Delhi-NCR Air Quality Turns ‘Very Poor’ For First Time This Season, CAQM Invokes GRAP-2
The city's AQI touched 324 at 4 pm on November 2, marking a sharp rise in pollution levels over last two days, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category for the first time this season on Monday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.
The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 324 at 4 pm on November 2, marking a sharp rise in pollution levels over the last two days. According to the CAQM, Delhi's AQI stood at 117 ('moderate') on October 31 before climbing to 261 ('poor') on November 1 and crossing the 300 mark on Monday.
Attributing the deterioration to unfavourable meteorological conditions, the commission said pollution levels were likely to remain in the 'very poor' category over the coming days. Forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also indicated that air quality was unlikely to improve in the immediate future. In an order issued on the day, the GRAP sub-committee said it had reviewed the prevailing air quality situation and weather forecasts before directing all concerned agencies to implement measures under both Stage I and Stage II of GRAP across Delhi-NCR.
#AQI of #Delhi on 02.11.2026 at 4:00 PM (पिछले 24 घंटों का औसत) | https://t.co/anSmII73qm #GoGreenBreatheClean https://t.co/dn9KOHAfto— Commission for Air Quality Management (@CAQM_Official) November 2, 2026
GRAP is an emergency framework under which pollution-control measures are implemented in phases depending on the severity of air pollution. Stage I is imposed when the AQI is between 201 and 300, while Stage II comes into force when it reaches 301-400, classified as 'very poor'. Stage III applies to the 'severe' category (401-450), while Stage IV is triggered when the AQI exceeds 450.
The CAQM had modified the GRAP framework in September, extending certain vehicle restrictions under Stage III to Sonipat in Haryana. The restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel or older light motor vehicles, which were earlier applicable in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar, were expanded to include Sonipat.
With pollution levels crossing the 300 mark and unfavourable weather conditions expected to persist, authorities across Delhi-NCR have been directed to intensify enforcement to prevent further deterioration in air quality.
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