAQM Revokes GRAP Stage III, Stages I And II Restrictions To Continue

A thick layer of fog blankets the skyline, reducing visibility of a high-rise building amid rising air pollution in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been revoked in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) after the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) trended downward, dropping to 204 on Tuesday.

However, measures under GRAP Stages I and II, along with the restrictions issued under the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) order dated October 30, will continue to remain in force.

Vehicles navigate through a thick layer of fog that blankets the skyline amid rising air pollution in New Delhi on Tuesday. (IANS)

The CAQM sub-committee on GRAP made its decision after reviewing the prevailing air quality situation. While withdrawing Stage III brings some relief, the Commission stressed the need to continue preventive measures to keep pollution levels under control.

In its order, the Commission said high levels of air pollution in the NCR, particularly sudden increases during unfavourable weather conditions, have remained a serious concern.

It noted that Section 12 of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021, empowers it to take necessary measures and issue directions to protect and improve air quality across the region.

The Commission had issued a revised schedule of the Graded Response Action Plan on September 29, 2026. The plan lays down a series of preventive, restrictive and other measures to be implemented at different levels of air pollution to prevent further deterioration, particularly during periods of adverse meteorological conditions.

Referring to an assessment of daily AQI data from November between 2018 and 2025, the Commission said Delhi-NCR has repeatedly witnessed high pollution levels during the early and middle parts of the month. On some days, the AQI has even reached the 'Severe' and 'Severe+' categories.

In addition to local emission sources, seasonal agricultural residue and biomass burning, along with emissions from other episodic events, add to the pollution load during this period. Weather conditions such as low wind speeds, a shallow atmospheric boundary layer, and reduced vertical mixing further restrict pollutant dispersal, worsening the situation.

The Commission said this recurring pattern makes preventive steps necessary before and during the peak pollution period. It stressed that timely interventions are needed to reduce emissions at the source and prevent pollutants from accumulating in the region.

A New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) truck-mounted water sprinkler sprays tiny droplets of water to mitigate the effects of air pollution near Rafi Marg and Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

As part of these measures, CAQM had directed all concerned departments and agencies of the NCR state governments and the Delhi government to implement additional restrictions from November 5 to November 20, 2026.

Under these directions, the NCR restricted dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities across the region. However, projects related to Railways, Metro services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, national security and defence, and other projects of national importance were exempted.

The restrictions also cover linear public infrastructure projects, including highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission lines, pipelines and telecommunication works.