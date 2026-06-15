Delhi-NCR Gets Rain Relief, More Thunderstorms Ahead; IMD Forecasts Wet Spell Across India Till June 20
IMD has predicted widespread rainfall across many states and heatwave conditions in parts of Maharashtra this week, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST|
Updated : June 15, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a pleasant Monday morning as light rain showers lashed several parts of the city, bringing relief from humid conditions.
Areas around the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Palam, Ayanagar and Lodhi Road recorded rainfall, while cloudy skies and cooler temperatures offered respite from the prevailing heat.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall activity through the day, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely across several parts of the national capital. The weather office has also issued red and orange alerts for thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Delhi.
According to IMD data, Palam recorded 1.3 mm of rainfall, while Ayanagar received 0.6 mm. Lodhi Road reported trace rainfall. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees above normal. Palam recorded 25.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge 25.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 26 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 26.6 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.
IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said the recent spell of rain across northwest India was being driven by an active western disturbance interacting with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.
"Over the past few days, northwest India, including Delhi, has experienced moderate to heavy rainfall due to the influence of a western disturbance combined with moisture from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. This confluence has led to significant rainfall in regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with wind speeds reaching up to 60-70 kmph," Kumar said.
"Currently, the western disturbance is positioned over North Haryana, and while the rainfall intensity is expected to decrease, light to moderate rainfall is still anticipated across northwest India," he added.
Environmentalist Hussain said the current weather pattern was being shaped by the interaction of the southwest monsoon, western disturbance and cyclonic circulations.
He said, "Delhi will continue to witness thunderstorms and lightning over the next 48 hours. Residents should remain cautious while commuting as gusty winds may disrupt traffic and cause localised damage."
Thunderstorm Activity Likely Till June 16
The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy day with thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain. Thunderstorm activity accompanied by strong winds is likely over southeast Delhi, east Delhi, central Delhi, northeast Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi, north Delhi, New Delhi and Shahdara.
According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with thundery development during the afternoon and evening hours on June 15 and June 16. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Monday and may rise to 39°C-41°C on Tuesday. By June 17, temperatures could climb further to 40°C-42°C.
The department has warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, may lead to falling tree branches, damage to power and communication lines, disruption of traffic and minor damage to vulnerable structures.
Citizens have been advised to avoid sheltering under trees, to stay indoors during lightning activity, and to keep away from electrical conductors.
Monsoon Likely To Advance Further
The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of Maharashtra, the remaining parts of Karnataka and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Chhattisgarh over the next four to five days.
The Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.
During the past 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over Bihar and Tripura, while heavy rainfall occurred over parts of West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Meghalaya, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Kerala.
- Northwest India
The IMD has forecast a continued wet spell over northwest India till June 20. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the period. Similar rainfall activity is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh, while East Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive rain between June 18 and June 20.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely across several states in the region. The weather office has warned of thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph over East and West Rajasthan on June 15. Duststorm activity is also likely over parts of West Rajasthan.
- Eastern And Northeastern States
In eastern India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha till June 20. Heavy rainfall is forecast over Bihar on June 16, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall between June 16 and June 19.
Thunderstorm and gusty wind activity is also expected across Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during the forecast period.
The IMD has separately warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during the next six to seven days. Very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh during June 17-18 and over Assam and Meghalaya during June 17-19.
Widespread rainfall activity is also expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through the week.
- Central India
The weather office has forecast rainfall activity over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha till June 20. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely over several parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the coming days.
- Southern States
In the southern part, rainfall activity is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana through the week. Heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on June 16 and 17; South Interior Karnataka during June 16-18; Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during June 17-18; and Telangana during June 18-20. Kerala and Maharashtra are also likely to receive heavy rainfall.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected across several southern states, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, the IMD said.
- Heatwave Conditions
Even as rainfall activity increases across many parts of the country, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Marathwada till June 17 and Vidarbha till June 16. Hot and humid conditions are also expected over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during the same period.
The IMD said maximum temperatures across northwest India are likely to rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius till June 18 before stabilising. Central India may witness a gradual rise in temperatures till June 16, while Maharashtra is expected to see a 2-3 degree Celsius drop on June 19 and 20.
- Fishermen Advisory
The weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into parts of the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea till June 19 due to rough weather conditions. The warning covers the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin region, the Sri Lanka coast, the Odisha coast, the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the Arabian Sea.
The IMD has advised residents to monitor weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense thunderstorm activity, as weather conditions remain dynamic across large parts of the country this week.
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