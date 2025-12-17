ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Pollution Crisis: Rs 10,000 Compensation For Construction Workers Announced; AQI Still 'Very Poor', Fog Causes Flight Cancellations

Dense smog and fog blanket Delhi as the city battles very poor air quality and flight disruptions. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Air pollution continued to choke Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday. Delhi-NCR saw a marginal improvement in air quality due to stronger surface winds.

With toxic air quality prompting the implementation of GRAP-III and GRAP-IV, Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra announced Rs 10,000 compensation for construction workers rendered unemployed by the curbs.

Mishra, while addressing a press conference, said GRAP-III restrictions have been in force for 16 days, during which construction activities remained curtailed, directly affecting daily-wage workers. He said, "Workers impacted during the GRAP-III period will receive Rs 10,000 as compensation. Similarly, compensation will be provided for the duration GRAP-IV remains in place."

The Minister also announced that all government and private institutions must mandatorily switch to work-from-home for at least 50 per cent of their staff from Thursday, warning that non-compliance would invite strict action.

However, the directive will not apply to hospitals, emergency services, the fire department, and departments engaged in pollution-control efforts.

AQI Remains 'Very Poor' Despite Slight Improvement

Meanwhile, air pollution remained high in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, despite a slight improvement due to stronger winds. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that Delhi’s average AQI stayed in the 'Very Poor' category, hovering around 330 in the morning.

Most air quality monitoring stations across the city continued to record unhealthy pollution levels, particularly in north and west Delhi. Areas such as Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, Narela, ITO and Anand Vihar remained severely affected. At the same time, Burari Crossing, IGI Airport Terminal 3, IIT Delhi and CRRI Mathura Road showed relatively lower, but still unhealthy, AQI readings.

Residents across several parts of the city reported breathing difficulties, eye irritation, headaches and throat discomfort. Doctors have advised vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, to limit outdoor exposure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the slight dip in pollution levels to steady surface winds blowing at 7-10 kmph, which helped disperse pollutants.