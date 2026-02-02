ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Kota Stretch To Open Soon

Kota: Driving from Kota to Delhi, a distance of around 450 km, will now become easier, after the Kota-Delhi stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is opened to public later this month. For now, vehicles returning from Delhi will have to take an exit near Kushtala (Sawai Madhopur) and travel via the mega highway to reach Laban (Bundi), till that stretch is opened, hopefully by March.

Sunil Yadav, the Regional Manager of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said there was a demand to open Package Number 10 of the expressway, while Package Number 12 is also closed. There was also heavy traffic pressure on this route. Hence, senior NHAI officials have given consent, and made extensive safety arrangements, including to intercept vehicles being driven on the wrong side, before allowing traffic on one side from February. Home guards will also be deployed to prevent accidents.

Bharat Singh Joiya, Project Director of NHAI Dausa, said it will take some more days for traffic to be allowed, adding that lanes for different speeds have been designated for different vehicles on the Expressway, while slow-moving vehicles such as motorcycles, tractors, and three-wheelers won't be allowed on the highway. The maximum speed limit for vehicles is 120 km/hr.

Delay Along The Way

The highway is completely access-controlled. On the Kota-Delhi 4-lane stretch, traffic will flow in only one direction. For the return traffic, the section from Laban to Kushtala via Sawai Madhopur, through Packages 10 and 11, will be single lane.