Delhi-NCR Pollution: CAQM Announces Phased Ban On New Petrol, Diesel, CNG Light Goods Vehicles
Delhi will prohibit registration of new petrol, diesel and CNG-powered light goods vehicles from January 1, 2027, under the phased CAQM restrictions.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
New Delhi: In a major and stringent step towards controlling rising pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to impose a phased ban on the registration of new light goods vehicles (N1 LGVs) powered by petrol, diesel and CNG across the region.
The decision is part of the commission's efforts to improve air quality in the national capital region and reduce emissions from the transport sector.
The commission made the decision during its 29th meeting, chaired by Chairperson Rajesh Verma, where members discussed in detail the factors contributing to air pollution in the region.
According to data presented by the commission, light goods vehicles account for only about 1.2 per cent of the region's total active vehicle fleet. However, their contribution to overall particulate matter (PM) emissions is significantly higher, at around 3.3 per cent.
The commission cited these figures as a key reason for restricting the registration of new petrol, diesel and CNG-powered N1 LGVs.
Ban To Be Implemented In Phases
The restrictions will be implemented in phases so that the transport sector does not face a sudden, significant impact. The first phase will take effect in Delhi from January 1, 2027, when registration of new petrol-, diesel-, and CNG-powered light goods vehicles will be prohibited.
In the major NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, the restriction will come into force from July 1, 2027.
For all remaining districts of the National Capital Region, the ban on registration of new vehicles in this category will take effect from January 1, 2028.
The CAQM has also decided to strengthen measures to control dust generated by stone crusher units operating in the NCR.
The Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) 2023 guidelines for controlling dust emissions from stone crusher units will now be made mandatory as part of the conditions for obtaining "Consent to Operate" (CTO).
To strengthen monitoring of these units, authorities will use technologies such as video surveillance and PM2.5 sensors. Authorities will also make arrangements such as wheel-washing facilities mandatory to control the spread of dust from these units.
The move aims to ensure that industrial activities contributing to particulate pollution are closely monitored and comply with prescribed environmental standards.
Key Dates And Figures
|Area/Measure
|Deadline
|Delhi
|January 1, 2027
|Gurugram
|July 1, 2027
|Faridabad
|July 1, 2027
|Sonipat
|July 1, 2027
|Ghaziabad
|July 1, 2027
|Gautam Buddh Nagar
|July 1, 2027
|Remaining NCR districts
|January 1, 2028
|N1 LGVs' share of active vehicles: 1.2%
|Share in PM emissions: 3.3%
|Environmental compensation on 6 thermal plants: Rs 61.85 crore
Rs 61.85 Crore Environmental Compensation Imposed
The administration has also taken a strict view of industrial establishments failing to comply with environmental norms.
Six thermal power plants that failed to meet prescribed targets for biomass co-firing have been slapped with a combined environmental compensation of Rs 61.85 crore.
The CAQM has maintained that tackling pollution in Delhi-NCR requires stringent standards across sectors, ranging from transportation to industrial activities.
With restrictions on new light goods vehicles, tighter dust-control measures for stone crushers and penalties for non-compliant thermal power plants, authorities expect the measures to contribute towards a significant improvement in air quality across the region.
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