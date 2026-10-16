ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Metro Faces Rush Of Weary Travelers As Police Imposes Traffic Restrictions In Capital For CJP's 'Tiranga Lehrao' March

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro network was completely overwhelmed as it struggled to handle the rush of thousands of commuters who avoided choked roads and heavy police barricading for Cockroach Janata Party's 'Tiranga Lehrao' march in the national capital on Friday.

The capital's major arterial roads like Sansad Marg, Barakhamba Road, and Janpath were completely shut down, triggering a massive, sudden migration of commuters from stranded app-based cabs, local buses, and auto-rickshaws straight into the Metro.

Inside key stations like Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, and Central Secretariat, the rush was intense. The sudden influx of gridlocked road travelers combined with regular evening commuters and festive shoppers, creating a massive crunch.

Platform areas were packed tight, and standard waiting times spiked as the sheer volume of people slowed down boarding. While the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) kept all operations running and ensured interchange lines remained functional, the station entry points and security check counters became major bottlenecks, with long lines snaking out toward the street level.

Security personnel deployed as a notice announcing the closure of Central Park to the public is displayed (IANS)

Compounding the chaos inside was a distinct lack of timely information on the streets. While commuters knew the trains were running, authorities failed to clearly communicate which specific street-level exit gates were blocked by police cordons. This forced hundreds of tired passengers to walk long, winding paths around barricades just to find an open station entrance, only to be met by a suffocating rush once they stepped inside.

"It was absolute chaos down here in CP today," said Rahul Sharma, a corporate professional who had to abandon his cab near Tolstoy Marg. "The roads were entirely blocked, so everyone had the same idea, run to the Metro. The platforms were so packed you could barely move. It took me three times longer just to get past the security scanners because of the massive crowd that poured inside the metro. The Metro was our only option today, but it was pushed to its absolute limit," he said

Police personnel deployed at Central Park in the Connaught Place area (IANS)

Events, Protests and Road Closures: Is Central Delhi’s Business Taking a Hit?

As heavy security cordons and political demonstrations locked down the surface streets of Connaught Place, local businesses found themselves in a unique position. While luxury showrooms in the inner and outer circles saw footfall plummet due to blocked vehicular traffic and zero parking access, the massive underground rush actually acted as a unexpected lifeline for central Delhi's markets.

Janpath, Palika Bazaar remain open amid festive rush

Despite the security arrangements, Janpath market and Palika Bazaar remained open, with shoppers continuing to visit the area during the festive season. For traders, the days leading up to Navratri and other celebrations are an important period, making access to markets particularly significant.

A security personnel keeps vigil from a Riot Control Vehicle near the Central Park (IANS)

Normally, a protest of this scale triggers a devastating 30 per cent to 40 per cent drop in business as per traders in Janpath market. “Due to this protest going on, the whole market goes completely dead and we face heavy losses for three to four days," said Vinay Verma, a shopkeeper at Janpath Market. "But today, the Metro brought a huge rush of people directly to our doorsteps for Navratri shopping. The street was packed with people who had no choice but to walk through the market."

Janpath market (ETV Bharat)

The heavy reliance on the Metro network was clear to shoppers navigating the dense crowd. Saumya Gupta, a college student who traveled out specifically for festive attire, shared her experience, "I urgently needed to buy a Chaniya Choli for a Garba night. My family was terrified because of the news about the CJP protest and told me to stay home. But because I could take the Metro directly without dealing with the road blockages, I came with my friends. It was incredibly crowded inside the station, but it was the only safe way to get here."

Roads likely to be closed or affected by traffic diversions around Connaught Place on Friday



Sansad Marg

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg

Panchkuian Road

Basant Lane