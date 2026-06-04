Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: 'I Drove Past Out Of Fear', Reveals Hotel Owner Lavkesh; Sent To 4 Days' Police Custody
The Malviya Nagar hotel fire investigation widened as the owner was remanded in custody and multiple safety lapses were identified.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST|
Updated : June 4, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The bustling lanes of Hauz Rani wore an unusually deserted look, a day after the devastating fire at the Flourish Stay guest house in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives. As investigators widened their probe into one of the deadliest hotel fires in recent years in the national capital, a Delhi court on Thursday sent hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to police custody for four days.
Bajaj's lawyer in the court stated that they had not received a copy of the First Information Report (FIR). Delhi Police said they will provide a copy of the FIR.
During questioning, Bajaj made a series of disclosures that are now under investigation. According to a TV report, police sources said that Bajaj told investigators that he "drove past the burning building but did not stop". He allegedly told police that he fled the area "out of fear", despite seeing flames engulfing the property and guests struggling to escape.
Bajaj had purchased the property in 2022, before beginning to operate it as a guest house. He said the building, which had earlier housed a Khadi store, was already in a dilapidated condition when he acquired it.
He also claimed that he had obtained a licence under Delhi's Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme, which permits a maximum of six guest rooms. However, investigators suspect the establishment was operating around 25 rooms, including accommodation in the basement.
Sources said Bajaj admitted that the property did not have a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). He allegedly maintained that a "Fire NOC was not mandatory" because the building was below the prescribed height limit under Delhi Fire Service rules. Police are now verifying those claims and examining all approvals, permissions and compliance records related to the property.
Investigators are also examining Bajaj's statement that structural changes and room expansion were suggested by another individual who allegedly assured him that such arrangements were common and that "everything works in Delhi".
Before his arrest, Delhi Police had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Bajaj and his wife as a precautionary measure. Investigators believed there was a possibility they could attempt to leave the country, particularly since Bajaj's children are reportedly settled abroad.
Manager Missing, 10 Police Teams On The Job
During questioning, Bajaj told police that although he owned the property, day-to-day operations were handled by hotel manager Jai Mishra, who remains absconding. Police have formed 10 teams to investigate different aspects of the case, including five teams dedicated to tracing Jai Mishra.
Investigators are also searching for a key eyewitness, Kesar Singh, whose testimony is considered crucial in reconstructing the exact sequence of events leading to the blaze.
Police sources said Bajaj disclosed that he owns three hospitality establishments: Flourish Stay, Lemon Green and Micasa. While two are reportedly owned solely by him, Micasa is reportedly operated with partners. Investigators are examining the ownership structures and operational responsibilities of these businesses as part of a wider probe.
Authorities are also looking into reports that the building initially had only two floors and was later expanded by adding additional floors over time. The legality of those additions is now under scrutiny.
Locals Recount Horror Of Rescue Efforts
Even as the investigation continues, residents of Malviya Nagar remain shaken. Local resident Afzal questioned how such a building could operate despite apparent violations.
"This was a horrific incident. The entire area is in shock. My question is how such a multi-storey building was allowed to function. Had rules been followed properly, perhaps so many lives would not have been lost," he said.
Many residents alleged that concerns about safety standards and unauthorised activities had surfaced earlier but had failed to result in effective action.
Those involved in rescue efforts recalled scenes of panic, thick smoke and people desperately trying to escape. "I have never witnessed anything like this in my life. The iron grills and strong glass inside the guest house made rescue extremely difficult. We did everything possible and managed to save several people, but the loss of those who could not be rescued will always remain with us," said local resident Goyal, who helped in the rescue operation.
Another rescuer, Imam, said local residents were among the first to respond. "We risked our lives to save people trapped inside. We managed to bring out around 10 people. If better rescue equipment had been available, perhaps more lives could have been saved," he said.
Fear Spreads Across Guest Houses
The tragedy has triggered anxiety among foreign nationals and other guests staying in nearby guest houses and hotels on Press Enclave Road. Several establishments remained shut on Thursday, while many guests packed their belongings and left.
Jilbert, a visitor from the Republic of Congo, said there had been no electricity and food arrangements since the fire. "We have been facing difficulties since yesterday. We are leaving and will look for another place to stay," he said.
An Uzbek woman who had come to Delhi for medical treatment said patrons at her guest house had been asked to vacate after the tragedy. An elderly resident of the locality said the area had changed significantly over the past decade with the growth of guest houses and inns.
"This used to be a largely residential neighbourhood. Today, most of the guest houses are shut and the area feels completely different," she said.
Safety Lapses Emerge During Investigation
As the investigation progressed, several alleged safety deficiencies came to light. Sources said police teams conducting a room-by-room search recovered around 50-60 mobile phones and around 30 passports from the building. Many of the foreign nationals staying at the guest house reportedly arrived in India on medical visas.
Investigators found that the building's windows and glass panels were completely sealed, preventing smoke from escaping. Police also discovered that the basement entrance was locked from the inside, delaying rescue operations.
Sources said rescue personnel took nearly 10 minutes to reach the basement. An iron mesh barrier, measuring around two-and-a-half feet, had to be cut before rescuers could proceed further.
The investigation has also revealed that the building lacked an emergency exit and had inadequate ventilation arrangements. These deficiencies may have allowed smoke to spread rapidly throughout the structure, trapping occupants inside.
Investigators have further found that the roof exit of the building was closed at the time of the fire, potentially blocking a critical escape route for guests trapped on the upper floors.
Preliminary findings indicate that a majority of the victims died due to suffocation and smoke inhalation rather than burn injuries.
Forensic Team To Revisit Site
The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is expected to revisit the site after inspecting only one floor during its initial examination.
During the inspection, officials reportedly found electric stoves and other electrical appliances in several rooms. Investigators believe some long-term guests had been using these appliances to cook food inside their rooms.
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