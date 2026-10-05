ETV Bharat / bharat

135‑yr‑old Delhi Library Relocation: SC Seeks Centre's Affidavit With Full Area, Layout Details In Central Vista Plan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre's response on the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi, which houses over 8.5 lakh books, amid reports that no space has been allocated for it in the new Central Vista Plan.

The apex court observed that a library has valuable papers while directing the centre to file an affidavit with complete area and layout details.

"File a detailed affidavit with full details of the area which would be allotted for housing this library along with actual layout plans,” the court said.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva, citing a news report, observed that the library dates back to 1891 and added, "Very well to say that we should cut down to paper but that doesn't mean you don't take care of the valuable papers."

The bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, "You are allotting only 2 rooms... that's it?"

The court was informed that the Central Vista director was present and could explain the details. However, the bench said an affidavit would be necessary, adding, "You are leaving out books in RK Puram?"