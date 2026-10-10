Delhi Metro Shutdown Hits Hospital-goers; Patient Footfall At AIIMS Thins Out
Patients face soaring transport costs as 45 metro stations remain closed; bike taxi bookings surge, but hospitals report normal functioning, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : October 10, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
New Delhi: For patients travelling to some of Delhi's busiest hospitals, reaching a doctor on Saturday turned into an expensive and exhausting ordeal after the closure of 45 metro stations disrupted public transport across the national capital.
Mohit Yadav, who travelled from Rithala in northwest Delhi to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was among those caught off guard by the restrictions. With metro services inaccessible at the station, he had little choice but to hire an autorickshaw, paying substantially more than the usual fare.
“I had to come from Rithala in Delhi, but as the metro station was closed, I took an autorickshaw, which charged me Rs 1,000. Normally, it costs Rs 350-400 to travel from Rithala to AIIMS by auto,” Yadav told ETV Bharat.
Yadav’s experience, in fact, reflected the difficulties faced by hospital-bound commuters, particularly those travelling long distances for consultations, diagnostic tests and treatment. For patients and their attendants, the restrictions meant longer journeys and sharply increased transportation expenses.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that entry and exit at 45 stations would remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10 due to security-related reasons. Although interchange facilities remained available at the affected stations, New Delhi Metro station was an exception.
A security official involved in Saturday’s arrangements told this correspondent that security agencies would review the situation and take further necessary measures.
At AIIMS, one of the country’s busiest tertiary-care hospitals, the impact was visible in the form of a noticeably thinner crowd.
“Patients’ footfall in the hospital is very thin today,” said Bimlesh Kumar Jha, a private security official deployed at AIIMS. He acknowledged that the closure of several metro stations had created considerable inconvenience for commuters.
Jha, who has been on security duty at AIIMS for the past 15 years, said the hospital generally receives around 14,000-15,000 patients daily. However, the number of visitors on Saturday appeared significantly lower than usual.
The scale of AIIMS' daily operations highlights the potential impact of transport disruptions on patients who depend on affordable and accessible public transport. According to the institution’s 2024-25 annual report, its New Delhi network and centres recorded 48,43,572 outpatient visits, 3,61,236 admissions and 2,57,451 surgeries and procedures during the year. The institution also attended to approximately 50 lakh outpatients and 3.5 lakh inpatients, according to the report.
While patients struggled to find affordable transport, the disruption proved financially beneficial for some app-based mobility service providers and their riders.
“Normally, I get 50 bookings from 8 am until noon. But today, my bookings have crossed 200,” said Raju, a rider working with a private online bike-taxi operator.
The sharp increase in bookings suggested that commuters were turning to alternative modes of transport to reach their destinations amid the metro restrictions.
However, despite the difficulties outside hospital premises, medical services appeared largely unaffected. Hospitals continued their routine operations, with no reported disruption to patient care.
“There was no effect on hospital functioning or patient-related issues due to the protest,” Dr Vaishali Bharadwaj of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) told ETV Bharat.
While hospitals continued to provide medical services as usual, the journey to reach them became a major challenge for many patients on a day when security restrictions altered movement across Delhi.
For people travelling from distant neighbourhoods, the experience underscored how disruptions to the capital’s metro network can have consequences beyond commuting, particularly for those seeking medical care and unable to afford expensive alternatives.
"I came here for my three-year-old daughter who is suffering from heart-related issues. The journey from Shahdara to AIIMS was horrific and time-consuming," said Padma, who came with her husband to AIIMS.
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