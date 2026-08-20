ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Pollution: CAQM Announces Phased Ban On New Petrol, Diesel, CNG Light Goods Vehicles

New Delhi: In a major and stringent step towards controlling rising pollution levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to impose a phased ban on the registration of new light goods vehicles (N1 LGVs) powered by petrol, diesel and CNG across the region.

The decision is part of the commission's efforts to improve air quality in the national capital region and reduce emissions from the transport sector.

The commission made the decision during its 29th meeting, chaired by Chairperson Rajesh Verma, where members discussed in detail the factors contributing to air pollution in the region.

According to data presented by the commission, light goods vehicles account for only about 1.2 per cent of the region's total active vehicle fleet. However, their contribution to overall particulate matter (PM) emissions is significantly higher, at around 3.3 per cent.

The commission cited these figures as a key reason for restricting the registration of new petrol, diesel and CNG-powered N1 LGVs.

Ban To Be Implemented In Phases

The restrictions will be implemented in phases so that the transport sector does not face a sudden, significant impact. The first phase will take effect in Delhi from January 1, 2027, when registration of new petrol-, diesel-, and CNG-powered light goods vehicles will be prohibited.

In the major NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, the restriction will come into force from July 1, 2027.

For all remaining districts of the National Capital Region, the ban on registration of new vehicles in this category will take effect from January 1, 2028.

The CAQM has also decided to strengthen measures to control dust generated by stone crusher units operating in the NCR.