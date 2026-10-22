ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Metro Swings Into Action Against Pollution With Extra Trains And Strict Dust Measures

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: With the onset of winter in Delhi-NCR, air pollution levels have been sharply rising. To curb pollution, the first phase of the Graded Response Action Plan was implemented in the capital from Wednesday.

With the implementation of GRAP-I, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also swung into action. The authorities have decided to reduce traffic congestion on the roads and encourage people to use public transport.

Indeed, starting Thursday, 20 additional train trips will be operated daily on the Delhi Metro network during working days, i.e., Monday through Friday. The DMRC has also directed that anti-pollution campaigns will be intensified at all construction sites and surrounding areas to prevent dust from construction work from entering the air. An appeal to travel by metro instead of private vehicles According to the DMRC, smoke and congestion will increase with the number of vehicles on the roads. Keeping this in mind, the number of metro trips is being increased. With additional trips, passengers will not have to wait long for trains and will be able to easily access the metro even during peak hours. The Metro administration aims to encourage people to leave their cars or bikes and travel by metro, reducing traffic congestion on roads and reducing pollution levels. Strict monitoring at sites, dust control measures