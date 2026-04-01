Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9 Travel Costlier As NHAI Hikes Toll Rates From April 1
Toll rates on the Delhi Meerut Expressway and NH 9 have increased by Rs 5-45, making daily commuting costlier.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 5:49 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Travel on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), National Highway-9 (NH-9), and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) has become costlier, effective from April 1, 2026.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll rates on the Delhi Meerut Expressway and National Highway 9 by Rs 5 to Rs 45. The toll rate revision will make daily commuting more expensive.
New Toll Rates Effective from April 1
According to NHAI Project Director Arvind Kumar, the revised toll rates on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway have been implemented from today, April 1.
The toll for private four-wheelers travelling from Meerut to Delhi has increased from Rs 170 to Rs 175, while the return toll within 24 hours has been raised from Rs 255 to Rs 265.
For travel between Meerut and Indirapuram, private vehicles will now pay Rs 120, while a return journey within 24 hours will cost Rs 180. Toll charges for commercial vehicles have also been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 45.
Impact On Daily Commuters And Vehicles
The annual pass issued by NHAI has been revised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075. On National Highway-9, private cars, jeeps and light vehicles will now pay Rs 180 for a single journey and Rs 200 for a return trip within 24 hours.
Light commercial vehicles will be charged Rs 290 for a single trip and Rs 430 for a return journey within 24 hours. For buses and trucks, the one-way toll has been fixed at Rs 605, while the return toll within 24 hours is Rs 905.
Heavy Traffic And Higher Daily Costs
Lakhs of commuters use the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and NH-9 across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).
With the revised toll rates now in effect, motorists will face higher daily travel costs. The hike is expected to significantly impact vehicle owners in Ghaziabad and across NCR, where these routes are widely used for daily commuting.
About The Delhi-Meerut Expressway
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway became fully operational on April 1, 2021, improving connectivity between Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh.
As of April 2026, the expressway operates as a fully cashless corridor. Motorists must have a valid FASTag installed on their vehicles to pass toll plazas without penalties.
For frequent travellers, an annual FASTag pass costing Rs 3,000 is available for private vehicles, allowing up to 200 trips or one year of travel on NHAI-managed highways. It can be obtained via the Rajmargyatra app or the official NHAI portal.
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