ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR AQI Remains 'Severe' In Several Areas; Sirsa Accuses Punjab For 'Misleading' People Over Stubble Burning

Commuters pass by amid poor air quality at Jasola, in New Delhi, on Thursday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A thick layer of polluted air continued to cover Delhi and several parts of North India on Thursday, with the national capital recording an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 370 on November 5.

The reading placed Delhi in the 'Very Poor' category, while several monitoring stations across the city reported pollution levels above 400, entering the 'Severe' category.

Jahangirpuri recorded the highest AQI at 459, followed by IIT Delhi at 450 and Punjabi Bagh at 448. DTU reported 437, Vivek Vihar 436, Narela 434, Alipur 433 and Rohini 432.

Other locations in the 'Severe' category included Mundka and Sonia Vihar (423 each), R K Puram (418), Bawana (413), North Campus, Delhi University and Pusa (IITM) (410 each), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and Patparganj (407 each), Sirifort (404) and Okhla Phase-2 (401).

Commuters pass by amid poor air quality at Jasola, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (PTI)

Several other monitoring stations recorded AQI levels in the 'Very Poor' category. Burari Crossing and ITO stood at 399 each, followed by Mandir Marg (396), Dwarka Sector 8 (395), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (393), JNU (387), NSUT Jaffarpur (384), CRRI Mathura Road and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (381 each), Pusa (DPCC) (380), Commonwealth Sports Complex and Talkatora Garden (376 each), Najafgarh (375), Aya Nagar (370), Nangloi (369), Burari (361), Chandni Chowk (357), IGI Airport Terminal 3 (353), Ashok Vihar (345), Ghoga (342), Nehru Nagar (338), Vasundhara Enclave (331), Badarpur and Tikri Kalan (329 each), IGNOU-Maidan Garhi and Uttam Nagar (327 each), IHBAS Dilshad Garden and Jharoda Kalan (310 each), Sri Aurobindo Marg (309), Karala (307), NSIT Dwarka (303), Chhawla (302), Shadipur (301) and NHI Narela (400).

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 296, Cantonment Area 287, Lodhi Road 286 and IMD Lodhi Road 268, placing these locations in the 'Poor' category.

Delhi's overall AQI has remained elevated over the past few days, rising from 324 on November 2 to 350 on November 3 and 377 on November 4. The latest reading of 370 indicates a marginal improvement, but the city's air quality remains a concern.

Sirsa Accuses Punjab Government Of Misleading People Over Stubble Burning

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa during a press briefing on AQI in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday accused the AAP government in Punjab of "misleading" people over stubble burning, alleging that a sharp rise in farm fires had contributed to the deterioration in the national capital's air quality.

Sirsa questioned Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's claim that paddy harvesting had not started in the state, saying government figures showed that 77 per cent of the harvesting had already been completed.

Citing Punjab Pollution Control Board data, the minister claimed that 2,196 farm-fire incidents had been reported in the state and 494 FIRs registered so far. He said Punjab recorded 584 farm fires on November 3, the highest single-day count this season, compared with 292 incidents on November 4 last year.

Sirsa also questioned the state's claim of a 90 per cent reduction in stubble burning and alleged that farmers were being penalised while officials responsible for enforcement were being spared. He further accused the Punjab government of failing to make equipment such as happy seeders and balers adequately available to farmers despite the Centre releasing Rs 5,000 crore for the purpose.

The minister said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had summoned deputy commissioners and senior police officials from several Punjab districts on November 4 over their alleged failure to curb farm fires.

Sirsa blamed smoke from Punjab, carried towards Delhi by winds associated with Western Disturbances, for contributing to the pollution. The AAP did not immediately respond to his allegations.

Sirsa also apologised to residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) who were facing inconvenience due to restrictions on the entry of vehicles below BS-VI emission standards into Delhi. He said the measures had been introduced to protect public health and urged people from neighbouring areas to cooperate.

The minister maintained that vehicle emissions from the NCR also contribute to Delhi's pollution levels.