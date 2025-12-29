Dense Fog Delays Flights And Trains in North India; Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Enters ‘Severe’ Category
Severe air pollution and dense fog gripped Delhi-NCR, reducing visibility and disrupting flights, trains and road traffic across the region.
Published : December 29, 2025 at 10:16 AM IST|
Updated : December 29, 2025 at 10:23 AM IST
New Delhi: Low visibility severely impacted aviation operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Monday, leading to several flights being cancelled or delayed for safety reasons. On the other hand, residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to yet another hazardous winter morning, as severe air pollution combined with dense fog choked the national capital and surrounding areas.
Due to fog, train schedules and road traffic across Delhi and large parts of north India were also affected.
Visibility Hampers Flight, Train Schedules
Beginning Sunday night, dense fog blanketed Delhi, reducing visibility to 50 metres in several areas and to near zero in some pockets. Motorists were seen moving slowly with headlights and parking lights switched on. Areas including Anand Vihar, Dhaula Kuan, Akshardham, Dwarka and Kartavya Path witnessed particularly poor visibility.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for very dense fog in the early morning hours, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and to drive with extreme caution.
Flights Cancelled, Delayed At IGI Airport
Low visibility severely impacted aviation operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, leading to several flights being cancelled or delayed for safety reasons.
Due to extremely poor visibility, airlines cancelled flights from Delhi to several major cities, including Hyderabad, Varanasi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Chennai and Gorakhpur. Air India reported the highest number of cancellations, while IndiGo flights were also affected.
Airlines officials said landing and take-off operations in low visibility pose safety risks, and cancellations were carried out to ensure passenger safety. Passengers were informed in advance.
Trains Running Hours Late
Rail traffic was also badly hit. More than 40 trains arriving at Delhi stations, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin, were delayed by several hours.
Among the worst affected were:
- Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express: delayed by over 5.5 hours
- Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani: over 4.5 hours late
- Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani: delayed by over 4 hours
- Banaras-New Delhi Superfast, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani and Karnataka Superfast: delayed by 3 to 4 hours
Even premium services such as Vande Bharat, Shatabdi and Duronto trains were running behind schedule.
Northern Railway said fog-related low visibility prevents loco pilots from clearly spotting signals, forcing trains to run at reduced speeds for safety. Passengers were advised to check train status before leaving home.
AQI In ‘Severe’ Category
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall AQI touched 400 at 9 am on Monday, placing it firmly in the severe category. A day earlier, on December 28, the AQI stood at 390, in the very poor range.
More than 20 air quality monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 400, indicating extremely hazardous conditions. Anand Vihar (455), Vivek Vihar (455), Wazirpur (443), Rohini (440), Punjabi Bagh (426) and Patparganj (431) were among the worst-affected areas.
Some locations, such as Dwarka Sector 8 (400), hovered on the border of very poor and severe, while IGI Airport T3 (318), IIT Delhi (358) and Najafgarh (353) remained in the very poor category.
Air quality in the NCR was also unhealthy, with Faridabad (253), Gurugram (322), Ghaziabad (394), Greater Noida (398) and Noida (414) reporting poor to severe pollution levels.
Weather Outlook
The IMD said Delhi is likely to remain cloudy through the day, with dense fog conditions continuing till December 29-30. Temperatures are expected to hover around 25°C, with minimum ranging between 7°C and 9°C.
GRAP Measures Continue
With air quality deteriorating again, GRAP Stage III restrictions remain in force in Delhi. Authorities warned that if AQI rises further, stricter GRAP-IV measures could be implemented.
The Transport Department has intensified checks, inspecting thousands of vehicles and issuing fines for violations of pollution norms. Action has also been taken against several non-compliant PUC centres, with some suspended or shut down.
Health Advisory
Health experts have advised residents to limit outdoor exposure, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions. With pollution and fog creating a dangerous mix, people have been urged to remain indoors and strictly follow official advisories.
Also Read: