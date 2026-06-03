Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: Culpable Homicide FIR Filed; 10 Police Personnel Injured During Rescue Op
Police, fire and civic agencies are probing safety lapses after deadly Delhi hotel fire claimed 21 lives.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the devastating fire at the Flourish Stay B&B hotel in Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives on Wednesday.
Sources said the hotel owner has been identified as Lokesh Bajaj. Investigators are also examining the roles of three partners involved in the hotel's operations. According to sources, the partners own several hotels and guest houses across the city.
Ten Delhi Police personnel who were among the first responders during the incident were injured while carrying out rescue and relief operations, officials said. The injured personnel, including five head constables and five constables, have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and are currently under observation. Officials said all of them had entered the "red zone" of the burning building during the rescue operation and are now stable.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate (South Delhi) Jitender Kumar said the search-and-rescue operation concluded at 12.12 pm. "Our search and rescue operation was completed at 12.12 p.m. A total of 47 people were rescued, out of which 21 have died, and 26 are undergoing treatment," Kumar told IANS.
Officials said 17 foreign nationals were among the 21 people killed in the fire. Most of them are believed to be from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh.
Patients Critical In Hospitals
A total of 47 people affected by the fire were taken to various hospitals across Delhi. Of them, 21 died, 17 were reported injured and nine remain in critical condition.
According to official hospital-wise data, six people were brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where three were declared dead, two were injured and one remains critical. Three people were admitted to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, including two injured patients, while one was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.
At Max Hospital, 38 people were brought in. Of them, 18 were declared dead, 13 were injured and seven were reported to be in critical condition. One patient was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for specialised treatment.
Max Healthcare Group Medical Director Dr Sandeep Budhiraja said, "A total of 38 patients were brought to us across both hospitals. Of these, 18 were brought dead. The primary cause was what we call asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation, along with some burn injuries in those who were brought dead."
"Eight patients are on ventilator support and are undergoing treatment. The majority of the patients on ventilators have suffered from asphyxiation-related injuries, where smoke inhalation causes damage to the lungs," he said.
Dr Budhiraja said many survivors suffered fractures while trying to escape the building. "These patients basically had two or three types of injuries: lung injuries, minor burns, and bone injuries. Because many patients claimed they jumped from high buildings, the resulting fractures were long bone fractures and pelvic bone fractures. One patient has a spinal injury and is undergoing neurosurgery," he added.
Safety And Forensic Probe Underway
Investigators are examining the hotel's ownership, operations, and compliance with fire safety regulations. Forensic experts are analysing samples collected from the scene to determine the exact cause of the fire.
While preliminary evidence points to a possible short circuit, officials said the exact cause will be known only after the final forensic report is received. The area has been sealed and the investigation is continuing.
The incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety compliance at commercial establishments in Delhi. Officials said several hotels and guest houses continue to operate without adequate firefighting infrastructure.
MCD Mayor Pravesh Wahi said strict action would be taken if negligence is found. "Any negligence regarding safety protocols or hazardous conditions will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and we will take every measure to ensure that such a tragedy is never repeated," he said.
Officials said Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena is expected to chair a high-level meeting with concerned agencies to review the incident and the ongoing investigation.
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