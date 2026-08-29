Delhi LG Seeks Report By August 31 Regarding Measures Taken By PWD To Address Waterlogging
Chaos ensued following heavy rainfall in Delhi on August 25; waterlogging in several key areas disrupted traffic and threw normal life out of gear.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday sought a report by August 31 regarding the measures taken by the Public Works Department (PWD) to address the difficulties faced by the public due to waterlogging in the national capital during the monsoon.
Chaos ensued following heavy rainfall in Delhi on August 25; waterlogging in several key areas disrupted traffic and threw normal life out of gear. Taking cognisance of this serious situation, the LG chaired a high-level meeting.
During the meeting, the LG issued strict directives ensuring that the problem of waterlogging does not recur during the remaining days of the monsoon and instructed all agencies to immediately implement foolproof measures.
The Delhi Traffic Police has identified a total of 139 waterlogging hotspots this monsoon season so far. Of these, 113 locations were identified up to August 20, while another 26 locations were added to the list following the heavy downpour on August 24. The PWD has initiated field inspections to devise both immediate and permanent solutions for the recurring waterlogging issues at these sites.
Senior PWD officials have been assigned responsibility for specific zones and roads to conduct detailed inspections of these identified waterlogging hotspots. The Principal Secretary (PWD) inspected waterlogged areas along the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road; the Special Secretary (PWD) assessed the situation on MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, and Mahipalpur Bypass Road; and the Engineer-in-Chief visited areas falling under the North Zone, specifically the Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Model Town, and Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.
The department's Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers visited long-standing and chronic waterlogging hotspots within their respective jurisdictions, such as New Rohtak Road, the 100-foot road in Burari, Prembari Underpass, Dabri Nala Road, and Najafgarh-Kapashera Road.
During the inspections, officials examined the existing drainage systems, the condition of drain outfalls, accumulated silt, obstructions, and the operational status of pumps installed for water evacuation. They were also instructed to identify practical, short-term measures on-site that could be implemented immediately using existing resources.
The department has taken strict administrative measures to prevent any laxity in tackling waterlogging. The PWD has issued jackets and raincoats, specifically bearing the department's logo, to all pump-house operators, pump operators, and Junior/Assistant Engineers (JEs/AEs). The primary objective is to ensure that, in the event of an emergency or negligence, the responsibility of the individual concerned can be immediately fixed.
All Chief Engineers and Superintending Engineers have been strictly instructed to complete their inspections on time. Subsequently, a detailed report covering the ground reality of all identified locations, short-term measures, and long-term recommendations must be submitted to the Principal Secretary (PWD) by August 31. Orders have been issued to complete this entire process with the utmost priority, given the likelihood of further heavy rainfall during the monsoon season.
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