ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Gets Rain Relief, More Thunderstorms Ahead; IMD Forecasts Wet Spell Across India Till June 20

Rainfall in parts of Delhi and NCR on Monday brought relief from the humid conditions, as the IMD forecast more showers and thunderstorms. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a pleasant Monday morning as light rain showers lashed several parts of the city, bringing relief from humid conditions.

Areas around the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Palam, Ayanagar and Lodhi Road recorded rainfall, while cloudy skies and cooler temperatures offered respite from the prevailing heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall activity through the day, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely across several parts of the national capital. The weather office has also issued red and orange alerts for thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Delhi.

According to IMD data, Palam recorded 1.3 mm of rainfall, while Ayanagar received 0.6 mm. Lodhi Road reported trace rainfall. Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 0.7 degrees above normal. Palam recorded 25.4 degrees Celsius, Ridge 25.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 26 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar 26.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said the recent spell of rain across northwest India was being driven by an active western disturbance interacting with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

"Over the past few days, northwest India, including Delhi, has experienced moderate to heavy rainfall due to the influence of a western disturbance combined with moisture from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. This confluence has led to significant rainfall in regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with wind speeds reaching up to 60-70 kmph," Kumar said.

"Currently, the western disturbance is positioned over North Haryana, and while the rainfall intensity is expected to decrease, light to moderate rainfall is still anticipated across northwest India," he added.

Environmentalist Hussain said the current weather pattern was being shaped by the interaction of the southwest monsoon, western disturbance and cyclonic circulations.

He said, "Delhi will continue to witness thunderstorms and lightning over the next 48 hours. Residents should remain cautious while commuting as gusty winds may disrupt traffic and cause localised damage."

Thunderstorm Activity Likely Till June 16

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy day with thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain. Thunderstorm activity accompanied by strong winds is likely over southeast Delhi, east Delhi, central Delhi, northeast Delhi, southwest Delhi, west Delhi, northwest Delhi, north Delhi, New Delhi and Shahdara.

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with thundery development during the afternoon and evening hours on June 15 and June 16. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Monday and may rise to 39°C-41°C on Tuesday. By June 17, temperatures could climb further to 40°C-42°C.

The department has warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, may lead to falling tree branches, damage to power and communication lines, disruption of traffic and minor damage to vulnerable structures.

Citizens have been advised to avoid sheltering under trees, to stay indoors during lightning activity, and to keep away from electrical conductors.

Monsoon Likely To Advance Further