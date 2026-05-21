Delhi-NCR 3-Day Transport Strike Begins, Drivers Demand Fare Hike Amid Rising Fuel Costs
Truck, taxi, and auto drivers across Delhi-NCR began a three-day strike, demanding a fare revision amid rising fuel prices and inflationary pressures.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST|
Updated : May 21, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
New Delhi: Public transport services across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were hit on Thursday as truck, taxi and auto drivers began their three-day strike, demanding an increase in fares amid rising fuel prices and inflation. The protest, which will continue till May 23, has been called in support of a nationwide agitation by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).
Drivers' unions say fares for taxis and autos have remained largely unchanged for years despite repeated hikes in the prices of CNG, petrol and diesel. They claim increasing fuel and maintenance costs have made it difficult for commercial drivers to sustain their livelihoods.
The impact of the strike was visible from early morning in several parts of Delhi-NCR, with fewer commercial vehicles on the roads and transport movement slowing in many areas.
Badarpur Border Sees Reduced Vehicle Movement
At the Badarpur border, one of the busiest entry points into Delhi, the strike's impact was clearly visible on Thursday morning. Roads that usually witness long queues of trucks till around 9 am appeared relatively empty, while several trucks were parked along the roadside. Only a few commercial vehicles could be seen passing through.
Truck driver Vinod said drivers have been struggling under rising expenses without any corresponding increase in wages. He said, "Our salaries have not increased for years, but petrol, diesel and CNG prices continue to rise. Household expenses are increasing every day, yet owners say they cannot raise salaries because fuel has become too expensive. That is why we decided to go on strike."
#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from New Delhi railway station as Taxi and Auto Unions have announced a three-day strike from 21-23 May in Delhi, demanding an immediate hike in their fares amid the rising fuel prices. pic.twitter.com/o9XRuBkrba— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026
Cab Drivers Say Income No Longer Matches Expenses
Auto and cab drivers participating in the strike said stagnant fares and increasing fuel costs have severely affected their earnings. Auto driver Jameel said fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged despite continuous increases in CNG prices. "The fare that existed four years ago is still the same today. CNG prices are rising constantly, but fares are not increasing. Running a household has become very difficult," he said.
Another driver, Shyam Singh, said inflation has sharply reduced drivers' savings and daily earnings. "If fares are not increased, how will we support our families in this inflation? Fuel prices keep increasing, but our earnings remain the same," he said.
Ashiq, who drives a rented auto, said most of the daily income now goes towards fuel expenses and payments to vehicle owners. "We take the auto from the owner every morning and have to pay him by evening. But now almost everything we earn is spent on CNG. We are unable to save anything," he said.
VIDEO | Major transporters' bodies announce a three day strike across Delhi NCR from May 21, opposing the Delhi government's decision to increase the environment compensation cess on commercial vehicles.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2026
Visuals show parked trucks and autorickshaws at Ramlila ground in Delhi… pic.twitter.com/rSLjnzam7M
Unions Raise Concerns Over App-Based Cab Services
Transport unions have also accused app-based aggregators of reducing driver payouts and contributing to financial pressure on drivers. The "Chalak Shakti Union" has written to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Transport Minister and Police Commissioner, demanding an immediate fare revision and stricter regulation of app-based transport services.
Taxi driver Narendra Tiwari alleged that app-based companies have sharply reduced payments to drivers in recent weeks.
"Earlier, companies like Rapido were paying around Rs 30 per kilometre, but now it has come down to Rs 15-16 per kilometre. Drivers are finding it difficult to survive," he said.
Another driver, Dinesh Kumar, appealed to the government to address the long-pending issue of fare revision.
"There are fewer rides and very little income in the market. The government should pay attention to taxi fares as well," he said.
Delhi: Drivers of autos, taxis, transport vehicles and app-based cabs in Delhi-NCR have called for a three-day strike from May 21 to May 23, citing rising fuel prices, outdated fare structures and losses caused by app-based companies. The strike has been announced by the All… pic.twitter.com/F5P0KAhXiw— IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2026
Union leaders claim taxi and auto fares in Delhi-NCR have remained largely unchanged for nearly 15 years, despite rising costs for fuel, maintenance, permits, and insurance. They warned that if their demands are not addressed soon, the agitation could intensify further.
The unions are also seeking a formal meeting with the government to discuss policy measures and regulation of app-based transport services such as Ola, Uber and Rapido.
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