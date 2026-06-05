Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: Lavkesh Bajaj's Criminal Past Surfaces, MEA Confirms 13 Foreign Nationals Among Dead
Investigators probing the Malviya Nagar fire have uncovered links between the accused hotel owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, and a fake passport case.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST|
Updated : June 5, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: As investigations into the devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire that killed 21 people gather pace, fresh revelations about hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj's past have surfaced even as authorities intensify action against illegal constructions across the capital. Also, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that 13 foreign nationals were among those killed in the tragedy.
Meanwhile, bulldozers rolled through parts of South Delhi on Friday as the administration launched a crackdown on unauthorised structures following the disaster.
Hotel Owner Linked To Earlier Fake Passport Case
The investigation into the June 3 fire at Flourish Stay in Hauz Rani has revealed that the accused hotel owner, Lavkesh Bajaj, had previously been arrested in a case involving fake passports and identity documents.
According to Delhi Police, Bajaj allegedly allowed two Bangladeshi nationals, Sweety Sarkar and her daughter Pushpo Sarkar, to use his Chhatarpur residential address in exchange for money. The address was allegedly used to obtain Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar cards and passports.
Police said the case was registered on January 29, 2025. During the investigation, authorities found that Sweety Sarkar, Pushpo Sarkar and Pushpo's minor son were allegedly residing in Delhi using fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents.
Verification of the address used for obtaining an Indian passport reportedly led investigators to Bajaj. Police subsequently arrested Bajaj, Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar, and later filed a chargesheet in court.
Sources said Bajaj spent around 15 days in Tihar Jail in 2025 before securing bail. Proceedings in that case are still pending before the court.
Bajaj was arrested by Delhi Police following a citywide manhunt and was produced before the Saket Court on Thursday. The court remanded him to police custody for four days to facilitate further investigation into the fire tragedy.
Police have booked him under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, mischief by fire, causing damage to property, endangering life and negligent conduct involving fire.
Investigators told the court they require custody to gather information regarding hotel staff, operational records and property-related documents.
Major Safety Violations Under Scanner
According to police, the building was licensed for only six rooms but had allegedly been converted into a 25-room guest house. Investigators found guests were being accommodated even in the basement. Windows in parts of the building were reportedly sealed, while multiple LPG cylinders were stored in the kitchen despite safety concerns.
Officials believe these violations may have contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze and hampered evacuation efforts.
The investigation has also shifted focus to those responsible for the day-to-day management of the establishment. Police teams are searching for accountant Jai Mishra, who has been on the run since the incident. Raids are being conducted across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to trace him.
Authorities are also examining the role of manager Rakesh and other staff members.
Sources said Mishra handled accounts, administrative work and operational affairs for Bajaj's hospitality business. Documents being scrutinised by investigators reportedly show some licences linked to the guest house were obtained in Mishra's name.
MEA Confirms Death of 13 Foreign Nationals
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that 13 foreign nationals were among those killed in the fire. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "13 foreign nationals lost their lives in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy." According to the MEA, the deceased foreign nationals included four from Nigeria, three from Kyrgyzstan, and one each from Mozambique, Liberia, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Congo and Iraq.
Many of the victims were medical tourists or attendants staying close to nearby hospitals.
Meanwhile, Max Hospital, Saket, issued a statement stating that 15 patients are currently admitted, including 13 international patients. Six patients are on ventilator support, all of whom are stable and showing improvement. Nine patients remain in the ICU and wards, with all admitted patients in stable condition. Following the fire incident, two additional injured international patients were transferred from another hospital to the Emergency Department. Both were discharged on the evening of June 4. All admitted patients are recovering, and the hospital continues to provide comprehensive care and regular monitoring to ensure optimal outcomes.
Bulldozer Action Begins
The tragedy has triggered a broader review of unauthorised constructions and fire safety compliance across Delhi. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said no guilty person will be spared and directed authorities to take strict action against violations.
On Friday, civic authorities launched demolition and sealing drives against illegal constructions in South Delhi's Ghitorni area following the Chief Minister's directions.
Officials said the government is also reviewing fire safety compliance, monitoring mechanisms and accountability systems to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Following the fire in Malviya Nagar, activities at the other establishments came to a halt, with occupants vacating the premises and staff removing belongings from the buildings.
Residents have alleged that concerns regarding illegal construction, poor ventilation and inadequate fire safety arrangements had been raised in the past but did not result in significant enforcement action.
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