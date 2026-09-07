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Delhi MCD Suspends South Zone Deputy Commissioner, Four Engineers After The Satya Niketan Building Collapse

As of now, 7 people have died, and 12 people trapped under the debris have been rescued

MCD officials suspend
Local residents and civil officials watch as Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) trucks load and transport debris during ongoing operations at the building collapse site, at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 7, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings, after a building in south Delhi's Satya Niketan collapsed, killing seven and injuring several others.

The order, as per the copy, reads that the suspended officials include Superintending Engineer Ranvir Singh, Executive Engineer (Building) Lalit Kumar Goel, Assistant Engineer (Building) Sunil Chauhan and Junior Engineer (Building) Ashish Kumar of the South Zone. The action comes after a decades-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in Satya Niketan on Sunday.

The suspension orders were issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Vigilance Department on the directions of the civic body's commissioner under the DMC Services (Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1959. The officials have been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Regulation 5(2), the orders said.

They will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules. The suspension orders were signed by Deputy Law Officer (Vigilance) Nand Kishore.

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Death Toll Rises To 7 In Delhi's Satya Niketan Building Collapse

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MCD OFFICIALS SUSPEND
SATYA NIKETAN BUILDING COLLAPSE
DELHI MCD
DELHI MCD OFFICIALS SUSPEND

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