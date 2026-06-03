Delhi Meeting Recognizes Growing Threat Of Drug Trafficking Via Darknet
Inclusion of darknet trafficking in discussions between India and Myanmar highlight a major shift in nature of global drug trade, report ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: At a time when India is witnessing a gradual but worrying penetration of darknet-enabled drug trafficking, the 8th Bilateral Meeting on Drug Control Cooperation between India and Myanmar assumes special significance as it recognizes the growing threat of such trafficking by transforming the traditional narcotics trade.
The inclusion of darknet trafficking in the discussions that concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday highlighted a major shift in the nature of the global drug trade. Traditionally, narcotics smuggling relied on physical networks, couriers and established trafficking routes. However, criminal organisations are increasingly using encrypted communication platforms, anonymous online marketplaces and cryptocurrency-based payment systems to facilitate drug transactions across borders.
NCB busts huge darknet racket
In March this year, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) dismantled a darknet-based network known as “Team Kalki” that had allegedly carried out more than 1,000 drug deliveries across India since 2025. The syndicate used darknet forums, encrypted messaging platforms and international suppliers based in Europe.
The NCB seized over 2,300 LSD blotters, MDMA, amphetamine and liquid MDMA in the operation, highlighting the darknet’s role in distributing synthetic drugs.
Earlier investigations such as the “Ketamelon” case also revealed how Indian vendors used cryptocurrencies, encrypted systems and darknet marketplaces to run nationwide drug distribution networks.
Gradual penetration of darknet-enabled drug trafficking
Experts say India is witnessing a gradual penetration of darknet-enabled drug trafficking. While conventional smuggling routes through the India-Myanmar border continue to remain active, online platforms have enabled traffickers to connect suppliers, distributors and consumers with greater secrecy.
“Darknet marketplaces operate on encrypted networks that conceal users’ identities and locations, making it difficult for enforcement agencies to identify traffickers. Payments are often made through cryptocurrencies, while drugs are delivered through courier networks or intermediaries, creating multiple layers of anonymity,” said former deputy director general of NCB, Sanjay Kumar Singh to ETV Bharat on Wednesday.
Delhi meeting reviews evolving narcotics landscape and intelligence sharing
In the meeting held on Tuesday, the Indian delegation was led by Anurag Garg, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau, while the Myanmar side was headed by Police Brigadier General Thant Lwin Maung, Joint Secretary of the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC).
They reviewed the evolving narcotics landscape and discussed intelligence sharing, coordinated operations, precursor chemical control, synthetic drugs, illicit opium cultivation and darknet-enabled trafficking.
Law enforcement agencies in India have, in recent years, reported several cases involving the use of darknet platforms for the sale of narcotics, including synthetic drugs, LSD, MDMA and prescription medicines. Investigators have found that traffickers increasingly use encrypted messaging applications and virtual private networks to evade detection.
92 cases involving darknet and cryptocurrencies registered in last three years
According to the data provided by the home ministry in the Parliament, the NCB registered 92 cases involving the use of the darknet and cryptocurrencies for drug trafficking between 2020 to 2024.
The challenge has become more pronounced with the rapid growth of synthetic drugs in Southeast Asia.
Myanmar, located in the Golden Triangle region comprising parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, remains one of the world’s major sources of illicit narcotics. While the region has historically been known for opium production, recent years have witnessed a surge in methamphetamine manufacturing.
“Synthetic drugs are easier to transport and conceal than traditional narcotics. Combined with darknet-based distribution networks, this has enabled criminal syndicates to expand their reach into new markets, including India,” said Gyaneshwar Singh, who worked as zonal director of the northern range of NCB in New Delhi.
India-Myanmar border remains a critical concern
The India-Myanmar border remains a critical concern in this regard. Stretching over 1,643 kilometres across Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, the border traverses difficult terrain and remote areas that are vulnerable to trafficking activities. Drug consignments entering through these routes often find their way to major urban centres across India.
It is believed that bilateral meetings between drug law enforcing agencies of both countries could play a crucial role in strengthening India’s response to the evolving threat.
“Both sides reviewed the evolving drug trafficking scenario in the region and discussed enhanced cooperation in intelligence sharing, coordinated operations, precursor chemical control, tackling synthetic drugs, darknet-enabled trafficking, illicit opium cultivation and capacity building. The discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Myanmar to strengthen bilateral cooperation against transnational drug trafficking and organized crime,” said a senior NCB official privy to the meeting.
The discussions on precursor chemical control could also have far-reaching implications. Synthetic drugs require specific chemicals for production. Improved monitoring and information sharing can help disrupt manufacturing networks before drugs reach trafficking channels, the official said.
Cooperation on cyber investigations is one of the most valuable aspects of the partnership
“Cooperation on cyber investigations may become one of the most valuable aspects of the partnership. Sharing technical expertise, digital intelligence and investigative methodologies can strengthen the ability of both countries to tackle darknet-based trafficking networks,” said Singh.
The darknet is becoming a highly sophisticated segment of India’s overall drug trade. Although traditional trafficking still accounts for a majority of narcotics movement through physical routes such as the India-Myanmar border, maritime channels and interstate networks, enforcement agencies increasingly view darknet-enabled trafficking as a high-risk emerging threat because it combines anonymity, cryptocurrency payments and nationwide delivery networks.
I4C supporting law enforcing agencies
It is worth mentioning that the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also supporting the drug law enforcing agencies in tackling darknet-linked crimes.
A senior official from I4C told ETV Bharat that the department supports cyber investigations involving encrypted platforms and digital identities.
“It also assists agencies in cryptocurrency-tracing and cyber-forensic analysis besides facilitating intelligence sharing among central and state agencies and developing technological tools and research capabilities for emerging cyber threats,” the official added.
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