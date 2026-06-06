ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested For Alleged Negligence In Deadly Hotel Blaze

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested the cook of the B&B facility in Malviya Nagar in which a devastating fire claimed 21 lives, including 13 foreign nationals. The arrest comes as investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the blaze, and possible lapses in safety measures at the establishment.

The accused has been identified as Keshav Negi (65), a resident of Dilshad Garden. Police said he worked as a chef at the guest house and is currently being questioned in connection with the incident.

According to investigators, preliminary findings suggest that Negi's alleged negligence may have contributed to the fire. Officials are examining the sequence of events leading up to the blaze, and questioning hotel staff and other persons associated with the property's operations.

Police said several other individuals connected to the establishment have also been detained and are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Probe Focuses On Safety Violations

The investigation has widened to include alleged violations of fire safety norms, unauthorised room expansions, and the roles of individuals involved in the management and day-to-day functioning of the guest house.