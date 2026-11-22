ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR's AQI Improves But Many Areas In 'Red Zone'

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Increased wind speed has brought a slight improvement in Delhi's air quality, but it is still in the "poor" category with four areas in "Red Zone" on Sunday.

Following the improvement in the AQI, air quality in many areas has shifted from the "Orange Zone" to the "Yellow Zone", while many areas are still stuck in the "Orange Zone" and some are in the "Red Zone."

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI has been recorded at 236, Ghaziabad's AQI is 211, Noida's recorded an AQI of 210, and Greater Noida 167. The CPCB has released AQI data for 56 areas across Delhi. Of which, 13 areas have an AQI below 200 and status areas have an AQI between 201 and 300.

Four areas have recorded AQI in the "Red Zone" with Chandni Chowk recording an AQI of 304, Delhi Technical University 312, Zafarpur 309, and Siri Fort 323.