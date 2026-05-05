ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Flight For Lucknow With Both UP DyCMs On Board Diverted To Bhopal Due To Inclement Weather, Land Safely

Bhopal: Due to adverse weather conditions in Lucknow, an IndiGo flight coming from Delhi was diverted to Bhopal where it made an emergency landing on Monday. Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were on board this flight, designated as 6E-6476.

Prior to this, the aircraft had made three unsuccessful landing attempts at Lucknow Airport. Both Deputy Chief Ministers departed from Bhopal after a delay of one and a half hours.

Reports indicate that the IndiGo flight had reached the vicinity of Lucknow Airport. But the pilot's three attempts to land the aircraft proved unsuccessful. Following these failed attempts, the plane was diverted to Bhopal. The diversion was necessitated by the fact that Lucknow experienced a severe storm accompanied by heavy rainfall lasting for approximately one and a half hours on Monday. During this period, drains overflowed in several localities, and roads, particularly those along Sultanpur Road, became waterlogged. The adverse weather conditions also plunged most parts of Lucknow into darkness.