IndiGo Flight For Lucknow With Both UP DyCMs On Board Diverted To Bhopal Due To Inclement Weather, Land Safely
All passengers on board, including both Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, disembarked safely in Bhopal.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Bhopal: Due to adverse weather conditions in Lucknow, an IndiGo flight coming from Delhi was diverted to Bhopal where it made an emergency landing on Monday. Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were on board this flight, designated as 6E-6476.
Prior to this, the aircraft had made three unsuccessful landing attempts at Lucknow Airport. Both Deputy Chief Ministers departed from Bhopal after a delay of one and a half hours.
Reports indicate that the IndiGo flight had reached the vicinity of Lucknow Airport. But the pilot's three attempts to land the aircraft proved unsuccessful. Following these failed attempts, the plane was diverted to Bhopal. The diversion was necessitated by the fact that Lucknow experienced a severe storm accompanied by heavy rainfall lasting for approximately one and a half hours on Monday. During this period, drains overflowed in several localities, and roads, particularly those along Sultanpur Road, became waterlogged. The adverse weather conditions also plunged most parts of Lucknow into darkness.
Amidst the inclement weather, Indigo flight 6E-6476—which was en route from Delhi to Lucknow—was diverted to Bhopal. The aircraft executed a safe landing at the Raja Bhoj Airport in Bhopal.
Airport director Ramji Awasthi clarified, "This was not an emergency landing in the strict sense; rather, flights were diverted to Bhopal as a precautionary measure due to adverse weather conditions. A total of three flights arrived in Bhopal, comprising one Air India Express flight and two IndiGo flights. Of these, two flights arrived during the night while one arrived in the morning. As soon as weather conditions normalised, all flights were cleared to depart for their respective destinations."
According to the airport management, the entire process was normal and no emergency situation arose.