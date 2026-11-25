Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air Quality Remains Poor, Several Areas Record AQI Above 300
Several local monitoring stations continue to report elevated pollution readings, highlighting the challenges of improving air quality across the national capital, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to grapple with poor air quality on Wednesday. The national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 228 in the early morning hours.
Despite restrictions under the first two stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), pollution levels remained elevated across Delhi-NCR, with several monitoring stations reporting AQI readings above 300.
According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 7 am, Anand Vihar emerged as one of Delhi's most polluted locations, recording an AQI of 336. The area around Akshardham temple also reported high pollution levels, with an AQI of 327. Siri Fort was another major pollution hotspot, registering an AQI of 330.
Several other monitoring stations across the national capital also reported elevated pollution levels. Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded an AQI of 331, followed by North Campus at 314. IGNOU-Maidan Garhi and Burari Crossing both registered an AQI of 304, while Ashok Vihar recorded 224.
Other locations included Chandni Chowk, which recorded an AQI of 275, while IIT Delhi and Vivek Vihar reported readings of 254 and 251, respectively, placing them in the 'poor' category. In contrast, India Gate and Kartavya Path reported relatively better air quality, with an AQI of 161, falling in the 'moderate' category.
Pollution varied considerably across monitoring stations, with some areas recording moderate air quality while several neighbourhoods continued to experience 'very poor' pollution levels.
Early morning readings also showed persistently elevated pollution across several parts of the city.
AQI In NCR
The pollution situation remained concerning across neighbouring cities as well. According to the available AQI readings, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 240, while Noida and Greater Noida registered 215 and 209, respectively.
In Ghaziabad, Ved Vihar in Loni was among the most polluted locations, with an AQI of 348. In Noida, Sector 62 recorded an AQI of 346, while Sector 143 registered 306.
On Tuesday, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 200 at 8 am, according to CPCB data, with PM2.5 emerging as the predominant pollutant.
Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) continues to enforce Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. The measures include intensified mechanised road sweeping, dust suppression, water sprinkling and stricter enforcement of dust-control norms at construction sites.
In a separate development, CAQM Member Secretary Tarun Kumar Pithode reviewed winter pollution-control measures and District Action Plans 2027 with Deputy Commissioners and District Magistrates across Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas.
Designated officers have been assigned responsibility for achieving stipulated emission-reduction targets. According to CAQM, the meeting emphasised implementing district-level action plans to reduce pollution.
Despite ongoing pollution-control measures, air quality remains a concern across the national capital. With several monitoring stations recording AQI levels above 300, residents continue to face elevated pollution exposure, and the effectiveness of existing restrictions remains in question.
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