Delhi-AQI Slips To 'Very Poor', 7 Stations In Capital In 'Severe' Category; Fog Disrupts Rail Services

Smog and fog are seen across Delhi-NCR as AQI remains in the very poor category. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Air quality in the national capital and adjoining cities worsened again on Saturday, slipping back into the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories as cold conditions, calm winds and dense fog trapped pollutants close to the surface.

Data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering at 356 at 10 AM. Pollution levels varied sharply across locations.

Of 40 monitoring stations, seven recorded AQI above 400, placing them in the severe category. Vivek Vihar recorded an AQI reading of 420, followed by Jahangirpuri (416), Anand Vihar (414), Nehru Nagar (408), Rohini (403), Shadipur (405) and Wazirpur (402). Meanwhile, ITO registered an AQI of 379, classified as ‘very poor’; India Gate reported an AQI of 303; and Dhaula Kuan stood at 252 ('poor').

Several cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) also recorded ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ air quality. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 243, Gurugram (285), Ghaziabad (384), Greater Noida (374) and Noida (378). A thick layer of toxic smog engulfed large parts of the city during the morning, sharply reducing visibility and causing widespread discomfort to residents.

Officials urgently attributed the sharp deterioration to persistent calm wind conditions linked to an approaching western disturbance, which has critically limited pollutant dispersion. Wind speeds remained dangerously low for most of the morning before briefly increasing later in the day.

In response to deteriorating air quality, Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in force. These include restrictions on construction and industrial activities, as well as strict enforcement of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule. Authorities have advised people, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory ailments, to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

Weather And Fog Forecast

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said north India may begin the New Year with intense cold and cold-wave-like conditions, influenced by a series of active western disturbances over the Himalayan region. For Delhi-NCR, the IMD has forecast moderate to dense fog during the morning hours on December 27, 2025 and 28, 2025 and issued a yellow alert. Motorists have been advised to drive cautiously and use fog lights due to reduced visibility.