ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR AQI Improves Marginally, But Pollution Persists; Experts Warn Of Deterioration As Winds Weaken

A metro train runs along the tracks under clear blue skies as air pollution levels decline and visibility improves in the city on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Air quality across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has improved marginally over the past few days, offering some respite to residents.

However, pollution levels remain a concern, with several locations continuing to record poor, very poor and severe air quality. According to the SAMEER app, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 218 on November 18, down from 290 on November 15 and 275 on November 16.

Among the five cities covered in the latest readings, Gurugram recorded the highest AQI at 263, followed by Greater Noida at 227. Noida and Ghaziabad reported relatively better readings of 199 and 198, respectively.

A layer of smog shrouds India Gate along Kartavya Path as air quality remains in the 'Poor' category in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Despite the overall improvement, pollution levels continued to vary considerably across Delhi. Uttam Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 415, placing it in the 'severe' category. Other highly polluted locations included Chandni Chowk (292), Burari Crossing (291), Delhi Technological University (DTU) (280), Sirifort (279) and ITO (274).

The monitoring data also showed elevated pollution levels in several other parts of the capital. Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 260, followed by Pusa (256), IIT Delhi (250), Bawana and Wazirpur (245 each), Alipur (235), Rohini (233), Sonia Vihar (232), Ashok Vihar (226), Vivek Vihar (225), Shadipur (221), Narela (220), Nangloi (213), Mundka (209), Anand Vihar (206) and Dwarka Sector 8 (203).

Some locations recorded comparatively better air quality. These included RK Puram (182), Sri Aurobindo Marg (167), Vasundhara Enclave (143), Lodhi Road (139), the IMD's Lodhi Road station (135) and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (119). IGI Airport Terminal 3 recorded an AQI of 197.

The marginal improvement in air quality prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revoke Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on November 17. The decision came after Delhi's daily average AQI improved to 204.

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