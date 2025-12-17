Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis: Rs 10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Announced; AQI Still 'Very Poor', Fog Causes Flight Cancellations
Mandatory 50% work-from-home; IMD warns air may turn severe after December 19, while fog causes flight cancellations and delays at IGI Airport.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 1:06 PM IST|
Updated : December 17, 2025 at 1:21 PM IST
New Delhi: Air pollution continued to choke Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. Delhi-NCR saw a marginal improvement in air quality due to stronger surface winds.
With toxic air quality prompting the implementation of GRAP-III and GRAP-IV, Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra announced Rs 10,000 compensation for construction workers rendered unemployed by the curbs.
Mishra, while addressing a press conference, said GRAP-III restrictions have been in force for 16 days, during which construction activities remained curtailed, directly affecting daily-wage workers. He said, "Workers impacted during the GRAP-III period will receive Rs 10,000 as compensation. Similarly, compensation will be provided for the duration GRAP-IV remains in place."
The Minister also announced that all government and private institutions must mandatorily switch to work-from-home for at least 50 per cent of their staff from Thursday, warning that non-compliance would invite strict action.
However, the directive will not apply to hospitals, emergency services, the fire department, and departments engaged in pollution-control efforts.
AQI Remains 'Very Poor' Despite Slight Improvement
Meanwhile, air pollution remained high in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, despite a slight improvement due to stronger winds. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Delhi’s average AQI stayed in the 'Very Poor' category, hovering around 330 in the morning.
Most air quality monitoring stations across the city continued to record unhealthy pollution levels, particularly in north and west Delhi. Areas such as Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, Narela, ITO and Anand Vihar remained severely affected. At the same time, Burari Crossing, IGI Airport Terminal 3, IIT Delhi and CRRI Mathura Road showed relatively lower, but still unhealthy, AQI readings.
Residents across several parts of the city reported breathing difficulties, eye irritation, headaches and throat discomfort. Doctors have advised vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, to limit outdoor exposure.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the slight dip in pollution levels to steady surface winds blowing at 7-10 kmph, which helped disperse pollutants.
The IMD cautioned that despite temporary relief, air quality is expected to remain in the 'Very Poor' category till December 19, with the possibility of slipping into the 'Severe' range thereafter.
Weather Offers Limited Relief
Shallow fog and smog persisted into the early morning, reducing visibility in several areas. Delhi’s minimum temperature remained around 10 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to stay near 24 degrees Celsius.
Flight Operations Disrupted
Poor visibility and lingering pollution also disrupted flight operations on Wednesday. Airport authorities confirmed that multiple flights were cancelled at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, while several others were delayed or diverted.
The impact extended to other regions as well, with flight services between Chennai and several northern cities affected. Flights connecting Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Kolkata, Indore and other cities were cancelled, causing inconvenience to passengers.
Officials said dense fog, low visibility and adverse weather conditions across northern India were responsible for the disruptions, warning that delays may continue if conditions deteriorate further.
Court Hearing And Public Advisory
The worsening pollution scenario has intensified scrutiny of enforcement measures, with the Supreme Court scheduled to hear a crucial air pollution matter on December 17.
Authorities have urged residents to minimise outdoor activity, use protective masks and air purifiers, and strictly adhere to GRAP restrictions as Delhi continues to grapple with one of its worst pollution phases this season.
