ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR AQI 'Very Poor' In Several Pockets; Expert Calls For Long-Term Solutions To Tackle Pollution

People wearing masks walk along Kartavya Path near India Gate amid smog as pollution levels remain high in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) remained heavily compromised on Tuesday morning, with several monitoring stations in the national capital recording 'Very Poor' levels even as the city's overall morning average dipped marginally into the 'Poor' category.

According to city-level data recorded today (November 10), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 ('Poor'), following three consecutive days in the 'Very Poor' zone at 369 on November 7, 376 on November 8, and 344 on November 9.

However, localised pollution hotspots continued to choke, courtesy high AQI levels -- Pusa (IITM) at 385, Chandni Chowk (IITM) at 381, NSUT Jaffarpur (DPCC) at 379, Commonwealth Sports Complex (DPCC) at 377, and Talkatora Garden (DPCC) at 368. Visibility drops near Vijay Chowk amid dense smog (ANI) Across the broader NCR belt, Noida deteriorated steadily from 297 (Nov 7) to 318 (Nov 8) and 332 (Nov 9). Ghaziabad peaked at 344 (Nov 8) before easing slightly to 324 (Nov 9), while Gurugram fluctuated from 345 (Nov 7) to 288 (Nov 8) and back to 345 (Nov 9). Elsewhere on Tuesday morning, poor air quality was logged in Ludhiana (281), Alwar (270), and Visakhapatnam (204), while Ahmedabad (188) and Mumbai (147) recorded 'Moderate' levels. IMD Forecast