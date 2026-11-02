ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Chokes As AQI Crosses 300 In Several Areas, Experts Warn Of Worse Pollution Ahead

People run amid low visibility near India Gate, in New Delhi, on Monday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A brief spell of clean air appears to have ended in the national capital, with Delhiites waking up to another bout of toxic haze.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 312, pushing the city back into the 'Very Poor' category. Several areas across the National Capital Region (NCR) also recorded AQI levels above 300. With winter approaching, the return of smog has raised concerns over a further deterioration in air quality in the coming days.

According to the government’s SAMEER app, Delhi and Noida both recorded an overall AQI of 312. Ghaziabad registered 281, while Greater Noida recorded 279, placing both cities in the 'Poor' category.

High-rise residential buildings blanketed in thick smog as air quality deteriorates and visibility drops in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday. (PTI)

Several areas across Delhi continued to record elevated pollution levels. Burari registered an AQI of 313, while Badarpur recorded 258, Chhawla 213, Jharoda Kalan 237, Vasundhara Enclave 273, Karala 256 and Uttam Nagar 310.

Other locations included Nangloi at 319, NIH Narela at 353, Mandir Marg at 340, Ghoga at 274, Aya Nagar at 288, CRRI Mathura Road at 334, and Pusa at 340. Sirifort and Burari Crossing both registered 354, while Chandni Chowk recorded 361.

Alipur reported an AQI of 382, the highest among the listed locations, followed by North Campus, Delhi University, at 359. Dwarka Sector-8 recorded 357, JNU 319 and Talkatora Garden 322.

Several monitoring stations across the NCR reported particularly high pollution levels. In Ghaziabad, New Tehsil-Loni recorded an AQI of 385, followed by Loni at 359, Sanjay Nagar at 314 and Wave City at 305. In Noida, Sector 62 recorded 372, Sector 39 registered 337, Sector 150 stood at 320 and Sector 81 Metro Station recorded 312. Knowledge Park-V in Greater Noida reported an AQI of 349.

Pollution levels also remained high in several other towns. Gajraula recorded an AQI of 366, followed by Baghpat at 357, Baraut at 333, Kaithal at 325, Hapur at 324, Khora at 309, Dharuhera at 305 and Ambala at 302. All these locations fell in the 'Very Poor' category.

Meanwhile, several other cities across North and Central India remained in the 'Poor' category. Khurja and Ballabhgarh recorded AQI levels of 293 each, followed by Patiala (266), Modinagar (265), Muzaffarnagar (256), Kurukshetra (255), Gwalior (248), Meerut (247), Gurugram (232), Jaisalmer (217), Ludhiana (215) and Manesar (213).

Commuters ride along a road amid a thick blanket of smog that reduces visibility in Amritsar, Punjab, on Monday. (IANS)

Smog Season Begins, Conditions May Worsen

Meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya warned that the smog season has begun and unfavourable weather conditions could worsen pollution levels over the next seven to 10 days.

In a post on X, he said most AQI monitoring stations across Delhi-NCR were reporting readings above 300, with several approaching the 400-500 range. He attributed the situation to northwesterly winds and calm atmospheric conditions, which could keep pollutants suspended in the air for longer.