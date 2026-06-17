Delhi Likely To See Humid Conditions, As Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Lash Other Parts Of India
Widespread rainfall is likely across Northeastern, Western and Southern India, as the monsoon advances further inland.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST
New Delhi: After receiving a spell of rain and thunderstorms in recent days, the national capital, Delhi, is once again experiencing hot and hazy weather, with high temperatures hovering around 40°C.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Naresh Kumar, another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from June 18. Under its influence, light rainfall is expected over Delhi on June 20 and 21. As a result, temperatures have begun dropping significantly across northwest India and are currently below normal. However, the temperature is expected to rise before the western disturbance arrives.
Heatwave Conditions
According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh on June 17, Telangana during June 17-18, and western Uttar Pradesh during 19-22 June. Residents in these areas have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and stay hydrated as such conditions can significantly increase discomfort levels and the risk of heat-related illness.
All-India Weather Forecast
Northwestern India
The IMD has forecast scattered rainfall across the northwest, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, and UP. Heavy alerts have been issued for Himachal and Uttarakhand, as both could witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, on June 17.
Eastern India
Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness one of the most intense weather spells in the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely between June 17 and June 22. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph over Bihar during June 21-22 and over Odisha during June 17-12.
Northeastern India
Widespread rainfall activity is likely across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura throughout the week. The IMD has warned that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week. Residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and follow advisories issued by authorities.
Central India
Rainfall activity is likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha till June 21. The weather office has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, across East and West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha. Several parts of Madhya Pradesh may also witness thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.
Western India
The IMD has forecast rainfall activity over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathawada during 17-18 June.
Southern India
In southern India, rainfall activity is expected over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Lakshadweep through the week. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry see heavy rainfall on June 17.
IMD has also issued a fishermen's warning due to rough sea conditions over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from June 17 to June 21 in several regions, including the Gulf of Mannar, the Cape Comorin (Kanyakumari) region, the Sri Lanka coast, southwest Bay of Bengal, parts of Andaman Sea, and areas adjoining the Arabian Sea.