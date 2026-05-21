ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-NCR 3-Day Transport Strike Begins, Drivers Demand Fare Hike Amid Rising Fuel Costs

Trucks were parked along the roadside during the three-day transport strike at the Badarpur border in Delhi-NCR on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Public transport services across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were hit on Thursday as truck, taxi and auto drivers began their three-day strike, demanding an increase in fares amid rising fuel prices and inflation. The protest, which will continue till May 23, has been called in support of a nationwide agitation by the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC).

Drivers' unions say fares for taxis and autos have remained largely unchanged for years despite repeated hikes in the prices of CNG, petrol and diesel. They claim increasing fuel and maintenance costs have made it difficult for commercial drivers to sustain their livelihoods.

The impact of the strike was visible from early morning in several parts of Delhi-NCR, with fewer commercial vehicles on the roads and transport movement slowing in many areas.

The protest will continue till May 23. (ETV Bharat)

Badarpur Border Sees Reduced Vehicle Movement

At the Badarpur border, one of the busiest entry points into Delhi, the strike's impact was clearly visible on Thursday morning. Roads that usually witness long queues of trucks till around 9 am appeared relatively empty, while several trucks were parked along the roadside. Only a few commercial vehicles could be seen passing through.

Truck driver Vinod said drivers have been struggling under rising expenses without any corresponding increase in wages. He said, "Our salaries have not increased for years, but petrol, diesel and CNG prices continue to rise. Household expenses are increasing every day, yet owners say they cannot raise salaries because fuel has become too expensive. That is why we decided to go on strike."

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