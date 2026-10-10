ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Metro Shutdown Hits Hospital-goers; Patient Footfall At AIIMS Thins Out

New Delhi: For patients travelling to some of Delhi's busiest hospitals, reaching a doctor on Saturday turned into an expensive and exhausting ordeal after the closure of 45 metro stations disrupted public transport across the national capital.

Mohit Yadav, who travelled from Rithala in northwest Delhi to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), was among those caught off guard by the restrictions. With metro services inaccessible at the station, he had little choice but to hire an autorickshaw, paying substantially more than the usual fare.

“I had to come from Rithala in Delhi, but as the metro station was closed, I took an autorickshaw, which charged me Rs 1,000. Normally, it costs Rs 350-400 to travel from Rithala to AIIMS by auto,” Yadav told ETV Bharat.

AIIMS generally receives around 14,000-15,000 patients daily. (ETV Bharat)

Yadav’s experience, in fact, reflected the difficulties faced by hospital-bound commuters, particularly those travelling long distances for consultations, diagnostic tests and treatment. For patients and their attendants, the restrictions meant longer journeys and sharply increased transportation expenses.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that entry and exit at 45 stations would remain closed from 9 pm on October 9 until 6 pm on October 10 due to security-related reasons. Although interchange facilities remained available at the affected stations, New Delhi Metro station was an exception.

A security official involved in Saturday’s arrangements told this correspondent that security agencies would review the situation and take further necessary measures.

At AIIMS, the impact was visible in the form of a noticeably thinner crowd. (ETV Bharat)

At AIIMS, one of the country’s busiest tertiary-care hospitals, the impact was visible in the form of a noticeably thinner crowd.

“Patients’ footfall in the hospital is very thin today,” said Bimlesh Kumar Jha, a private security official deployed at AIIMS. He acknowledged that the closure of several metro stations had created considerable inconvenience for commuters.

Jha, who has been on security duty at AIIMS for the past 15 years, said the hospital generally receives around 14,000-15,000 patients daily. However, the number of visitors on Saturday appeared significantly lower than usual.

The scale of AIIMS' daily operations highlights the potential impact of transport disruptions on patients who depend on affordable and accessible public transport. According to the institution’s 2024-25 annual report, its New Delhi network and centres recorded 48,43,572 outpatient visits, 3,61,236 admissions and 2,57,451 surgeries and procedures during the year. The institution also attended to approximately 50 lakh outpatients and 3.5 lakh inpatients, according to the report.