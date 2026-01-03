ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Hit by Dense Fog: Over 80 Trains Running Late, Flights Delayed And AQI Remains ‘Poor’

Low visibility due to dense fog affects traffic and transport operations in Delhi-NCR amid ongoing cold wave conditions. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Severe cold and dense fog across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have disrupted rail and air traffic, leading to widespread delays and cancellations. Air quality continues to remain in the ‘Poor’ category amid fluctuating weather conditions. Trains Delayed Rail services have been badly affected by low visibility due to dense fog, with over 80 trains running late as they arrived in Delhi from different states. More than a dozen long-distance trains are delayed by over four hours, causing inconvenience to passengers at major terminals. According to Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, dense fog has engulfed large parts of north India due to falling temperatures, significantly reducing visibility. “In such conditions, loco pilots are unable to see signals from a distance clearly. To ensure passenger safety, train speeds are reduced, which impacts operations. Passenger safety remains our top priority,” he said. At New Delhi Railway Station, delayed trains include: 12301 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 3 hours 12 minutes late

22823 Banaras-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 3 hours 29 minutes late

12313 Sealdah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: 2 hours 36 minutes late

12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express: 7 hours 42 minutes late

11057 CSMT-Amritsar Express: 11 hours 18 minutes late

22361 Amrit Bharat Express: 2 hours 23 minutes late

12751 JAT Humsafar Superfast: 6 hours 29 minutes late

14619 Tripura Sundari Express: 7 hours 15 minutes late

11841 Geeta Jayanti Express: 3 hours 8 minutes late

20805 AP Express: 6 hours 19 minutes late

12393 S Kranti Superfast Express: 5 hours late

12423 Rajdhani Express: 2 hours 46 minutes late

12581 Banaras-New Delhi Superfast: 4 hours 31 minutes late

02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Special: 5 hours late At Anand Vihar Terminal: 12571 Anand Vihar Humsafar Express: 4 hours 22 minutes late

12435 Garib Rath Express: 4 hours 17 minutes late

22539 Mau-Anand Vihar Superfast Express: 1 hour 53 minutes late

12817 Swarna Jayanti Express: 1 hour 27 minutes late

12235 Anand Vihar Humsafar Express: 3 hours 59 minutes late

12436 Jaynagar Garib Rath Express: 3 hours 10 minutes late At Delhi Junction: 12225 Kaifiat Express: 5 hours 12 minutes late

14217 Unchahar Express: 8 hours 42 minutes late

12389 Jallianwala Bagh Express: 3 hours 50 minutes late

15715 Garib Nawaz Express: 2 hours late Flights Disrupted Air traffic has also been affected due to fog-related low visibility. Several flights were cancelled, while many others are operating with significant delays.