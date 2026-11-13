Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Crosses 400; 33 Monitoring Stations In Capital Record Hazardous Air Quality
IIT Delhi, Chandni Chowk and North Campus were among the worst-affected locations, recording some of the highest pollution readings on Friday morning.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
New Delhi: Residents of the national capital and surrounding areas continued to reel under severe air pollution on Friday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) crossed 400, with a thick blanket of smog engulfing the region and making it difficult to breathe.
The worsening air quality after Diwali has raised public health concerns, particularly among children and the elderly. Schools are also holding classes in hybrid mode as a precaution.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)'s SAMEER app, Delhi's average AQI stood at 403 at 10 am on Friday morning, placing it in the severe category. Several monitoring stations across the city recorded alarming pollution levels, with 33 of the 59 stations reporting severe air quality.
Among the worst-affected locations, IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 488, followed by Chandni Chowk at 479, North Campus of Delhi University at 478, Pusa at 469, Punjabi Bagh at 456, Burari Crossing at 456, ITO at 455 and NIH Narela at 445. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 419, while Rohini and Rajokri Border reported readings of 413 and 402, respectively.
Other parts of the capital also continued to experience very poor air quality. R K Puram recorded an AQI of 391, Mandir Marg 378, Lodhi Road 341 and Dwarka Expressway 369. Dhaula Kuan, however, recorded an AQI of 161, falling in the moderate category.
The pollution situation remained grim in neighbouring NCR as well. Noida recorded an AQI of 474, placing it in the severe category. Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida reported AQI readings of 352, 369 and 351, respectively, while Faridabad recorded 388.
As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and 401-500 as severe.
Meanwhile, the weather conditions are unlikely to offer immediate relief from pollution. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s latest bulletin, light rainfall, thunderstorms and squalls are possible in some parts of the country between November 13 and 18. However, Delhi is unlikely to receive rainfall during this period.
Delhi's air quality is expected to remain between the very poor and severe categories until November 16. Improved wind conditions thereafter may bring some relief.
The Delhi government has deployed water sprinklers across the city as part of its efforts to control pollution and minimise the impact of particulate matter.
On November 6, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary measure amid deteriorating air quality.
Several factors, including post-Diwali firecracker emissions, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, vehicular pollution, falling temperatures, low wind speeds, industrial emissions and pollution from coal-fired power plants, aggravate Delhi's winter pollution.
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