135‑yr‑old Delhi Library Relocation: SC Seeks Centre's Affidavit With Full Area, Layout Details In Central Vista Plan
The apex court appointed senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan as amicus curiae in the matter.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 5, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi, which houses over 8.5 lakh books, amid reports that no space has been allocated for it in the new Central Vista Plan.
The apex court observed that a library has valuable papers while directing the centre to file an affidavit with complete area and layout details.
"File a detailed affidavit with full details of the area which would be allotted for housing this library along with actual layout plans,” the court said.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva, citing a news report, observed that the library dates back to 1891 and added, "Very well to say that we should cut down to paper but that doesn't mean you don't take care of the valuable papers."
The bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, "You are allotting only 2 rooms... that's it?"
The court was informed that the Central Vista director was present and could explain the details. However, the bench said an affidavit would be necessary, adding, "You are leaving out books in RK Puram?"
The bench said it wants to see a proper affidavit and asked the Centre's counsel to bring all the material before the court.
"If you are having conference rooms...tell us if there is enough area," observed the bench, adding that it appears that the actual book storage area will go down drastically.
ASG Bhati requested the bench to give three weeks. The bench issued notice to the Centre and asked it to file an affidavit giving full details of the area which would be allotted for the library along with the actual layout plan.
"File a detailed affidavit with full details of the area which would be allotted for housing this library along with actual layout plans. It shall also be indicated whether this space will be adequate to house not just the books presently stored in Shastri Bhavan but also the books which are state to be lying in R K Puram in cartons," said the bench, in its order.
It also appointed senior advocate Haripriya Padmanabhan as amicus curiae in the matter. The bench was hearing a suo motu case titled "In Re: 135-Yr-Old Library 8.5 Lakh Books– And No Room in the New Central Vista Plan". The case was registered on October 3.
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