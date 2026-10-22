Delhi Metro Swings Into Action Against Pollution With Extra Trains And Strict Dust Measures
Starting Thursday, 20 additional train trips will be operated daily on the Delhi Metro network during working days, i.e., Monday through Friday.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 3:00 AM IST
New Delhi: With the onset of winter in Delhi-NCR, air pollution levels have been sharply rising. To curb pollution, the first phase of the Graded Response Action Plan was implemented in the capital from Wednesday.
With the implementation of GRAP-I, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also swung into action. The authorities have decided to reduce traffic congestion on the roads and encourage people to use public transport.
Indeed, starting Thursday, 20 additional train trips will be operated daily on the Delhi Metro network during working days, i.e., Monday through Friday. The DMRC has also directed that anti-pollution campaigns will be intensified at all construction sites and surrounding areas to prevent dust from construction work from entering the air.
An appeal to travel by metro instead of private vehicles
According to the DMRC, smoke and congestion will increase with the number of vehicles on the roads. Keeping this in mind, the number of metro trips is being increased. With additional trips, passengers will not have to wait long for trains and will be able to easily access the metro even during peak hours.
The Metro administration aims to encourage people to leave their cars or bikes and travel by metro, reducing traffic congestion on roads and reducing pollution levels.
Strict monitoring at sites, dust control measures
Simply increasing the number of trains is not enough to combat pollution. Keeping this in mind, Delhi Metro has implemented strict dust control measures at its construction sites. DMRC engineers have been instructed to regularly inspect all construction sites and the roads adjacent to them. Authorities said all materials such as sand, cement, and soil stored at construction sites should be properly covered with tarpaulin or green nets.
Also, the 'wheel wash facility' should be fully operational to wash the wheels of all trucks and construction vehicles leaving the site, so that soil does not reach the roads along with the vehicles. Additionally, dust removal from roads around metro sites and the immediate clearing of garbage from footpaths and medians have been mandated.
More than 250 anti-smog guns deployed
The DMRC is already taking several steps to control pollution. According to information provided by the Delhi Metro, a total of more than 250 anti-smog guns (mist guns) have been installed at various Metro construction sites, stations, and administrative buildings. These guns spray fine water droplets to settle airborne dust particles. The DMRC's Environment Department is conducting daily inspections to ensure that all environmental regulations are being strictly followed.
Attention also focused on road repairs
Due to the Phase 4 Metro construction work, the DMRC is currently temporarily maintaining approximately 31 kilometres of Delhi's roads. Dust from potholes and uneven roads is also a major cause of pollution. DMRC said that it has repaired most of the roads under its control, so that dust does not fly during the movement of vehicles and people's journeys also remain smooth.
Read more