ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Turns ‘Very Poor’ For First Time This Season, CAQM Invokes GRAP-2

New Delhi : Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category for the first time this season on Monday, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 324 at 4 pm on November 2, marking a sharp rise in pollution levels over the last two days. According to the CAQM, Delhi's AQI stood at 117 ('moderate') on October 31 before climbing to 261 ('poor') on November 1 and crossing the 300 mark on Monday.

Attributing the deterioration to unfavourable meteorological conditions, the commission said pollution levels were likely to remain in the 'very poor' category over the coming days. Forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) also indicated that air quality was unlikely to improve in the immediate future. In an order issued on the day, the GRAP sub-committee said it had reviewed the prevailing air quality situation and weather forecasts before directing all concerned agencies to implement measures under both Stage I and Stage II of GRAP across Delhi-NCR.

An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to suppress dust and curb air pollution amid deteriorating air quality at Wave City in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday (IANS)

A thick layer of smog engulfs high-rise buildings amid deteriorating air quality in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday evening (IANS)

Under GRAP-2, civic agencies have been directed to intensify mechanical sweeping of roads, undertake regular water sprinkling and deploy anti-smog guns to control dust pollution. Authorities will also ensure proper collection and disposal of municipal waste and construction and demolition waste, while taking action against open burning of garbage.Vehicular pollution and traffic congestion will also be under focus. Traffic police will be deployed at busy roads and major intersections to ensure smoother traffic movement and reduce emissions caused by vehicles stuck in congestion. Officials have also been asked to intensify checks for valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and take action against visibly polluting vehicles. Restrictions on older diesel and petrol vehicles will be strictly enforced.The measures also cover industrial and commercial establishments. Industries, brick kilns and power plants will face stricter inspections to ensure compliance with pollution-control norms and the use of approved fuels. Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries have been directed to stop using coal and firewood in tandoors and switch to electricity- or gas-based appliances.

GRAP is an emergency framework under which pollution-control measures are implemented in phases depending on the severity of air pollution. Stage I is imposed when the AQI is between 201 and 300, while Stage II comes into force when it reaches 301-400, classified as 'very poor'. Stage III applies to the 'severe' category (401-450), while Stage IV is triggered when the AQI exceeds 450.

