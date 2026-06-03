ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: Culpable Homicide FIR Filed; 10 Police Personnel Injured During Rescue Op

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) under culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the devastating fire at the Flourish Stay B&B hotel in Malviya Nagar that claimed 21 lives on Wednesday.

Sources said the hotel owner has been identified as Lokesh Bajaj. Investigators are also examining the roles of three partners involved in the hotel's operations. According to sources, the partners own several hotels and guest houses across the city.

Ten Delhi Police personnel who were among the first responders during the incident were injured while carrying out rescue and relief operations, officials said. The injured personnel, including five head constables and five constables, have been admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and are currently under observation. Officials said all of them had entered the "red zone" of the burning building during the rescue operation and are now stable.

A police officer stands guard at the site. (IANS)

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (South Delhi) Jitender Kumar said the search-and-rescue operation concluded at 12.12 pm. "Our search and rescue operation was completed at 12.12 p.m. A total of 47 people were rescued, out of which 21 have died, and 26 are undergoing treatment," Kumar told IANS.

Officials said 17 foreign nationals were among the 21 people killed in the fire. Most of them are believed to be from Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

Patients Critical In Hospitals

A total of 47 people affected by the fire were taken to various hospitals across Delhi. Of them, 21 died, 17 were reported injured and nine remain in critical condition.

According to official hospital-wise data, six people were brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where three were declared dead, two were injured and one remains critical. Three people were admitted to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital, including two injured patients, while one was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.