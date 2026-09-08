Delhi LG Orders Safety Audit Of PG Hubs After Satya Niketan Building Collapse
Officials have been asked to engage directly with students, record their grievances, and create a comprehensive safety database.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
New Delhi: After the tragic building collapse in the Satya Niketan area near Delhi University's South Campus, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has ordered safety audits of major paying guests (PG) hubs across the national capital. The LG also ordered officials to focus on student safety and action against illegally operated PG accommodations.
A high-level meeting was convened to address immediate safety concerns and work out short- and long-term solutions for student housing.
The meeting, jointly chaired by Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood at Lok Niwas, was attended by senior officials including the Chief Secretary, NDRF chief, MCD Commissioner, Police Commissioner, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor, DDA Vice-Chairman and Principal Secretary of the Education Department.
CM Meets Injured Students, Families
Meanwhile, CM Gupta visited the hospital on Tuesday to meet students injured in the Satya Niketan building collapse and their families.
"I met the injured children. Twelve people were pulled out in an injured condition; seven of them had died. Two of those seven were workers. One worker is admitted here and his condition is stable. He has suffered a serious leg injury and is undergoing treatment," the CM said.
She said two children admitted to the hospital had recovered fully and would be discharged on Tuesday, while another child remained in the ICU in a more serious condition. "I also met their parents. Considering the circumstances, we assured them that they would receive the best medical treatment and that the government would provide all possible help and support," she said.
Gupta added that the government would provide financial assistance to the families of the children and workers who died in the incident.
"The families who lost their children have already left Delhi with the bodies. The government had made all the necessary arrangements and we are in contact with all the parents," she said.
The CM also said another building adjacent to the collapsed structure had been declared unsafe and would be demolished on Wednesday.
Mandatory Structural Audits Of PG Hubs
During the meeting, the LG expressed deep grief over the Satya Niketan tragedy and said the issue of PG accommodation for students in Delhi was extremely serious and required both immediate and long-term solutions.
He directed the Chief Secretary to ensure mandatory structural audits of buildings in major PG hubs located in student-dominated areas within a week.
The LG also made it clear that strict regulatory and enforcement measures would be taken against buildings operating PG accommodations without adequate structural safety.
At the same time, the government decided against indiscriminate sealing drives that could leave students suddenly without accommodation.
The LG said sealing action should not be carried out arbitrarily or without proper consideration. Instead, special inspection drives should initially focus on buildings with prima facie evidence of violations of height and floor-related regulations.
The meeting also highlighted a major gap between the demand for student accommodation in Delhi and the available housing supply.
To address the shortage, a special committee has been formed under Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood. The committee will review institutional PG guidelines and explore creating alternative student accommodation through universities, the MCD and the DDA.
It will also examine whether vacant DDA and MCD buildings, as well as DDA housing stock, can be utilised to provide accommodation for students.
The DDA and the Land and Development Office (L&DO) have been directed to extend all possible assistance to universities, including no-objection certificates, necessary approvals and increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR), to facilitate faster construction of new and modern hostels on university campuses.
Sood said the safety audit of buildings was currently the government's biggest priority.
The meeting also decided that the MCD would take strict action against illegal construction across the city and work to prevent such construction in the future.
Student Database To Address Grievances
The administration is also planning a direct outreach programme for students living in PG accommodations.
The joint committee comprising District Magistrates, Deputy Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of the MCD, which was formed in June, has been directed to actively reach out to students living in PGs and hear their problems and grievances.
In addition, authorities will prepare a comprehensive database of students living in Delhi to help ensure their safety and well-being.
The measures announced after the Satya Niketan building collapse aim to improve safety standards in student accommodation while also addressing the shortage of affordable and alternative housing.
The administration will now focus on identifying unsafe structures, taking action against illegal construction, and expanding hostel and accommodation options for students.
Also Read:
- Satya Niketan Building Collapse: SC-Appointed Amicus Curiae Seeks Safety Audit Of PGs, Private Hostels Across Delhi
- Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Owner In 2-Day Police Custody, His Parents Sent To Jail; CJP Demands Probe Into 'PG Mafia'
- Dewas Student Killed In Delhi Building Collapse Hours After Returning From Raksha Bandhan