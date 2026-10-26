ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Improves, But Several Areas Continue To Record Poor AQI

New Delhi: Air quality across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has improved over the past three days, offering residents temporary relief.

According to data from the government's SAMEER app, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 164 on October 26, placing it in the 'Moderate' category. The AQI was 230 on October 23, 191 on October 24 and 153 on October 25.

However, experts have cautioned that the improvement does not mean the pollution problem has been resolved. Several monitoring stations in Delhi still record poor air quality, highlighting pollution's uneven distribution across the city.

The NCR cities have also reported lower pollution levels. Ghaziabad's AQI improved to 135 on October 26, compared with 241 on October 23 and 217 on October 24. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 143, down from 215 on October 23 and 174 on October 24. Noida's AQI stood at 156, compared with 205 on October 23 and 191 on October 24.

Despite the overall improvement, several Delhi monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 200, placing them in the 'Poor' category. Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 246, followed by Vivek Vihar at 235 and CRRI Mathura Road at 231. Punjabi Bagh recorded 225, R K Puram 223, Mundka and Narela 217 each, and Uttam Nagar 209. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded 206, Sirifort 205, Bawana 204 and IIT Delhi 201.

These readings show that the city's overall AQI may not accurately reflect the air quality residents experience in every neighbourhood.

Air quality trends also varied across other cities. Meerut recorded an AQI of 134, Baraut 158, Ludhiana 105, Modinagar 111 and Khurja 137. Mathura remained in the 'Poor' category with an AQI of 208. Other cities reporting high readings included Fatehpur Sikri at 276, Khairthal at 270, Agartala at 267, Byrnihat at 227 and Sawai Madhopur at 223. Visakhapatnam recorded an AQI of 210, Rajamahendravaram 207 and Khora 201.