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Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: 'I Drove Past Out Of Fear', Reveals Hotel Owner Lavkesh; Sent To 4 Days' Police Custody

Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj was sent to four days' police custody as investigators widened the probe into the tragedy. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The bustling lanes of Hauz Rani wore an unusually deserted look, a day after the devastating fire at the Flourish Stay guest house in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives. As investigators widened their probe into one of the deadliest hotel fires in recent years in the national capital, a Delhi court on Thursday sent hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to police custody for four days.

Bajaj's lawyer in the court stated that they had not received a copy of the First Information Report (FIR). Delhi Police said they will provide a copy of the FIR.

During questioning, Bajaj made a series of disclosures that are now under investigation. According to a TV report, police sources said that Bajaj told investigators that he "drove past the burning building but did not stop". He allegedly told police that he fled the area "out of fear", despite seeing flames engulfing the property and guests struggling to escape.

Bajaj had purchased the property in 2022, before beginning to operate it as a guest house. He said the building, which had earlier housed a Khadi store, was already in a dilapidated condition when he acquired it.

He also claimed that he had obtained a licence under Delhi's Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme, which permits a maximum of six guest rooms. However, investigators suspect the establishment was operating around 25 rooms, including accommodation in the basement.

Sources said Bajaj admitted that the property did not have a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). He allegedly maintained that a "Fire NOC was not mandatory" because the building was below the prescribed height limit under Delhi Fire Service rules. Police are now verifying those claims and examining all approvals, permissions and compliance records related to the property.

Investigators are also examining Bajaj's statement that structural changes and room expansion were suggested by another individual who allegedly assured him that such arrangements were common and that "everything works in Delhi".

Before his arrest, Delhi Police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Bajaj and his wife as a precautionary measure. Investigators believed there was a possibility they could attempt to leave the country, particularly since Bajaj's children are reportedly settled abroad.

Police formed 10 teams and expanded inquiries into ownership, licensing and fire safety violations after the deadly blaze. (ANI)

Manager Missing, 10 Police Teams On The Job

During questioning, Bajaj told police that although he owned the property, day-to-day operations were handled by hotel manager Jai Mishra, who remains absconding. Police have formed 10 teams to investigate different aspects of the case, including five teams dedicated to tracing Jai Mishra.

Investigators are also searching for a key eyewitness, Kesar Singh, whose testimony is considered crucial in reconstructing the exact sequence of events leading to the blaze.

Police sources said Bajaj disclosed that he owns three hospitality establishments: Flourish Stay, Lemon Green and Micasa. While two are reportedly owned solely by him, Micasa is reportedly operated with partners. Investigators are examining the ownership structures and operational responsibilities of these businesses as part of a wider probe.

Authorities are also looking into reports that the building initially had only two floors and was later expanded by adding additional floors over time. The legality of those additions is now under scrutiny.

Locals Recount Horror Of Rescue Efforts

Even as the investigation continues, residents of Malviya Nagar remain shaken. Local resident Afzal questioned how such a building could operate despite apparent violations.

"This was a horrific incident. The entire area is in shock. My question is how such a multi-storey building was allowed to function. Had rules been followed properly, perhaps so many lives would not have been lost," he said.