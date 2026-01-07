ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Ministers Demand Cancellation Of Atishi's Assembly Membership For "Insulting" Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi: The third day of the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly was tumultuous. The House was adjourned until Thursday morning after BJP leaders caused a ruckus over a statement made by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi on Tuesday, during the commemoration of the Martyrdom Day of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Later in the day, Delhi government ministers Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Parvesh Verma, Ravinder Indraj, and chief whip Abhay Verma, met Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and submitted a letter, demanding the revocation of the House membership of the AAP leader, who was not present in the Assembly on Wednesday as she had gone to Goa.

What Happened In The House On Tuesday?

On Tuesday, when the discussion on the Lieutenant-Governor's address began in the Assembly, LoP Atishi demanded a discussion on pollution. Speaker Vijender Gupta interrupted her, stating that Wednesday had already been fixed for a discussion on the issue. In response, the AAP leader said that they have been discussing dog counts since morning, while pollution is a bigger issue.

She said, "The people of Delhi are unable to breathe Mr Speaker. Please make that a topic of discussion. You should discuss it first. Today, this is the biggest issue for the people of Delhi, who are dying for breath from pollution. You cannot suppress the voices of the people of Delhi, Mr Speaker. You should discuss this first. Don't protect your government. Everyone is participating. They say respect dogs, respect your Guru. Mr Speaker, please discuss this."