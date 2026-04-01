ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9 Travel Costlier As NHAI Hikes Toll Rates From April 1

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Travel on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), National Highway-9 (NH-9), and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) has become costlier, effective from April 1, 2026.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll rates on the Delhi Meerut Expressway and National Highway 9 by Rs 5 to Rs 45. The toll rate revision will make daily commuting more expensive.

New Toll Rates Effective from April 1

According to NHAI Project Director Arvind Kumar, the revised toll rates on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway have been implemented from today, April 1.

The toll for private four-wheelers travelling from Meerut to Delhi has increased from Rs 170 to Rs 175, while the return toll within 24 hours has been raised from Rs 255 to Rs 265.

For travel between Meerut and Indirapuram, private vehicles will now pay Rs 120, while a return journey within 24 hours will cost Rs 180. Toll charges for commercial vehicles have also been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 45.

Impact On Daily Commuters And Vehicles

The annual pass issued by NHAI has been revised from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075. On National Highway-9, private cars, jeeps and light vehicles will now pay Rs 180 for a single journey and Rs 200 for a return trip within 24 hours.