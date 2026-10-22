Delhi-NCR Air Quality Remains Poor As AQI Crosses 300 At 3 Stations; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain In Southern India
Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune reported AQI readings between 152 and 165, while Chennai and Bengaluru recorded readings below 100, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Air pollution remained a concern in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 300 at three monitoring stations. Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 311, followed by Vivek Vihar at 307 and Chandni Chowk at 303, placing all three in the “Very Poor” category.
Patparganj recorded an AQI of 296, Sonia Vihar 294 and Anand Vihar 218, while Delhi's reported AQI stood at 225. Maidan Garhi recorded 138 and Sri Aurobindo Marg 151, indicating comparatively better air quality at these locations.
Among other metropolitan cities, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 165, Kolkata 152, Hyderabad 161, Ahmedabad 157 and Pune 159. Chennai reported a comparatively lower AQI of 80, while Bengaluru recorded 97.
Under India's National Air Quality Index classification, readings between 301 and 400 fall in the Very Poor category, while readings between 201 and 300 fall in the Poor category.
People with asthma and heart or lung conditions, as well as children and older adults, should take particular care when pollution levels are high. Residents may want to limit strenuous outdoor exercise and check current AQI readings before planning outdoor activities.
Weather Alert
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast contrasting weather conditions across the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in parts of southern India. Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to remain dry and warm.
Southern India: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Isolated heavy showers are also forecast over south interior Karnataka, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely in isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Winds of 30-40 kmph are expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, interior Karnataka and Telangana. Similar conditions are possible over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Heavy downpours could cause localised waterlogging, reduce visibility and disrupt road traffic. Strong gusts may also affect two-wheeler riders, outdoor workers and people travelling through exposed areas. Residents are advised to secure loose objects, follow local weather updates and avoid taking shelter under isolated trees during lightning activity.
Coastal Regions: Squally weather with winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely over parts of the Kerala coast, Lakshadweep, the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining coastal waters near southern Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.
The conditions could make navigation difficult, particularly for small fishing vessels. Fishermen and others working at sea should check the latest marine weather bulletins before venturing into affected waters. Hot, humid weather is likely in isolated parts of Konkan and Goa, while strong surface winds are possible in isolated areas of Andhra Pradesh.
Delhi: The national capital is expected to remain predominantly dry on Thursday, with sunshine and warm afternoons. The maximum temperature is forecast to be around 31°C, while the minimum is likely to remain near 20°C. Temperatures are expected to hover around 31-32°C over the next few days, while minimum temperatures may gradually fall to 17-19°C in the coming week.
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