ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi LG Approves Reconstitution Of Ridge Management Board To Protect City's Green Lungs

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has approved the reconstitution of the Ridge management board to preserve and secure the green lungs of the national capital. The reconstituted Delhi Ridge Management Board (DRMB), in pursuance of a Supreme Court order, will transition Ridge governance through an integrated, multi-agency regulatory body, Lok Niwas officials said.

The Ridge represents ancient remnants of the Aravali range in the national capital, which contribute prominently to the city's green cover. According to the officials, the board's primary mandate will be absolute ecological balance, climate resilience, and the protection of Delhi's vital Ridge ecosystem through a combination of senior secretariat leadership and prominent environmental experts.

The Ridge in the national capital is owned by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), while the Environment and Forest Department of the Union Territory government is responsible for its maintenance. Agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Revenue Department and Delhi Police are responsible for enforcement to protect it.

The reconstituted board will be an inter-agency platform designed to streamline environmental surveillance and eliminate administrative silos, they said.

Headed by the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government, the board will include the vice-chairman of DDA, an inspector general of forests rank officer from the Ministry of Environment, and a senior officer of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, heads of MCD and NDMC as members.