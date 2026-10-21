Delhi-NCR AQI Crosses 300 In Several Areas; IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain In Several States
A low-pressure area is developing near Tamil Nadu, while another system over the Bay of Bengal could intensify over subsequent days, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 21, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi-NCR continued to face poor air quality on Wednesday, with several monitoring stations in the national capital recording Air Quality Index (AQI) readings above 300.
According to data from the government's Sameer AQI App, Delhi's city-level AQI stood at over 230 on Wednesday, placing it in the poor category. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 203 and 205, respectively, both in the poor category; Greater Noida recorded 262 and Ghaziabad recorded 223.
However, several monitoring stations across Delhi reported higher pollution levels. Pusa (IITM) recorded an AQI of 318, followed by Jahangirpuri at 310, Punjabi Bagh at 304 and Chandni Chowk at 302. R K Puram recorded an AQI of 300.
Other stations also reported elevated pollution levels, with Vivek Vihar at 290, Mandir Marg at 289, Sirifort at 278, Rohini at 276 and Sonia Vihar at 276. Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded a relatively lower AQI of 147.
Under India's AQI classification, readings between 301 and 400 fall in the very poor category, while readings between 201 and 300 are classified as poor. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among children, older adults and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.
India Weather Update
While dry weather is expected across the northern region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of southern India, particularly Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
The contrasting weather conditions have put northern India on alert over air pollution, while several southern states prepare for heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds.
Delhi Weather Today
The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies over Delhi on October 21, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 32°C and the minimum to remain near 19°C.
Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are also expected to experience largely dry weather. Cooler mornings and evenings signal the seasonal transition toward winter, though afternoon temperatures remain relatively warm. Dry weather and elevated pollution levels remain a concern for residents. People sensitive to air pollution should limit prolonged outdoor exertion when pollution levels are high and follow official advisories.
Heavy Rain Alert
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on October 21. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are also likely at isolated places in these areas. Heavy rainfall is forecast at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe.
The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana. Karnataka is also likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.
Rainfall and strong winds could affect road traffic, daily commutes, and areas vulnerable to waterlogging. Residents in affected areas should monitor local weather updates and follow advisories issued by district administrations.
Low-Pressure Systems Over Arabian Sea And Bay Of Bengal
According to the IMD bulletin, a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Arabian Sea persisted at 5.30 pm, with its associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards before heading towards the Somalia coast on October 22.
Meanwhile, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast within the next 12 hours.
Another cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and adjoining Thailand and Myanmar is likely to move over the north Andaman Sea by the morning of October 21. Under its influence, a low-pressure area may form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around October 23 and intensify over the following three days.
Other weather systems include a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and another over east Bangladesh and adjoining Tripura. The circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh has weakened.
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