'Crossed All Limits': Delhi AQI Worsens To 'Severe Plus' Day After CAQM Invokes GRAP IV Curbs

New Delhi: Air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) further worsened on Sunday as a thick blanket of toxic smog enveloped the national capital, pushing air quality to hazardous levels and affecting visibility in several areas. The Air Quality Index shot up to 'severe plus' category with most stations recording AQI above 450.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 461 at 7 am on Sunday, up from 431 recorded a day earlier. The alarming figures underscored the deepening air quality crisis gripping the national capital.

All 40 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi reported readings in the 'severe' or 'severe plus' category, with several locations nearing the maximum measurable limit.

Rohini emerged as one of the worst-affected areas, recording an AQI of 499, followed closely by Bawana at 498. Vivek Vihar reported 495, while Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur registered AQI levels of 493 each. Narela recorded 492, and Anand Vihar stood at 491.

Other parts of the city also remained heavily polluted. ITO recorded an AQI of 485, Mundaka 486, Punjabi Bagh 478, Nehru Nagar 476, and both Chandni Chowk and Okhla registered readings of 470, reflecting widespread and persistent pollution across the capital city.

Air quality is categorised into four stages - Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

A local Harsh Vardhan, who was travelling from Dwarka Sector 8 on Sunday morning said the situation had worsened and he was having difficulty breathing.

"The pollution keeps on increasing. I am coming from Dwarka and am having difficulty breathing. The government should do something. It's crossed all limits this time. It is good that GRAP 4 has been invoked in the national capital. I suggest the 'odd-even' scheme should also be implemented," he said.

The air quality crisis was not confined to Delhi alone, as several cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) also reported dangerously high pollution levels. Noida recorded an AQI of 470, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category, while Ghaziabad followed closely with a hazardous AQI of 460. Gurugram’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 348, while Faridabad recorded a comparatively lower but still concerning AQI of 220, classified as ‘poor’.

The worsening pollution was evident from early morning, with dense smog mixed with fog engulfing the region. In several areas, visibility dropped to near zero, severely disrupting early-morning movement.