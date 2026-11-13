ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Crosses 400; 33 Monitoring Stations In Capital Record Hazardous Air Quality

Vehicles navigate through a thick layer of smog as they ply along the NH-24 highway amid hazardous air quality levels near Nizamuddin in New Delhi on Thursday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Residents of the national capital and surrounding areas continued to reel under severe air pollution on Friday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) crossed 400, with a thick blanket of smog engulfing the region and making it difficult to breathe.

The worsening air quality after Diwali has raised public health concerns, particularly among children and the elderly. Schools are also holding classes in hybrid mode as a precaution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)'s SAMEER app, Delhi's average AQI stood at 403 at 10 am on Friday morning, placing it in the severe category. Several monitoring stations across the city recorded alarming pollution levels, with 33 of the 59 stations reporting severe air quality.

Among the worst-affected locations, IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 488, followed by Chandni Chowk at 479, North Campus of Delhi University at 478, Pusa at 469, Punjabi Bagh at 456, Burari Crossing at 456, ITO at 455 and NIH Narela at 445. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 419, while Rohini and Rajokri Border reported readings of 413 and 402, respectively.

Other parts of the capital also continued to experience very poor air quality. R K Puram recorded an AQI of 391, Mandir Marg 378, Lodhi Road 341 and Dwarka Expressway 369. Dhaula Kuan, however, recorded an AQI of 161, falling in the moderate category.

The pollution situation remained grim in neighbouring NCR as well. Noida recorded an AQI of 474, placing it in the severe category. Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida reported AQI readings of 352, 369 and 351, respectively, while Faridabad recorded 388.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor and 401-500 as severe.