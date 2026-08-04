ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Man Files Complaint Against CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, Seeks Immediate Arrest Over Assault Allegations

New Delhi: Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a written complaint with the Delhi DCP against CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, alleging that his associates attacked him in Pune and Aurangabad. Ansari, who claims two cases have already been registered in connection with the incidents, has urged Delhi Police to arrest Dipke immediately.

He also praised the Delhi CM and police over the detention of Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that Dipke was acting for personal gain. Ansari told ANI, "Today, I have filed a written complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP party, with the Delhi DCP, because I have proof that his men attacked me. I was attacked in Pune and in Aurangabad. There are already 2 cases filed on that. I want the Delhi police to immediately arrest Dipke.

Moreover, I salute the Delhi CM and the police for detaining Sonam Wangchuk at the right time, due to which the atmosphere in Delhi was saved from deteriorating...Dipke is doing everything for his own benefit.

"Earlier, a Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, sought a formal investigation into the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, father of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, questioning how a Junior Engineer's (JE) salary could have funded his son's higher education in the United States.