ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Likely To See Humid Conditions, As Heavy Rains, Thunderstorms Lash Other Parts Of India

New Delhi: After receiving a spell of rain and thunderstorms in recent days, the national capital, Delhi, is once again experiencing hot and hazy weather, with high temperatures hovering around 40°C.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Naresh Kumar, another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from June 18. Under its influence, light rainfall is expected over Delhi on June 20 and 21. As a result, temperatures have begun dropping significantly across northwest India and are currently below normal. However, the temperature is expected to rise before the western disturbance arrives.

Heatwave Conditions

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh on June 17, Telangana during June 17-18, and western Uttar Pradesh during 19-22 June. Residents in these areas have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and stay hydrated as such conditions can significantly increase discomfort levels and the risk of heat-related illness.

All-India Weather Forecast

Northwestern India

The IMD has forecast scattered rainfall across the northwest, including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Rajasthan, and UP. Heavy alerts have been issued for Himachal and Uttarakhand, as both could witness thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, on June 17.

Eastern India

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness one of the most intense weather spells in the country, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely between June 17 and June 22. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are also expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha. Wind speeds may reach 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph over Bihar during June 21-22 and over Odisha during June 17-12.