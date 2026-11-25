ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Pollution: Air Quality Remains Poor, Several Areas Record AQI Above 300

People jog near India Gate amid smog and fog in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to grapple with poor air quality on Wednesday. The national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 228 in the early morning hours.

Despite restrictions under the first two stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), pollution levels remained elevated across Delhi-NCR, with several monitoring stations reporting AQI readings above 300.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data recorded at 7 am, Anand Vihar emerged as one of Delhi's most polluted locations, recording an AQI of 336. The area around Akshardham temple also reported high pollution levels, with an AQI of 327. Siri Fort was another major pollution hotspot, registering an AQI of 330.

Several other monitoring stations across the national capital also reported elevated pollution levels. Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded an AQI of 331, followed by North Campus at 314. IGNOU-Maidan Garhi and Burari Crossing both registered an AQI of 304, while Ashok Vihar recorded 224.

Other locations included Chandni Chowk, which recorded an AQI of 275, while IIT Delhi and Vivek Vihar reported readings of 254 and 251, respectively, placing them in the 'poor' category. In contrast, India Gate and Kartavya Path reported relatively better air quality, with an AQI of 161, falling in the 'moderate' category.

Pollution varied considerably across monitoring stations, with some areas recording moderate air quality while several neighbourhoods continued to experience 'very poor' pollution levels.

Early morning readings also showed persistently elevated pollution across several parts of the city.

AQI In NCR