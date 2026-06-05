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Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: Lavkesh Bajaj's Criminal Past Surfaces, MEA Confirms 13 Foreign Nationals Among Dead

As the fire investigation expands, authorities are examining illegal construction, safety violations and the accused owner's criminal background. ( ETV Bharat/IANS/ )

New Delhi: As investigations into the devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire that killed 21 people gather pace, fresh revelations about hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj's past have surfaced even as authorities intensify action against illegal constructions across the capital. Also, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 13 foreign nationals were among those killed in the tragedy.

Meanwhile, bulldozers rolled through parts of South Delhi on Friday as the administration launched a crackdown on unauthorised structures following the disaster.

Hotel Owner Linked To Earlier Fake Passport Case

Police escort hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj after his arrest in connection with the Malviya Nagar fire that claimed 21 lives. (PTI)

The investigation into the June 3 fire at Flourish Stay in Hauz Rani has revealed that the accused hotel owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, had previously been arrested in a case involving fake passports and identity documents.

According to Delhi Police, Bajaj allegedly allowed two Bangladeshi nationals, Sweety Sarkar and her daughter Pushpo Sarkar, to use his Chhatarpur residential address in exchange for money. The address was allegedly used to obtain Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards and passports.

Police said the case was registered on January 29, 2025. During the investigation, authorities found that Sweety Sarkar, Pushpo Sarkar and Pushpo's minor son were allegedly residing in Delhi using fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents.

Verification of the address used for obtaining an Indian passport reportedly led investigators to Bajaj. Police subsequently arrested Bajaj, Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar, and later filed a chargesheet in court.

Sources said Bajaj spent around 15 days in Tihar Jail in 2025 before securing bail. Proceedings in that case are still pending before the court.

Bajaj was arrested by Delhi Police following a citywide manhunt and was produced before the Saket Court on Thursday. The court remanded him to police custody for four days to facilitate further investigation into the fire tragedy.

Police have booked him under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, mischief by fire, causing damage to property, endangering life and negligent conduct involving fire.

Investigators told the court they require custody to gather information regarding hotel staff, operational records and property-related documents.

Major Safety Violations Under Scanner