ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG Orders Safety Audit Of PG Hubs After Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and others during a meeting on building safety, student accommodation and PG regulations across Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: After the tragic building collapse in the Satya Niketan area near Delhi University's South Campus, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered safety audits of major paying guests (PG) hubs across the national capital. The LG also ordered officials to focus on student safety and action against illegally operated PG accommodations.

A high-level meeting was convened to address immediate safety concerns and work out short- and long-term solutions for student housing.

The meeting, jointly chaired by Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood at Lok Niwas, was attended by senior officials including the Chief Secretary, NDRF chief, MCD Commissioner, Police Commissioner, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor, DDA Vice-Chairman and Principal Secretary of the Education Department.

CM Meets Injured Students, Families

Meanwhile, CM Gupta visited the hospital on Tuesday to meet students injured in the Satya Niketan building collapse and their families.

"I met the injured children. Twelve people were pulled out in an injured condition; seven of them had died. Two of those seven were workers. One worker is admitted here and his condition is stable. He has suffered a serious leg injury and is undergoing treatment," the CM said.

She said two children admitted to the hospital had recovered fully and would be discharged on Tuesday, while another child remained in the ICU in a more serious condition. "I also met their parents. Considering the circumstances, we assured them that they would receive the best medical treatment and that the government would provide all possible help and support," she said.

Gupta added that the government would provide financial assistance to the families of the children and workers who died in the incident.

"The families who lost their children have already left Delhi with the bodies. The government had made all the necessary arrangements and we are in contact with all the parents," she said.

The CM also said another building adjacent to the collapsed structure had been declared unsafe and would be demolished on Wednesday.

Mandatory Structural Audits Of PG Hubs

During the meeting, the LG expressed deep grief over the Satya Niketan tragedy and said the issue of PG accommodation for students in Delhi was extremely serious and required both immediate and long-term solutions.

He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure mandatory structural audits of buildings in major PG hubs located in student-dominated areas within a week.

The LG also made it clear that strict regulatory and enforcement measures would be taken against buildings operating PG accommodations without adequate structural safety.