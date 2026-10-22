ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Remains Poor As AQI Crosses 300 At 3 Stations; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Southern India

A security official standing on the ground near India Gate amid thick haze, in New Delhi on Thursday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Air pollution remained a concern in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 300 at three monitoring stations. Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 311, followed by Vivek Vihar at 307 and Chandni Chowk at 303, placing all three in the “Very Poor” category.

Patparganj recorded an AQI of 296, Sonia Vihar 294 and Anand Vihar 218, while Delhi's reported AQI stood at 225. Maidan Garhi recorded 138 and Sri Aurobindo Marg 151, indicating comparatively better air quality at these locations.

Among other metropolitan cities, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 165, Kolkata 152, Hyderabad 161, Ahmedabad 157 and Pune 159. Chennai reported a comparatively lower AQI of 80, while Bengaluru recorded 97. Under India's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 301 and 400 fall in the Very Poor category, while readings between 201 and 300 fall in the Poor category. People with asthma and heart or lung conditions, as well as children and older adults, should take particular care when pollution levels are high. Residents may want to limit strenuous outdoor exercise and check current AQI readings before planning outdoor activities. Weather Alert Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast contrasting weather conditions across the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in parts of southern India. Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to remain dry and warm.