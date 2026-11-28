Delhi-NCR Battles 'Poor' Air Quality And Winter Chill; IMD Forecasts Dense Fog In North India, Rain In South
While northern cities continue to report unhealthy air, rainfall activity is expected to bring changing weather conditions across the southern peninsula, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
New Delhi: Dense fog is likely to affect Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and several parts of north India over the coming days as winter conditions gradually intensify.
While visibility is expected to drop during morning hours across northern states, southern India is likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, along with widespread showers across several southern regions.
Delhi-NCR And Other Cities AQI
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'Poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 252 on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
According to the Sameer app, Delhi's AQI has been gradually rising over the past few days. Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that recorded readings, 40 registered 'Poor' air quality, 10 recorded 'Very Poor' air quality and eight reported 'Moderate' air quality. CRRI Mathura Road recorded the highest AQI at 333, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category. Chandni Chowk followed with an AQI of 325, while Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded 317. Other pollution hotspots included Wazirpur (314), Pusa-IITM (310), IGI Airport Terminal 3 (309), Aya Nagar (306), Sirifort (306), ITO (302) and North Campus, Delhi University (302).
The pollution situation remained concerning across the NCR, with Noida recording the highest AQI among the four major NCR cities at 281. Greater Noida followed with an AQI of 267, while Gurugram and Ghaziabad recorded readings of 236 and 234, respectively.
Air pollution remained a concern across several parts of the country, with Ballabgarh in Haryana recording an AQI of 334 and Anpara in Uttar Pradesh registering 313, placing both cities in the 'Very Poor' category.
In Haryana, poor air quality was reported in Ambala (203), Bahadurgarh (250), Bhiwani (251), Dharuhera (263), Faridabad (258), Hisar (202), Mandikhera (249), Panchgaon (277), Panipat (212), Rohtak (213), Sonipat (209) and Ballabgarh (334).
In Uttar Pradesh, affected cities included Baghpat (258), Bulandshahr (205), Gajraula (222), Ghaziabad (234), Greater Noida (267), Meerut (296), Modinagar (267), Noida (281), Anpara (313) and Varanasi (218).
In Rajasthan, Bhiwadi recorded an AQI of 295, followed by Sikar (227), Hanumangarh (225), Tonk (223) and Bikaner (201).
Darbhanga in Bihar recorded an AQI of 271, while Hajipur registered 205. In Odisha, Bileipada recorded 270 and Paradeep reported 234.
In Madhya Pradesh, Singrauli recorded an AQI of 272, while Indore reported comparatively cleaner air at 75. Nagpur in Maharashtra registered 246, while Mumbai recorded 129.
Baddi in Himachal Pradesh recorded an AQI of 228, while Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab registered 219.
Air quality remained comparatively better in several other major cities, with Chennai and Hyderabad recording readings in the 'Satisfactory' category.
Ahmedabad in Gujarat recorded an AQI of 120, placing it in the 'Moderate' category. Chennai registered 77, while Hyderabad reported 70, with both cities remaining in the 'Satisfactory' category.
Dense Fog Alert For Delhi-NCR, North India; Heavy Rain Likely In Southern States
The IMD has forecast mist or shallow fog at a few places across Delhi on Saturday morning. Dense fog is likely at isolated places across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on November 28. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also experience foggy conditions.
Fog is expected to persist on November 29 across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and northeastern states. Himachal Pradesh may witness fog from November 28 to December 1, while East and West Uttar Pradesh are also likely to experience dense fog.
Very dense fog was reported at a few places in Punjab early Saturday, while dense fog prevailed at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Moderate fog was observed across parts of the Northeast and East Uttar Pradesh, while shallow fog affected Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
Visibility dropped to zero in Amritsar. Barapani in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills and Gorakhpur in East Uttar Pradesh recorded 50 metres, while Agartala reported around 200 metres.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive isolated to scattered showers between November 29 and December 3. Kerala and Mahe may also witness rainfall during this period, while Lakshadweep is likely to receive showers on November 29 and December 2 and 3.
Coastal Karnataka may receive isolated showers on November 28, while South Interior Karnataka is likely to witness rainfall on November 28 and December 2 and 3. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema may also receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 28 and December 3.
On November 28, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph, are likely at isolated places. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Squally weather is likely along and off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts, with winds of 35-45 kmph and gusts reaching 55 kmph.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to receive isolated to scattered showers on November 28 and 29, followed by fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between November 30 and December 3.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely from November 29 to December 2. On December 3, winds may reach 30-40 kmph, with gusts up to 50 kmph. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places between November 30 and December 2.
Temperatures Below Normal Across Several Regions
Rain was recorded around 5:30 am on November 28 at most places over Kerala, Mahe and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and at many places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep. Kozhikode and Kannur received 2 cm each, while Ramanathapuram recorded 1 cm.
Minimum temperatures remained below normal across several regions, with some dropping by more than 5 degrees Celsius. Sikar in Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum at 5 degrees Celsius, while Solapur in Maharashtra registered the highest maximum at 36.8 degrees Celsius on November 27.
Maharashtra may witness a gradual fall of 2-4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperatures after the next two days. The IMD has forecast no significant cold wave or cold day conditions across the country over the next seven days.
A trough extending from eastern Lakshadweep to Coastal Karnataka across the east-central Arabian Sea is present up to 1.5 km above sea level. Cyclonic circulations are prevailing over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbouring areas, and Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining regions, also extending up to 1.5 km.
Another circulation is likely to emerge over the South Andaman Sea around November 29. Meanwhile, circulations over South Gujarat and South Kerala have become less marked.
West and Central India are likely to remain largely dry over the coming week, with no significant change expected. Overall, winter conditions are expected to strengthen across northern India, while rainfall remains concentrated over southern regions and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
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