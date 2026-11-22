Delhi-NCR's AQI Improves But Many Areas In 'Red Zone'
Four areas recorded AQI of over 300, namely Chandni Chowk (304), Delhi Technical University (312), Zafarpur (309), and Siri Fort (323).
Published : November 22, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Increased wind speed has brought a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality, but it is still in the "poor" category with four areas in "Red Zone" on Sunday.
Compared to Saturday, the Delhi-NCR Air Quality Index (AQI) improved by 40 points today, Ghaziabad's by 32 points, Noida's 42 points, and Greater Noida's 73 points.
Following the improvement in the AQI, air quality in many areas has shifted from the "Orange Zone" to the "Yellow Zone", while many areas are still stuck in the "Orange Zone" and some are in the "Red Zone."
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI has been recorded at 236, Ghaziabad's AQI is 211, Noida's recorded an AQI of 210, and Greater Noida 167. The CPCB has released AQI data for 56 areas across Delhi. Of which, 13 areas have an AQI below 200 and status areas have an AQI between 201 and 300.
Four areas have recorded AQI in the "Red Zone" with Chandni Chowk recording an AQI of 304, Delhi Technical University 312, Zafarpur 309, and Siri Fort 323.
Currently, the first and second phases of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions are in effect in Delhi-NCR region. According to the Meteorological Department, further increase in wind speed is expected over the next two days, which could lead to a decrease in the pollution levels.
Live Monitoring To Curb Dust At Ghaziabad Construction Sites
A plan is underway to conduct live monitoring to curb dust emanating from major construction sites in Ghaziabad. As per the proposal, 360-degree rotating cameras and sensors are set to be installed at construction sites that will provide live monitoring of dust control measures. The live camera feed will be connected to the Air Quality Management Commission, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board's Lucknow headquarters, and the Ghaziabad regional office for monitoring.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has formed flying squads to prevent stubble burning and expedite enforcement of fines against those burning stubble in the district. Teams are visiting villages to educate farmers about the importance of stubble burning and alternatives.
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