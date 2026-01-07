Delhi Ministers Demand Cancellation Of Atishi's Assembly Membership For "Insulting" Guru Tegh Bahadur
Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, and chief whip Abhay Verma submit letter demanding ouster with Speaker Vijender Gupta.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The third day of the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly was tumultuous. The House was adjourned until Thursday morning after BJP leaders caused a ruckus over a statement made by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi on Tuesday, during the commemoration of the Martyrdom Day of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Later in the day, Delhi government ministers Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Parvesh Verma, Ravinder Indraj, and chief whip Abhay Verma, met Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and submitted a letter, demanding the revocation of the House membership of the AAP leader, who was not present in the Assembly on Wednesday as she had gone to Goa.
What Happened In The House On Tuesday?
On Tuesday, when the discussion on the Lieutenant-Governor's address began in the Assembly, LoP Atishi demanded a discussion on pollution. Speaker Vijender Gupta interrupted her, stating that Wednesday had already been fixed for a discussion on the issue. In response, the AAP leader said that they have been discussing dog counts since morning, while pollution is a bigger issue.
She said, "The people of Delhi are unable to breathe Mr Speaker. Please make that a topic of discussion. You should discuss it first. Today, this is the biggest issue for the people of Delhi, who are dying for breath from pollution. You cannot suppress the voices of the people of Delhi, Mr Speaker. You should discuss this first. Don't protect your government. Everyone is participating. They say respect dogs, respect your Guru. Mr Speaker, please discuss this."
What BJP Ministers Had To Say
Parvesh Verma later told the media that a during a discussion in the House about the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday, LoP Atishi, who did not participate in the discussion, used "abusive" language instead, which they were protesting. "The Assembly Speaker has taken the matter seriously. We've given him a letter, demanding revocation of Atishi's membership. This should be time-bound," said the Minister.
He added that every citizen of the country is hurt by Atishi's action. "We are offended by AAP leader Atishi mocking and using abusive language." He added, "In the letter to the Speaker, a copy of what Atishi said yesterday has included. Under Rule 270, a special discussion was underway in the Assembly regarding the honouring of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Members of the ruling party, ministers, and the Chief Minister were among the participants. At that time, Opposition leader Atishi stood up and made a statement about Guru Tegh Bahadur. The language was so vulgar, shameful, and indecent that we can't put it in writing."
Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined in, saying, "Since Independence, no member of the House has used such vulgar, shameful, and indecent language regarding any Guru. A criminal case should be filed against Atishi. Her membership of the Delhi Assembly should be revoked with immediate effect. Using the powers vested in the Speaker, she should be sentenced, as the place for those who insult Guru Tegh Bahadur is not in this House, but Tihar Jail."
Also Read:
- Delhi Assembly Disrupted As BJP Demands Apology From Atishi Over Shaheedi Diwas Remark
- On First Day Of Assembly, AAP MLAs Wear Masks, Exchange Blame With BJP Over Delhi's Pollution Crisis
- Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Writes To Kejriwal On Stray Dog Issue, Asks Him To Issue Public Apology
- Delhi FIR Sparks Political Row Over Claims That Teachers Were Asked To Count Stray Dogs