Delhi-NCR AQI 'Very Poor' In Several Pockets; Expert Calls For Long-Term Solutions To Tackle Pollution
Delhi's overall AQI stood at 299 on Tuesday, but several areas continued to record 'very poor' levels as stagnant winds slowed down clearing of pollutants.
Published : November 10, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Air quality across Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) remained heavily compromised on Tuesday morning, with several monitoring stations in the national capital recording 'Very Poor' levels even as the city's overall morning average dipped marginally into the 'Poor' category.
According to city-level data recorded today (November 10), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 ('Poor'), following three consecutive days in the 'Very Poor' zone at 369 on November 7, 376 on November 8, and 344 on November 9.
However, localised pollution hotspots continued to choke, courtesy high AQI levels -- Pusa (IITM) at 385, Chandni Chowk (IITM) at 381, NSUT Jaffarpur (DPCC) at 379, Commonwealth Sports Complex (DPCC) at 377, and Talkatora Garden (DPCC) at 368.
Across the broader NCR belt, Noida deteriorated steadily from 297 (Nov 7) to 318 (Nov 8) and 332 (Nov 9). Ghaziabad peaked at 344 (Nov 8) before easing slightly to 324 (Nov 9), while Gurugram fluctuated from 345 (Nov 7) to 288 (Nov 8) and back to 345 (Nov 9). Elsewhere on Tuesday morning, poor air quality was logged in Ludhiana (281), Alwar (270), and Visakhapatnam (204), while Ahmedabad (188) and Mumbai (147) recorded 'Moderate' levels.
IMD Forecast
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will see partly cloudy skies from Tuesday to Thursday (November 12), with daytime temperature hovering around 27-29 degrees and nighttime lows of 14-17 degrees. Sluggish winds (10-15 km/h) and limited air movement will keep the ventilation index in the "Very Poor" category (2700 to 9500 metre square/sec) across all three days, trapping pollutants near the ground and preventing smog from clearing.
'Winter Measures Alone Cannot Curb Pollution'
Explaining the seasonal spike in pollution, environmental expert and Delhi University Professor Jitendra Nagar said that low temperatures, slow winds and a layer of warm air above the surface in Delhi-NCR prevent pollutants from dispersing, allowing them to build up close to the ground. "Vehicle emissions, construction dust, industrial smoke, open waste burning and stubble burning further worsen the situation, leading to dense winter smog across the belt," he stated.
Nagar said temporary curbs during winter are insufficient and cannot solve the problem and called for sustained efforts throughout the year. Citing Beijing's experience, he suggested stricter vehicle pollution checks, cleaner fuels, better public transport, improved last-mile connectivity, safer heating options for vulnerable households and satellite surveillance to check pollution-related violations.
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