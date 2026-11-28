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Delhi-NCR Battles 'Poor' Air Quality And Winter Chill; IMD Forecasts Dense Fog In North India, Rain In South

Sun rises as the fog engulfs the surroundings, reducing visibility, in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Dense fog is likely to affect Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR) and several parts of north India over the coming days as winter conditions gradually intensify.

While visibility is expected to drop during morning hours across northern states, southern India is likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, along with widespread showers across several southern regions.

Vehicles ply along a road amid morning smog near Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on Friday, November 27, 2026. (IANS)

Delhi-NCR And Other Cities AQI

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'Poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 252 on Saturday, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

According to the Sameer app, Delhi's AQI has been gradually rising over the past few days. Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that recorded readings, 40 registered 'Poor' air quality, 10 recorded 'Very Poor' air quality and eight reported 'Moderate' air quality. CRRI Mathura Road recorded the highest AQI at 333, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category. Chandni Chowk followed with an AQI of 325, while Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded 317. Other pollution hotspots included Wazirpur (314), Pusa-IITM (310), IGI Airport Terminal 3 (309), Aya Nagar (306), Sirifort (306), ITO (302) and North Campus, Delhi University (302).

The pollution situation remained concerning across the NCR, with Noida recording the highest AQI among the four major NCR cities at 281. Greater Noida followed with an AQI of 267, while Gurugram and Ghaziabad recorded readings of 236 and 234, respectively.

Air pollution remained a concern across several parts of the country, with Ballabgarh in Haryana recording an AQI of 334 and Anpara in Uttar Pradesh registering 313, placing both cities in the 'Very Poor' category.

In Haryana, poor air quality was reported in Ambala (203), Bahadurgarh (250), Bhiwani (251), Dharuhera (263), Faridabad (258), Hisar (202), Mandikhera (249), Panchgaon (277), Panipat (212), Rohtak (213), Sonipat (209) and Ballabgarh (334).

In Uttar Pradesh, affected cities included Baghpat (258), Bulandshahr (205), Gajraula (222), Ghaziabad (234), Greater Noida (267), Meerut (296), Modinagar (267), Noida (281), Anpara (313) and Varanasi (218).

In Rajasthan, Bhiwadi recorded an AQI of 295, followed by Sikar (227), Hanumangarh (225), Tonk (223) and Bikaner (201).

Darbhanga in Bihar recorded an AQI of 271, while Hajipur registered 205. In Odisha, Bileipada recorded 270 and Paradeep reported 234.

In Madhya Pradesh, Singrauli recorded an AQI of 272, while Indore reported comparatively cleaner air at 75. Nagpur in Maharashtra registered 246, while Mumbai recorded 129.

Baddi in Himachal Pradesh recorded an AQI of 228, while Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab registered 219.

Air quality remained comparatively better in several other major cities, with Chennai and Hyderabad recording readings in the 'Satisfactory' category.

Ahmedabad in Gujarat recorded an AQI of 120, placing it in the 'Moderate' category. Chennai registered 77, while Hyderabad reported 70, with both cities remaining in the 'Satisfactory' category.

Dense Fog Alert For Delhi-NCR, North India; Heavy Rain Likely In Southern States

The IMD has forecast mist or shallow fog at a few places across Delhi on Saturday morning. Dense fog is likely at isolated places across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on November 28. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also experience foggy conditions.