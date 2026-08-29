ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG Seeks Report By August 31 Regarding Measures Taken By PWD To Address Waterlogging

Vehicles navigate a damaged, pothole-ridden stretch of road with rainwater-filled potholes in Gandhi Nagar area of East Delhi following rainfall, in New Delhi on August 28, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday sought a report by August 31 regarding the measures taken by the Public Works Department (PWD) to address the difficulties faced by the public due to waterlogging in the national capital during the monsoon.

Chaos ensued following heavy rainfall in Delhi on August 25; waterlogging in several key areas disrupted traffic and threw normal life out of gear. Taking cognisance of this serious situation, the LG chaired a high-level meeting.

During the meeting, the LG issued strict directives ensuring that the problem of waterlogging does not recur during the remaining days of the monsoon and instructed all agencies to immediately implement foolproof measures.

The Delhi Traffic Police has identified a total of 139 waterlogging hotspots this monsoon season so far. Of these, 113 locations were identified up to August 20, while another 26 locations were added to the list following the heavy downpour on August 24. The PWD has initiated field inspections to devise both immediate and permanent solutions for the recurring waterlogging issues at these sites.

Senior PWD officials have been assigned responsibility for specific zones and roads to conduct detailed inspections of these identified waterlogging hotspots. The Principal Secretary (PWD) inspected waterlogged areas along the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road; the Special Secretary (PWD) assessed the situation on MG Road, Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, and Mahipalpur Bypass Road; and the Engineer-in-Chief visited areas falling under the North Zone, specifically the Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, Jahangirpuri Metro Station, Model Town, and Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.