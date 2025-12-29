ETV Bharat / bharat

Dense Fog Delays Flights And Trains in North India; Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Enters ‘Severe’ Category

New Delhi: Low visibility severely impacted aviation operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Monday, leading to several flights being cancelled or delayed for safety reasons. On the other hand, residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to yet another hazardous winter morning, as severe air pollution combined with dense fog choked the national capital and surrounding areas.

Due to fog, train schedules and road traffic across Delhi and large parts of north India were also affected.

Visibility Hampers Flight, Train Schedules

Beginning Sunday night, dense fog blanketed Delhi, reducing visibility to 50 metres in several areas and to near zero in some pockets. Motorists were seen moving slowly with headlights and parking lights switched on. Areas including Anand Vihar, Dhaula Kuan, Akshardham, Dwarka and Kartavya Path witnessed particularly poor visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for very dense fog in the early morning hours, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and to drive with extreme caution.

Flights Cancelled, Delayed At IGI Airport

Due to extremely poor visibility, airlines cancelled flights from Delhi to several major cities, including Hyderabad, Varanasi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Kolkata, Jodhpur, Chennai and Gorakhpur. Air India reported the highest number of cancellations, while IndiGo flights were also affected.

Airlines officials said landing and take-off operations in low visibility pose safety risks, and cancellations were carried out to ensure passenger safety. Passengers were informed in advance.

Trains Running Hours Late

Rail traffic was also badly hit. More than 40 trains arriving at Delhi stations, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar and Hazrat Nizamuddin, were delayed by several hours.

Among the worst affected were: