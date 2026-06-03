ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Meeting Recognizes Growing Threat Of Drug Trafficking Via Darknet

New Delhi: At a time when India is witnessing a gradual but worrying penetration of darknet-enabled drug trafficking, the 8th Bilateral Meeting on Drug Control Cooperation between India and Myanmar assumes special significance as it recognizes the growing threat of such trafficking by transforming the traditional narcotics trade.

The inclusion of darknet trafficking in the discussions that concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday highlighted a major shift in the nature of the global drug trade. Traditionally, narcotics smuggling relied on physical networks, couriers and established trafficking routes. However, criminal organisations are increasingly using encrypted communication platforms, anonymous online marketplaces and cryptocurrency-based payment systems to facilitate drug transactions across borders.

NCB busts huge darknet racket

In March this year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled a darknet-based network known as “Team Kalki” that had allegedly carried out more than 1,000 drug deliveries across India since 2025. The syndicate used darknet forums, encrypted messaging platforms and international suppliers based in Europe.

The NCB seized over 2,300 LSD blotters, MDMA, amphetamine and liquid MDMA in the operation, highlighting the darknet’s role in distributing synthetic drugs.

Earlier investigations such as the “Ketamelon” case also revealed how Indian vendors used cryptocurrencies, encrypted systems and darknet marketplaces to run nationwide drug distribution networks.

Gradual penetration of darknet-enabled drug trafficking

Experts say India is witnessing a gradual penetration of darknet-enabled drug trafficking. While conventional smuggling routes through the India-Myanmar border continue to remain active, online platforms have enabled traffickers to connect suppliers, distributors and consumers with greater secrecy.

“Darknet marketplaces operate on encrypted networks that conceal users’ identities and locations, making it difficult for enforcement agencies to identify traffickers. Payments are often made through cryptocurrencies, while drugs are delivered through courier networks or intermediaries, creating multiple layers of anonymity,” said former deputy director general of NCB, Sanjay Kumar Singh to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Delhi meeting reviews evolving narcotics landscape and intelligence sharing

In the meeting held on Tuesday, the Indian delegation was led by Anurag Garg, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, while the Myanmar side was headed by Police Brigadier General Thant Lwin Maung, Joint Secretary of the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC).

Contraband seized by NCB (NCB)

They reviewed the evolving narcotics landscape and discussed intelligence sharing, coordinated operations, precursor chemical control, synthetic drugs, illicit opium cultivation and darknet-enabled trafficking.

Law enforcement agencies in India have, in recent years, reported several cases involving the use of darknet platforms for the sale of narcotics, including synthetic drugs, LSD, MDMA and prescription medicines. Investigators have found that traffickers increasingly use encrypted messaging applications and virtual private networks to evade detection.

92 cases involving darknet and cryptocurrencies registered in last three years