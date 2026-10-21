ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR AQI Crosses 300 In Several Areas; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Several States

A truck-mounted water sprinkler sprays fine droplets to reduce air pollution on a road near India Gate in New Delhi. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR continued to face poor air quality on Wednesday, with several monitoring stations in the national capital recording Air Quality Index (AQI) readings above 300.

According to data from the government's Sameer AQI App, Delhi's city-level AQI stood at over 230 on Wednesday, placing it in the poor category. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 203 and 205, respectively, both in the poor category; Greater Noida recorded 262 and Ghaziabad recorded 223.

However, several monitoring stations across Delhi reported higher pollution levels. Pusa (IITM) recorded an AQI of 318, followed by Jahangirpuri at 310, Punjabi Bagh at 304 and Chandni Chowk at 302. R K Puram recorded an AQI of 300.

Other stations also reported elevated pollution levels, with Vivek Vihar at 290, Mandir Marg at 289, Sirifort at 278, Rohini at 276 and Sonia Vihar at 276. Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded a relatively lower AQI of 147.

Under India's AQI classification, readings between 301 and 400 fall in the very poor category, while readings between 201 and 300 are classified as poor. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among children, older adults and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

India Weather Update

While dry weather is expected across the northern region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The contrasting weather conditions have put northern India on alert over air pollution, while several southern states prepare for heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Delhi Weather Today

The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies over Delhi on October 21, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 32°C and the minimum to remain near 19°C.