Delhi-NCR AQI Dips To 'Very Poor' Again; Capital To Get 6 New Monitoring Stations By Jan 2026

New Delhi: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to another day of ‘Toxic’ air with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 382 on Friday morning, putting the city air in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital has been battling toxic air for the last 15 days, with several localities slipping into the ‘Severe’ range.

On Friday morning, at least 20 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded ‘Very Poor’ air quality, while 18 registered ‘Severe’ pollution levels. Key areas in the ‘Severe’ category included Ashok Nagar (417), Anand Vihar (403), Bawana (413), Burari Crossing (405), Chandni Chowk (407), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (402), Dwarka Sector 8 (421), Jahangirpuri (421), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (400), Mundka (435), Narela (402), Nehru Nagar (426), Okhla Phase-2 (405), Patparganj (400), Punjabi Bagh (415), RK Puram (423), Rohini (429), and Wazirpur (412).

Other regions, including ITO (391), Najafgarh (366), Siri Fort (395) and Sri Aurobindo Marg (355), also remained heavily polluted.

The spike in pollution occurred just a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted GRAP Stage-III restrictions following a slight improvement in the AQI.

Within 24 hours, pollution levels worsened again. CAQM stated that Stage-III restrictions will only be reapplied if AQI exceeds 400, signalling entry into the ‘severe’ range.

Meteorologists explained that near-stagnant winds, moving at only 4-5 kmph, allowed pollutants to accumulate throughout Thursday. During this period, AQI rose sharply from 351 at 8 am to 381 by 7 pm. Forecasts indicate that ‘very poor’ air quality will likely persist for the coming days.

AQI In NCR

The situation in the NCR is no better. Noida reported an AQI of 403, falling into the 'Severe' category, while Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded 'Very Poor' air quality with AQI of 374 and 350, respectively. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 322, falling in the ‘Very Poor’ category, while Faridabad recorded an AQI of just 188, falling in the ‘Moderate’ category.

Health experts warned of a severe public health emergency, especially for vulnerable groups, as children, senior citizens and those with respiratory or cardiac issues are at heightened risk.