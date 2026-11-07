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Delhi: Married Man Dies By Suicide After 'Break-Up' With Friend's Daughter

Representational image. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A 47-year-old married man killed himself by setting himself ablaze at a utensil factory in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area on Friday, leaving behind a note in which he blamed the end of an affair with a woman less than half his age for his act, police said.

The deceased, Sandeep, was a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, where he lived with his wife and two children. He frequently visited a friend's house, during which he developed feelings for his 20-year-old daughter, who works at a utensil factory in Wazirpur and lives alone in Delhi.

According to police, Sandeep would often call the woman, and she had stopped speaking to him for some time. Upset, he came to Delhi on Thursday. On Friday, he reached the factory carrying two bottles of petrol and insisted the woman marry him. When she refused, he poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire, police said.