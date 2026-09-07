ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi MCD Suspends South Zone Deputy Commissioner, Four Engineers After The Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Local residents and civil officials watch as Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) trucks load and transport debris during ongoing operations at the building collapse site, at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings, after a building in south Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven and injuring several others.

The order, as per the copy, reads that the suspended officials include Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar of the South Zone. The action comes after a decades-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday.