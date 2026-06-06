Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Case: Cook Arrested For Alleged Negligence In Deadly Hotel Blaze
Alleging negligence, Delhi Police arrested Keshav Negi, the cook of Flourish Stays hotel in Malviya Nagar, as investigators continue to probe safety lapses.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested the cook of the B&B facility in Malviya Nagar in which a devastating fire claimed 21 lives, including 13 foreign nationals. The arrest comes as investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the blaze, and possible lapses in safety measures at the establishment.
The accused has been identified as Keshav Negi (65), a resident of Dilshad Garden. Police said he worked as a chef at the guest house and is currently being questioned in connection with the incident.
According to investigators, preliminary findings suggest that Negi's alleged negligence may have contributed to the fire. Officials are examining the sequence of events leading up to the blaze, and questioning hotel staff and other persons associated with the property's operations.
Police said several other individuals connected to the establishment have also been detained and are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.
Probe Focuses On Safety Violations
The investigation has widened to include alleged violations of fire safety norms, unauthorised room expansions, and the roles of individuals involved in the management and day-to-day functioning of the guest house.
Investigators have found that the property was operating 28 rooms despite reportedly having permission for only six. Authorities have also flagged deficiencies in fire safety arrangements and ventilation systems.
According to police sources, windows and glass panels in the building had been completely sealed, leaving little scope for smoke to escape. Investigators also found that the basement entrance was locked from the inside, forcing rescue teams to spend valuable time gaining access during emergency operations.
The fire tore through the multi-storey Flourish Stays Bed and Breakfast in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 21 people and injuring several others.
Hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj had earlier been arrested and booked on charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Two others, identified as Sweety Sarkar and Pushpo Sarkar, have also been arrested in connection with the case.
During court proceedings, police sought Bajaj's custody to gather information about hotel staff, operational records and documents related to the property.
Also Read:
- All Illegal Buildings Above 17.5 Metres In Delhi To Be Sealed; Govt Orders Crackdown After Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire
- Delhi: 543 Lives Lost In Fire-Related Accidents In Last Six Years, Shows Data
- Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: Lavkesh Bajaj's Criminal Past Surfaces, MEA Confirms 13 Foreign Nationals Among Dead