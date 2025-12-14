'Crossed All Limits': Delhi AQI Worsens To 'Severe Plus' Day After CAQM Invokes GRAP IV Curbs
Delhi and its nearby areas woke up to even more toxic air on Sunday as AQI levels shot up to 'severe plus' level.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 9:20 AM IST|
Updated : December 14, 2025 at 9:25 AM IST
New Delhi: Air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) further worsened on Sunday as a thick blanket of toxic smog enveloped the national capital, pushing air quality to hazardous levels and affecting visibility in several areas. The Air Quality Index shot up to 'severe plus' category with most stations recording AQI above 450.
According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 461 at 7 am on Sunday, up from 431 recorded a day earlier. The alarming figures underscored the deepening air quality crisis gripping the national capital.
All 40 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi reported readings in the 'severe' or 'severe plus' category, with several locations nearing the maximum measurable limit.
#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals around India Gate this morning as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city; GRAP 4 invoked in the national capital.— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025
AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 483, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board pic.twitter.com/gDTBfayTRJ
Rohini emerged as one of the worst-affected areas, recording an AQI of 499, followed closely by Bawana at 498. Vivek Vihar reported 495, while Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur registered AQI levels of 493 each. Narela recorded 492, and Anand Vihar stood at 491.
Other parts of the city also remained heavily polluted. ITO recorded an AQI of 485, Mundaka 486, Punjabi Bagh 478, Nehru Nagar 476, and both Chandni Chowk and Okhla registered readings of 470, reflecting widespread and persistent pollution across the capital city.
#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from near AIIMS as a thick layer of toxic smog blankets the city. CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all actions under GRAP Stage-IV in Delhi-NCR.— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025
AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 484, categorised as 'Severe', as… pic.twitter.com/u1A7iKPb7m
Air quality is categorised into four stages - Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).
A local Harsh Vardhan, who was travelling from Dwarka Sector 8 on Sunday morning said the situation had worsened and he was having difficulty breathing.
"The pollution keeps on increasing. I am coming from Dwarka and am having difficulty breathing. The government should do something. It's crossed all limits this time. It is good that GRAP 4 has been invoked in the national capital. I suggest the 'odd-even' scheme should also be implemented," he said.
#WATCH | Delhi | A local, Harsh Vardhan, says, " pollution has only increased. i am coming from dwarka and am having difficulty breathing. the government should do something. it is good that grap 4 has been invoked in the national capital. i suggest the 'odd-even' scheme should… https://t.co/wqmxGOIWCF pic.twitter.com/6YNX9EQ1Y8— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025
The air quality crisis was not confined to Delhi alone, as several cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) also reported dangerously high pollution levels. Noida recorded an AQI of 470, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category, while Ghaziabad followed closely with a hazardous AQI of 460. Gurugram’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category at 348, while Faridabad recorded a comparatively lower but still concerning AQI of 220, classified as ‘poor’.
The worsening pollution was evident from early morning, with dense smog mixed with fog engulfing the region. In several areas, visibility dropped to near zero, severely disrupting early-morning movement.
The reduced visibility prompted authorities to activate low-visibility procedures at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. While flight operations continued, officials said pilots were operating under precautionary protocols due to fluctuating and poor visibility conditions.
Issuing a warning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that visibility at the IGI Airport would likely fall to as low as 100 metres during the early morning hours on Sunday due to dense fog, before improving to around 800 metres later in the day as shallow fog conditions prevailed.
CAQM Invokes GRAP IV
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR after the AQI neared the 'Severe Plus' mark at 450.
According to the order released by CAQM, the AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 431 at 4 PM on Saturday, exhibited an increasing trend owing to slow wind speed, stable atmosphere, unfavourable weather parameters and meteorological conditions and lack of dispersal of pollutants.
"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the CAQM order stated.
Further, the NCR Pollution Control Boards/Committee and other concerned agencies have been asked to intensify preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the order stated.
What is Restricted, What is Not Under GRAP IV
On Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan. Stage 3 of GRAP includes a ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi and the NCR.
As stage IV was involved, the government directed that all administrative secretaries and heads of departments shall attend office regularly, with no more than 50 per cent staff strength physically present.
"The remaining 50 per cent staff shall work from home, provided that the Administrative Secretaries and Heads of Departments can call officers/officials to the office, as required to ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential and emergency public services," the order read.
The order also stipulated that all private offices operating within Delhi shall function with no more than 50 per cent staff physically attending the workplace. "The remaining staff shall mandatorily work from home," it added.
The order also urged all private entities to implement staggered working hours where feasible. Furthermore, private offices have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with work-from-home norms and minimise vehicular movement related to office commutes.
"Hospitals and other public/private health establishments, Fire Services, Prisons, Public Transport, Electricity, Water, Sanitation and related municipal services, disaster management and related services, forest and environment departments/agencies engaged in air pollution control, monitoring, and enforcement activities (like teams deployed to curb biomass burning, dust control, GRAP measures, etc.), and other essential/emergency services shall be exempted from these directions," the order said.
Under Stage IV of the GRAP 'Severe+' category, in addition to the stage I, II and III actions already in force, the following measures are to be enforced in the national capital.
- Entry of truck traffic into Delhi stopped (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG / electric trucks).
- No permission to Ligh Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, other than EVs / CNG / BS-u diesel, to enter Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/providing essential services.
- Ban on plying of Delhi-registered diesel operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities / providing essential services.
- Ban on construction and demolition activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines etc.
- Discontinuing physical classes even for classes 6-9 and conduct lessons in an online mode.
- NCR State Governments / GNCTD to take a decision on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work on 50% strength and the rest to work from home.
- Central Government may take appropriate decision on permitting work from home for employees in central government offices.
- State Governments may consider additional emergency measures like closure of colleges/ educational institutions and closure of non-emergency commercial activities, permitting running of vehicles on odd-even basis of registration numbers etc.
- Children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible.
