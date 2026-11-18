Delhi-NCR AQI Improves Marginally, But Pollution Persists; Experts Warn Of Deterioration As Winds Weaken
Falling temperatures, reduced sunlight and slower atmospheric movement could reduce pollutant dispersion, raising concerns about air quality as winter approaches, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Air quality across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has improved marginally over the past few days, offering some respite to residents.
However, pollution levels remain a concern, with several locations continuing to record poor, very poor and severe air quality. According to the SAMEER app, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 218 on November 18, down from 290 on November 15 and 275 on November 16.
Among the five cities covered in the latest readings, Gurugram recorded the highest AQI at 263, followed by Greater Noida at 227. Noida and Ghaziabad reported relatively better readings of 199 and 198, respectively.
Despite the overall improvement, pollution levels continued to vary considerably across Delhi. Uttam Nagar recorded the highest AQI at 415, placing it in the 'severe' category. Other highly polluted locations included Chandni Chowk (292), Burari Crossing (291), Delhi Technological University (DTU) (280), Sirifort (279) and ITO (274).
The monitoring data also showed elevated pollution levels in several other parts of the capital. Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 260, followed by Pusa (256), IIT Delhi (250), Bawana and Wazirpur (245 each), Alipur (235), Rohini (233), Sonia Vihar (232), Ashok Vihar (226), Vivek Vihar (225), Shadipur (221), Narela (220), Nangloi (213), Mundka (209), Anand Vihar (206) and Dwarka Sector 8 (203).
Some locations recorded comparatively better air quality. These included RK Puram (182), Sri Aurobindo Marg (167), Vasundhara Enclave (143), Lodhi Road (139), the IMD's Lodhi Road station (135) and Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (119). IGI Airport Terminal 3 recorded an AQI of 197.
The marginal improvement in air quality prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revoke Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on November 17. The decision came after Delhi's daily average AQI improved to 204.
Will Pollution Rise Again During Winter?
Explaining the recent improvement in air quality and the possibility of another increase in pollution, CPCB member Anil K Gupta said stronger winds had helped disperse pollutants over the past few days. The end of seasonal contributors such as stubble burning and Diwali firecrackers had also reduced some of the pollution load.
However, he cautioned that the improvement may not last as winter conditions intensify. Falling temperatures, increased atmospheric moisture, reduced sunlight, and slower wind movement can restrict pollutant dispersion, allowing particulate matter to remain trapped closer to the ground.
He also highlighted the impact of vehicular emissions, particularly in areas experiencing heavy traffic. Diesel vehicles and congestion can increase exposure to fine particulate matter, especially among people travelling or working close to busy roads.
According to him, pollution levels can differ considerably between localities depending on traffic movement, nearby industries and other local emission sources. He also pointed out that indoor pollution, particularly smoke generated while cooking in poorly ventilated kitchens, often receives less attention despite its potential impact on respiratory health.
While daytime sunlight and improved atmospheric mixing can help disperse pollutants, early mornings and late evenings may offer less favourable conditions.
Fine particulate matter, including PM2.5, can enter the lungs when you breathe. Prolonged exposure can cause breathing difficulties, coughing, and eye irritation, and can also aggravate asthma symptoms. Children, senior citizens, pregnant women and people with existing respiratory or heart-related conditions need to take extra precautions while pollution levels remain elevated.
With winter setting in, sustaining the recent improvement remains a challenge for authorities. Although the withdrawal of GRAP Stage III has eased some restrictions, continued enforcement of pollution-control measures will be important to prevent another deterioration in Delhi-NCR's air quality.
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